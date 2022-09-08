ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Supports Dad Charles as He's Formally Proclaimed King

Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing. It was a moment King Charles III will never forget. His Majesty was officially proclaimed king at the first-ever televised Accession Council at St. James's Palace in London on Sept. 10. Several members of the royal family were in attendance, including Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla.
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Prince Harry Heads to Queen Elizabeth II’s Side Amid Her Health Concerns

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Doctors are "Concerned" for Her Health. Prince Harry is en route to Scotland to be by Queen Elizabeth II's side. On Sept. 8, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told E! News that he will be heading to the Queen's Balmoral Estate after doctors shared that they were "concerned" about her health. His wife, Meghan Markle, will not be joining her husband as he reunites with his family.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Queen's Death

Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. The next generation of the royal family is all together. Prince William and Prince Harry, along with their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, put on a united front during a joint appearance outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 following Queen Elizabeth II's death and her son King Charles III's accession to the throne.
Here's How Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis' Names Changed After King Charles' Accession

Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing. Introducing Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her oldest son was officially named King Charles III at the Accession Council in a ceremony at St. James' Palace in London on Sept. 10. Prior to his ceremony, in a pre-recorded speech on Sept. 9, he confirmed his son Prince William and wife Kate Middleton would receive the new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, respectively.
How Elton John Honored Queen Elizabeth II at Toronto Concert After Her Death

Watch: Britney Spears RETURNS to Music With Elton John Collab!. Elton John paid a tearjerking tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through song. Hours after Her Majesty died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the British singer took the stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour stop in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 8. Elton addressed the crowd saying, "Well of course you know today we had the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth."
See King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew Unite for Queen's Royal Procession

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey. Queen Elizabeth II's four children are standing united to mourn their mother's passing. On Sept. 12, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew walked together behind the procession of the late monarch's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland.
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury.The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #buoycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.“I think that the clever move is to invite him,” said Tapper, noting that the decision would ultimately be “left up to President...
Oprah Winfrey says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an ‘opportunity for peacemaking’ with royal family

Oprah Winfrey weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family as they reunite to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.While speaking to Extra in an interview published on Monday, Winfrey said she hopes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can use the opportunity to make peace with their family members.“Well, this is what I think,” the talk show host said. “I think in all families – you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s...
Here's What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis After Her Death

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey. At least two of Queen Elizabeth II's beloved dogs will live with family. At the time of the monarch's death at age 96 on Sept. 8, she owned four—two Pembroke Welsh corgis named Muick and Sandy, one older dorgi named Candy and a cocker spaniel named Lissy. The corgis will now live with the person who gifted them to the monarch: Her son Prince Andrew, a source close to the Duke of York told NBC News.
Charles Officially Proclaimed King in Formal Ceremony

Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing. The United Kingdom has a new Monarch. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her oldest son, Charles, has officially been named King at the Accession Council in a ceremony at St. James' Palace in London on Sept. 10. During...
