Kate Middleton Shares Prince Louis' Heartbreaking Words About Queen Elizabeth After Her Death
Watch: Prince William's Heartbreaking Message to Queen Elizabeth II. At age 4, Prince Louis brought to mind a beautiful and heartbreaking scene following the loss of Queen Elizabeth. While greeting supporters of the late monarch at Windsor Castle on Sept. 10, the boy's mother Kate Middleton, the new Princess of...
Kate Middleton's Parents Send Love to Royal Family After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton's Titles Change After Queen's Death. Kate Middleton's family is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Following news of Her Majesty's passing on Sept. 8, Party Pieces—which is a party supply company created by Kate's mother Carole Middleton—issued a heartfelt note celebrating the Queen's legacy.
Prince William Supports Dad Charles as He's Formally Proclaimed King
Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing. It was a moment King Charles III will never forget. His Majesty was officially proclaimed king at the first-ever televised Accession Council at St. James's Palace in London on Sept. 10. Several members of the royal family were in attendance, including Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla.
King Charles III Sends Love to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in Emotional Speech After Queen's Death
Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing. As the royal family enters a new chapter, King Charles III is sending love to all of its members. That includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to California after stepping down as senior royals. One day after the...
Prince William Pens Heartbreaking Message to "Grannie" Queen Elizabeth II After Her Death
Watch: Prince William's Heartbreaking Message to Queen Elizabeth II. Prince William is mourning the loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Prince of Wales, formerly known as the Duke of Cambridge, broke his silence after Her Majesty died at her Balmoral Estate on Sept. 8. "On Thursday, the world...
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Princess Beatrice's Husband Details "Incredibly Hard" 24 Hours After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. Edo Mapelli Mozzi, husband of Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Beatrice, has shared a poignant tribute to the late monarch. Following the Queen's passing on Sept. 8 at age 96, the property developer reflected on her life, legacy...
Prince Harry Heads to Queen Elizabeth II’s Side Amid Her Health Concerns
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Doctors are "Concerned" for Her Health. Prince Harry is en route to Scotland to be by Queen Elizabeth II's side. On Sept. 8, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told E! News that he will be heading to the Queen's Balmoral Estate after doctors shared that they were "concerned" about her health. His wife, Meghan Markle, will not be joining her husband as he reunites with his family.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Queen's Death
Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton Reunite With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. The next generation of the royal family is all together. Prince William and Prince Harry, along with their respective wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, put on a united front during a joint appearance outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 following Queen Elizabeth II's death and her son King Charles III's accession to the throne.
Prince Harry Tells Mourners Windsor Castle Is a “Lonely Place” Without Queen Elizabeth
Watch: Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message Outside Windsor Castle. Two days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry greeted mourners outside Windsor Castle and reflected on the loss of his grandmother. "It's a lonely place up there now without her," he told several fans in the large crowd...
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: How the royal family will say goodbye to their matriarch
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion a period of mourning which will culminate with a state funeral on September 19. Here's a day-by-day guide for what is expected to happen between now until then.
Here's How Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis' Names Changed After King Charles' Accession
Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing. Introducing Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her oldest son was officially named King Charles III at the Accession Council in a ceremony at St. James' Palace in London on Sept. 10. Prior to his ceremony, in a pre-recorded speech on Sept. 9, he confirmed his son Prince William and wife Kate Middleton would receive the new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, respectively.
How Elton John Honored Queen Elizabeth II at Toronto Concert After Her Death
Watch: Britney Spears RETURNS to Music With Elton John Collab!. Elton John paid a tearjerking tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through song. Hours after Her Majesty died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the British singer took the stage during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour stop in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 8. Elton addressed the crowd saying, "Well of course you know today we had the saddest news about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth."
Why Today's Jenna Bush Hager Says Queen Elizabeth II's Death Was a "Surprise" to Royal Family
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Everything We Know. After flying in for a scheduled interview with Queen Consort Camilla, Jenna Bush Hager's time in Scotland began as expected. However, things would quickly take a tragic turn on Sept. 8 when Buckingham Palace announced that doctors were "concerned" for Queen Elizabeth...
Why Prince Harry Won't Wear Military Uniforms at Ceremonial Events After Queen's Death
Watch: Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message Outside Windsor Castle. Prince Harry will not be in military uniform for any ceremonial events following Queen Elizabeth II's death. As a non-working member of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex, 37, will not be permitted to wear the garments at any of...
See King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew Unite for Queen's Royal Procession
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey. Queen Elizabeth II's four children are standing united to mourn their mother's passing. On Sept. 12, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew walked together behind the procession of the late monarch's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland.
CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’
CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury.The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #buoycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.“I think that the clever move is to invite him,” said Tapper, noting that the decision would ultimately be “left up to President...
Oprah Winfrey says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an ‘opportunity for peacemaking’ with royal family
Oprah Winfrey weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family as they reunite to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.While speaking to Extra in an interview published on Monday, Winfrey said she hopes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can use the opportunity to make peace with their family members.“Well, this is what I think,” the talk show host said. “I think in all families – you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s...
Here's What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis After Her Death
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Begins Its Final Journey. At least two of Queen Elizabeth II's beloved dogs will live with family. At the time of the monarch's death at age 96 on Sept. 8, she owned four—two Pembroke Welsh corgis named Muick and Sandy, one older dorgi named Candy and a cocker spaniel named Lissy. The corgis will now live with the person who gifted them to the monarch: Her son Prince Andrew, a source close to the Duke of York told NBC News.
Charles Officially Proclaimed King in Formal Ceremony
Watch: King Charles Speaks Out After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing. The United Kingdom has a new Monarch. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her oldest son, Charles, has officially been named King at the Accession Council in a ceremony at St. James' Palace in London on Sept. 10. During...
