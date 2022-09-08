Read full article on original website
The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'
King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle among the Royal family members visiting his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her final hours. New sources revealed that he warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife along on the somber trip to Her Majesty's Balmoral home, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement confirming they were on their way to Scotland."Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time," an insider spilled, further corroborating the rumors of a deep rift between certain members...
Queen’s ‘Dying Wish’: Elizabeth II Wanted Prince Harry To Reunite With William, Made ‘Cutting Remarks’ About Meghan Markle
Prince William’s decision to make a joint public appearance with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, fulfilled one of the Queen’s final wishes, RadarOnline.com has learned.Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully at Balmoral Castle last Thursday at age 96, had expressed her wish for her grandsons to repair their relationship, according to a well-placed royal source.The warring brothers have been at odds since 38-year-old Harry began dating the former Suits actress, with whom he now shares Archie, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet.The Queen also privately voiced her concerns about Meghan Markle, the American divorcée, said the royal insider.After years of tortured silence,...
Princess Beatrice given important new role after death of the Queen
PRINCESS Beatrice has been given an important new role following the death of her grandmother, the Queen. The elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is now a Counsellor of State - meaning she can step in for King Charles when needed. Before Her Majesty's passing, Charles, William, Harry...
Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia
Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
International Business Times
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
Popculture
Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion
Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims
No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.Elizabeth — who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 — had been wealthy her entire life. Like King Charles, she was born into royalty. When her mother, the first Queen Elizabeth, died in 2002, she acquired $85 million. Her personal bank account grew another $12 million after...
King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals
Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic
Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at 96 years old.But before her recent passing, Her Majesty not only continued her royal duties as the Queen but she also issued a series of royal decrees in an effort to shape the monarchy and United Kingdom for years following her death.“Her...
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home
The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.In a statement on Monday, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where...
Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging
It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
A Little Girl Invited Prince George To Her Birthday Party—And Got A Royal Reply She’ll Treasure
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, likely receive countless invitations for their family to attend various events. Whether it’s for official state functions, charity gatherings or A-list social outings, we’re sure they have more requests than they have time to even consider, let alone answer. However, one little girl’s personal invitation issued to the couple’s eldest child, Prince George, caught the attention of the royal pair and prompted a response.
Why the Royal Family Did Not Want Elton John to Sing ‘Candle in the Wind’ at Princess Diana’s Funeral
This is the reason there was initially "pushback" from the Palace against Elton John performing "Candle in the Wind" during Princess Diana's funeral service.
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
