Effective: 2022-09-12 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Inland Nassau; South Central Duval; Trout River; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nassau and central Duval Counties through 245 PM EDT At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cisco Gardens, or 11 miles west of Jacksonville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds around 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Jacksonville International Arpt, Arlington, Cisco Gardens, Ratliff, Oceanway, Normandy, Bryceville, Nassau Village-Ratliff and Tallyrand. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO