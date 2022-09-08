ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope Francis says he's deeply saddened over death of Queen Elizabeth

 3 days ago

VATICAN CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Thursday he was deeply saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II and offer his condolences to her family and her successor, King Charles.

"I willingly join all who mourn her loss in praying for the late Queen’s eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her life of unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth", Francis said in a telegram to King Charles.

