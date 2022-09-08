ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Wait, What Is Actually Happening to the Queen’s Corgis?

Among the many viral Tweets generated by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s illness on Thursday was writer Ashley Feinberg’s joking interpretation of the Queen’s wish, reported in 2015, that she not survive any of her dogs. Feinberg stretched the idea to its logical extreme, creating an imaginary parallel universe in which the few remaining corgis in Elizabeth’s pack are regretfully dispatched by firing squad, and generating many inspired follow-up tweets.
Queen Elizabeth’s long and special relationship with America

She met every sitting US president but one. She stayed with another president, Harry Truman, before she was even the monarch, and met one more, Herbert Hoover, 20 years after he had left office.Queen Elizabeth II – who has died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne – made six official trips to the US, including three state visits with all the pomp and ceremony that involved. She also made a number of private visits, many of them in pursuit of her love of horse racing and the thoroughbreds of Kentucky.She was just 25 and still a princess when she,...
Queen's lying-in-state and funeral plans outlined

Details of the timetable of official events are beginning to be revealed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch. Here's what we expect to happen in the days ahead, including the journey of the Queen's coffin from Scotland, her lying in state and the state funeral on Monday 19 September.
Diana called them the Queen’s ‘moving carpet.’ What will happen to the royal corgis now?

For many people around the world, the word corgi is forever linked to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Diana once called them a “moving carpet” always by her mother-in-law’s side. Stubby, fluffy little dogs with a high-pitched bark, corgis were the late queen’s constant companions since she was a child. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life, and they enjoyed a life of privilege fit for a royal pet.
Every living US president pays tribute to Elizabeth

Every living past American president is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following the longest-serving British monarch’s death at 96. Elizabeth died on Thursday at her estate in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced. During her lifetime, the queen had met with all but one of the American presidents, Lyndon Johnson,...
San Diego teacher defines 'fascist' to class as 'whites,' 'heterosexuals,' and 'Christians'

EXCLUSIVE — A teacher from Madison High School in San Diego claimed fascists are synonymous with the "modern-day Republican Party" and "white, Christian, heterosexuals," according to a student at the school. Speaking on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation, the high school student detailed the teacher's unhinged definition of a "fascist."
Huge California Brush Fire Grows

A fast-spreading wildfire has caused multiple injuries, forced mandatory evacuations and drawn firefighting planes from as far away as Canada. The fire started just as a severe heat wave, which is expected to last for several days, hit Southern California. The Route fire, as it has been named by authorities,...
California megadrought reveals notorious hidden ghost town Whiskey Flat as Lake Isabella shrinks to 8% of usual size: Wild West valley boomed in gold rush era before it was overrun with outlaws and Native Americans were slaughtered before it was flooded

California's megadrought has revealed the ghost town of Whiskey Flat at the bottom of Lake Isabella where water levels have fallen to 8 percent. After more than a decade of the ongoing drought, the man-made Lake Isabella has shrunk and allowed access to the foundations of Whiskey Flat, an infamous Wild West town home to the gold rush, shootings, and slaughter of Native Americans.
