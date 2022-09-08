Read full article on original website
Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Dog Room’ For Her Corgis: ‘It’s Quite Regal’
Queen Elizabeth’s pet corgis have their own special room at Buckingham Palace, says a former staff member.
Wait, What Is Actually Happening to the Queen’s Corgis?
Among the many viral Tweets generated by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s illness on Thursday was writer Ashley Feinberg’s joking interpretation of the Queen’s wish, reported in 2015, that she not survive any of her dogs. Feinberg stretched the idea to its logical extreme, creating an imaginary parallel universe in which the few remaining corgis in Elizabeth’s pack are regretfully dispatched by firing squad, and generating many inspired follow-up tweets.
What the end of the Pelosi era could cost California
The prospect of Pelosi's departure has some considering the power vacuum she would leave, and what it would mean for California's influence in D.C.
Queen Elizabeth’s long and special relationship with America
She met every sitting US president but one. She stayed with another president, Harry Truman, before she was even the monarch, and met one more, Herbert Hoover, 20 years after he had left office.Queen Elizabeth II – who has died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne – made six official trips to the US, including three state visits with all the pomp and ceremony that involved. She also made a number of private visits, many of them in pursuit of her love of horse racing and the thoroughbreds of Kentucky.She was just 25 and still a princess when she,...
Queen's lying-in-state and funeral plans outlined
Details of the timetable of official events are beginning to be revealed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch. Here's what we expect to happen in the days ahead, including the journey of the Queen's coffin from Scotland, her lying in state and the state funeral on Monday 19 September.
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: How the royal family will say goodbye to their matriarch
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion a period of mourning which will culminate with a state funeral on September 19. Here's a day-by-day guide for what is expected to happen between now until then.
Diana called them the Queen’s ‘moving carpet.’ What will happen to the royal corgis now?
For many people around the world, the word corgi is forever linked to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Diana once called them a “moving carpet” always by her mother-in-law’s side. Stubby, fluffy little dogs with a high-pitched bark, corgis were the late queen’s constant companions since she was a child. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life, and they enjoyed a life of privilege fit for a royal pet.
Former President Bill Clinton on Queen Elizabeth II: "She was an amazing woman"
"It was wise not to underestimate her," former President Bill Clinton said of Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96. "She was a smart person. She knew what she was doing. And she believed that the life she had devoted to preserving the British monarchy was not a wasted life."
Queen's former bodyguard recounts her reaction when a tourist didn't recognize her: 'Lovely sense of humor'
Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, is remembered by the British public as an unwavering, steadfast monarch who lead the kingdom through turbulent times over the past 70 years. But a story recounted by a former bodyguard revealed a humorous side of the...
A hurricane that just made landfall in Mexico is triggering flood concerns in parts of southern California
More extreme weather is in the forecast for Southern California this week as a hurricane spins in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.
Every living US president pays tribute to Elizabeth
Every living past American president is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, following the longest-serving British monarch’s death at 96. Elizabeth died on Thursday at her estate in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced. During her lifetime, the queen had met with all but one of the American presidents, Lyndon Johnson,...
San Diego teacher defines 'fascist' to class as 'whites,' 'heterosexuals,' and 'Christians'
EXCLUSIVE — A teacher from Madison High School in San Diego claimed fascists are synonymous with the "modern-day Republican Party" and "white, Christian, heterosexuals," according to a student at the school. Speaking on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation, the high school student detailed the teacher's unhinged definition of a "fascist."
Hillary Clinton fondly recalls time spent with Queen Elizabeth II
"I admired her devotion to duty and her sense of obligation to the people of her nation," she said.
Huge California Brush Fire Grows
A fast-spreading wildfire has caused multiple injuries, forced mandatory evacuations and drawn firefighting planes from as far away as Canada. The fire started just as a severe heat wave, which is expected to last for several days, hit Southern California. The Route fire, as it has been named by authorities,...
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
California megadrought reveals notorious hidden ghost town Whiskey Flat as Lake Isabella shrinks to 8% of usual size: Wild West valley boomed in gold rush era before it was overrun with outlaws and Native Americans were slaughtered before it was flooded
California's megadrought has revealed the ghost town of Whiskey Flat at the bottom of Lake Isabella where water levels have fallen to 8 percent. After more than a decade of the ongoing drought, the man-made Lake Isabella has shrunk and allowed access to the foundations of Whiskey Flat, an infamous Wild West town home to the gold rush, shootings, and slaughter of Native Americans.
Queen Elizabeth met every US president since Truman – except one: See her visits with US leaders
Queen Elizabeth has died at age 96. Here’s a look at her meetings and time spend with decades of American presidents, from Truman to Biden.
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
From teasing presidents to 'skydiving': Queen Elizabeth II's funniest moments
Queen Elizabeth II was no stranger to a good joke throughout her reign - doing everything from teasing sitting presidents to pretending to skydive into the Olympics. CNN’s Randi Kaye looks back at her funniest moments.
