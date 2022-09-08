LIMA — A Lima man has been sentenced to three years in prison for burglary, a second-degree felony, and theft, a felony of the fifth degree. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed sentenced Kyle Dick, 33, for breaking into the home of Wendy Peel, the grandmother of his child, and stealing a Playstation 5 on June 10 and stealing checks from his former employer from Oct. 1, 2021 to April 20, 2022. He is ordered to pay over $700 dollars to Peel and $19,000 to Barbara Brown, owner of Brown’s Refuse Service and his former boss.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO