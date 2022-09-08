Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting at a baby shower in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo police. The person shot is in stable condition, a detective said. Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to Infinite Care on Tremainsville Road, which is across the street...
13abc.com
TPD: 1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon, according to police. Toledo Police Department officers were dispatched to Platt Street just after 3:30 p.m. on shots fired. Police blocked off the street from Starr Avenue to about halfway to Sixth Avenue.
13abc.com
Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police arrived at the house after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Grantley Road and located Eric Ham, 40, inside of the residence deceased. According to TPD,...
13abc.com
Local man accused of exposing himself to young girls pleads not guilty
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of exposing himself while approaching young girls in a Springfield Township parking lot pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Steven Warrer pleaded not guilty to a public indecency charge on Friday, Sept. 9. A judge set a supervised own recognizance bond with the condition that he completes a mental health assessment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Man accused in Toledo Police chase, crash wanted in connection to fatal shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of leading Toledo Police on a chase Thursday is facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois, according to police. Officials tell 13abc Deontez Williams is being held at the Lucas County Jail because he is facing a possession of weapons charge out of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois. That office has a $6 million bond on him.
First of three bar fight participants sentenced
LIMA — One of three Allen County residents charged in a bar fight earlier this year that left a local man with extensive facial fractures was sentenced Friday to four years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault. Nicholas Williams, 22, was the first person to...
Grand jury decides Ackerman ‘justified’ in Pritchett shooting
LIMA — A special grand jury session on Friday determined that Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy Izak Ackerman was justified in the fatal shooting of Quincy Pritchett, who was shot and killed in June after fleeing a traffic stop. Ackerman was also struck in the face by a bullet...
Prison, almost $20K restitution ordered for Lima man for burglary, theft
LIMA — A Lima man has been sentenced to three years in prison for burglary, a second-degree felony, and theft, a felony of the fifth degree. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed sentenced Kyle Dick, 33, for breaking into the home of Wendy Peel, the grandmother of his child, and stealing a Playstation 5 on June 10 and stealing checks from his former employer from Oct. 1, 2021 to April 20, 2022. He is ordered to pay over $700 dollars to Peel and $19,000 to Barbara Brown, owner of Brown’s Refuse Service and his former boss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
TPD attempting to identify suspects involved in aggravated robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify four suspects involved in an aggravated robbery. The aggravated robbery occurred in the area of 1200 Berdan Ave. on Sept. 7. Police said they allegedly pistol-whipped a Toledo mother while she was getting in her car. If you...
Toledo man sentenced to multiple years in prison for role in drug trafficking conspiracy
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is now behind bars for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Mohamed Ismial, 32, was sentenced on Aug. 26 to more than eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. According to court documents,...
13abc.com
Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at Elanor Avenue, Toledo police said. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when police said the motorcycle driver lost control and crashed his bike. Another vehicle hit the motorcycle...
13abc.com
Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crawfordcountynow.com
Lima man arrested after pointing a gun at customers at Walmart
LIMA—On Thursday, 9/08/2022, at about 4:49 p.m., Lima Police Department communications officers received a call about a man with a gun at Walmart, on Allentown Road. The white male suspect was reportedly pointing the gun at people inside of the store. Officers responded as Walmart employees were evacuating the store or patrons and employees.
Lima News
Armed man taken into custody after Lima Walmart evacuation
LIMA — Details are emerging following an incident Thursday afternoon at the Allentown Road Walmart that prompted the evacuation of all staff and customers and a large response from multiple law enforcement agencies and other first responders. According to a release by Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte, at about...
Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
Man shot and killed in west Toledo early Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in west Toledo early on Saturday morning. Toledo Police were dispatched to Hoiles Ave. near Hillcrest Ave. just after 3 a.m. on a person shot in a car. When officers arrived, they found, Aaron Williams-Gaston, 33, suffering from...
13abc.com
Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local pastor was court-ordered to stay away from his wife after an alleged domestic incident involving a gun. According to court documents, Reverend Charles Ross of New Prospect Baptist Church “loaded a firearm and stated ‘it is going end’ while he held the firearm in front of the victim”.
13abc.com
Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
John M. Anders, 39, Fort Jennings, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for domestic violence. The judge suspended 173 days of the sentence and credited two days previously served. He was fined $500 which was suspended. The bond in the matter is to be returned and the civil protection order issued is terminated. He was granted work release subject to department requirements.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 4