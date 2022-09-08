ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

13abc.com

1 hurt in drive-by shooting at baby shower, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt in a drive-by shooting at a baby shower in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo police. The person shot is in stable condition, a detective said. Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to Infinite Care on Tremainsville Road, which is across the street...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: 1 killed in East Toledo shooting Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man died at a hospital after a shooting in East Toledo that happened Saturday afternoon, according to police. Toledo Police Department officers were dispatched to Platt Street just after 3:30 p.m. on shots fired. Police blocked off the street from Starr Avenue to about halfway to Sixth Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man found dead inside Toledo home, homeowner arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found dead inside a Toledo home Saturday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department. Police arrived at the house after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Grantley Road and located Eric Ham, 40, inside of the residence deceased. According to TPD,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local man accused of exposing himself to young girls pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of exposing himself while approaching young girls in a Springfield Township parking lot pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Steven Warrer pleaded not guilty to a public indecency charge on Friday, Sept. 9. A judge set a supervised own recognizance bond with the condition that he completes a mental health assessment.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man accused in Toledo Police chase, crash wanted in connection to fatal shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of leading Toledo Police on a chase Thursday is facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois, according to police. Officials tell 13abc Deontez Williams is being held at the Lucas County Jail because he is facing a possession of weapons charge out of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in Illinois. That office has a $6 million bond on him.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

First of three bar fight participants sentenced

LIMA — One of three Allen County residents charged in a bar fight earlier this year that left a local man with extensive facial fractures was sentenced Friday to four years in prison on a second-degree felony charge of felonious assault. Nicholas Williams, 22, was the first person to...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Prison, almost $20K restitution ordered for Lima man for burglary, theft

LIMA — A Lima man has been sentenced to three years in prison for burglary, a second-degree felony, and theft, a felony of the fifth degree. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed sentenced Kyle Dick, 33, for breaking into the home of Wendy Peel, the grandmother of his child, and stealing a Playstation 5 on June 10 and stealing checks from his former employer from Oct. 1, 2021 to April 20, 2022. He is ordered to pay over $700 dollars to Peel and $19,000 to Barbara Brown, owner of Brown's Refuse Service and his former boss.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

TPD attempting to identify suspects involved in aggravated robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify four suspects involved in an aggravated robbery. The aggravated robbery occurred in the area of 1200 Berdan Ave. on Sept. 7. Police said they allegedly pistol-whipped a Toledo mother while she was getting in her car. If you...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at Elanor Avenue, Toledo police said. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when police said the motorcycle driver lost control and crashed his bike. Another vehicle hit the motorcycle...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Lima man arrested after pointing a gun at customers at Walmart

LIMA—On Thursday, 9/08/2022, at about 4:49 p.m., Lima Police Department communications officers received a call about a man with a gun at Walmart, on Allentown Road. The white male suspect was reportedly pointing the gun at people inside of the store. Officers responded as Walmart employees were evacuating the store or patrons and employees.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Armed man taken into custody after Lima Walmart evacuation

LIMA — Details are emerging following an incident Thursday afternoon at the Allentown Road Walmart that prompted the evacuation of all staff and customers and a large response from multiple law enforcement agencies and other first responders. According to a release by Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte, at about...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man shot and killed in west Toledo early Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in west Toledo early on Saturday morning. Toledo Police were dispatched to Hoiles Ave. near Hillcrest Ave. just after 3 a.m. on a person shot in a car. When officers arrived, they found, Aaron Williams-Gaston, 33, suffering from...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo pastor accused of pulling gun on his wife facing charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local pastor was court-ordered to stay away from his wife after an alleged domestic incident involving a gun. According to court documents, Reverend Charles Ross of New Prospect Baptist Church "loaded a firearm and stated 'it is going end' while he held the firearm in front of the victim".
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

John M. Anders, 39, Fort Jennings, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for domestic violence. The judge suspended 173 days of the sentence and credited two days previously served. He was fined $500 which was suspended. The bond in the matter is to be returned and the civil protection order issued is terminated. He was granted work release subject to department requirements.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
