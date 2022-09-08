Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
WVU Medicine welcomes third Project SEARCH intern class
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital recently welcomed its third class of Project SEARCH interns. Project SEARCH is an internship experience for students with mild and moderate disabilities. The program was first established at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in 1996. J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is the...
WDTV
Fairmont Medical Center opens Sleep Evaluation Center
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Patients in the Marion County area can now access sleep medicine studies and consultations close to home. The new Sleep Evaluation Center at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center officially opened on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Center features state-of-the-art evaluation equipment for the diagnosis and...
VA to host Veteran Stand Down in Clarksburg
The Veterans Affairs office will be hosting a Veteran Stand Down on Sept. 15 in Clarksburg.
Metro News
Children’s Crisis Center coming to Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va. — Over the next year, state health officials will be working with the private sector to build a new Children’s Crisis Center in Elkins. The facility will serve youth under the age of 21 who may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis and have been removed from their homes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
New contract language coming for Morgantown city manager amid residency questions
– Following questions about the residency of Morgantown City Manager Kim Haws councilors will add employment contract language specifying requirements, according to statement released late Friday. The city charter maintains the city manager must reside within city limits while serving, but recently it was discovered Haws has an...
WDTV
Huggins raises $231k for WVU Cancer Institute at dinner event
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Current and former West Virginia University men’s basketball players recently joined Head Coach Bob Huggins for a dinner event that raised more than $231,000 to aid patient care and research at the WVU Cancer Institute. “An Evening with Bob Huggins,” was held Aug. 27 at...
WDTV
House Call: Men’s Cancer Screening Pt. 3
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, and men have higher rates of getting and dying from cancer than women. Cancer screening is one way of utilizing preventive health services, and it’s important for the early detection of cancer. Dr. Maggie Lowther joins us to talk about how you can get screened.
WDTV
Ramp in Marion County to be closed beginning Tuesday
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp southbound on I-79 will be closed starting Tuesday afternoon as part of the I-79 Fairmont widening project. The southbound on-ramp at exit 135, Pleasant Valley Road, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Tuesday through 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 9
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WDTV
David Angel Mendez
David Angel Mendez, 33, of Clarksburg passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on December 25, 1988, a son of Richard D. Mendez of Mt. Clare and the late Lisa McClung Mendez. In addition to his father, he is survived by his stepmother Janet...
Metro News
Work underway for redevelopment of Fairmont’s Beltline Neighborhood
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A public comment period is underway in Fairmont in connection with plans being made for the Beltline Neighborhood. Fairmont leaders are working on a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the area that covers a portion of the city roughly from the Monongahela River to the West Fork River by way of Fairmont Avenue and Third Street.
WDTV
Harrison County Elks Lodge donates nonperishables to Hope on the Horizon
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucked in the back of the Horizon Church in Lost Creek is the “Hope on the Horizon food pantry. The pantry holds a backpack program, where their mission is to provide students in need with food for the weekend. The Harrison County Elks Lodge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Darrell Eddy
Darrell Eddy, age 91 of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1931 on Jakes Run, and is the son of the late Merle R. Eddy and Ochel B. (Chisler) Eddy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Almeada...
Daily Athenaeum
Pride of West Virginia member marches in nationally recognized drumline
For many marching band members across the United States, performing on the biggest stages at the highest level would be a dream come true. For Ty Slaugenhoup, a junior at WVU and quad drummer for the Pride of West Virginia, the dream became a reality. Slaugenhoup was able to be...
Power outage planned for Westover/Morgantown Wednesday
A planned power outage in the area of Westover and Morgantown is expected to impact more than 1,700 customers, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Facebook Friday.
WDTV
Ramp on I-79 in Marion County to be closed next week
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp southbound on I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week as part of the interstate widening project. The off-ramp southbound at Kingmont Rd., exit 133, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for ramp reconstruction, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Metro News
Investigation continues after “concerning social media post” connected to Buckhannon-Upshur High School
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Things returned to normal at Buckhannon-Upshur High School by midday Thursday following a precautionary lockdown earlier in the day. “We have resumed normal operations at the high school,” Upshur County Schools Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Matthew Sisk said. “We are taking some extra safety precautions for the remainder of the day just to help make sure everyone feels as safe as possible.”
Two murders solved during Murder Mystery Weekend
Murder and Merriment held a "Murder Mystery Weekend" on Sept. 10 and 11 at Stonewall Resort.
Star City K-9 receives another donation
The same Star City K-9 who received a ballistic vest two weeks ago has received more support through the K9 Defender Fund.
60+ indicted in Harrison County for September
The Harrison County Prosecutor's Office has released the list of indictments from the September Grand Jury, including indictments for attempted murder, child neglect and deadly drugs.
Comments / 0