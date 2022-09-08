ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

WVU Medicine welcomes third Project SEARCH intern class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital recently welcomed its third class of Project SEARCH interns. Project SEARCH is an internship experience for students with mild and moderate disabilities. The program was first established at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in 1996. J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Fairmont Medical Center opens Sleep Evaluation Center

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Patients in the Marion County area can now access sleep medicine studies and consultations close to home. The new Sleep Evaluation Center at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center officially opened on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Center features state-of-the-art evaluation equipment for the diagnosis and...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Children’s Crisis Center coming to Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. — Over the next year, state health officials will be working with the private sector to build a new Children’s Crisis Center in Elkins. The facility will serve youth under the age of 21 who may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis and have been removed from their homes.
ELKINS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grafton, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
Grafton, WV
Health
Grafton, WV
Government
WDTV

Huggins raises $231k for WVU Cancer Institute at dinner event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Current and former West Virginia University men’s basketball players recently joined Head Coach Bob Huggins for a dinner event that raised more than $231,000 to aid patient care and research at the WVU Cancer Institute. “An Evening with Bob Huggins,” was held Aug. 27 at...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

House Call: Men’s Cancer Screening Pt. 3

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, and men have higher rates of getting and dying from cancer than women. Cancer screening is one way of utilizing preventive health services, and it’s important for the early detection of cancer. Dr. Maggie Lowther joins us to talk about how you can get screened.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Ramp in Marion County to be closed beginning Tuesday

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp southbound on I-79 will be closed starting Tuesday afternoon as part of the I-79 Fairmont widening project. The southbound on-ramp at exit 135, Pleasant Valley Road, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Tuesday through 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
MARION COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cao#Healthcare Construction#Medical Services#Construction Maintenance#General Health#Grafton City Hospital#Mon Health System
WDTV

David Angel Mendez

David Angel Mendez, 33, of Clarksburg passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on December 25, 1988, a son of Richard D. Mendez of Mt. Clare and the late Lisa McClung Mendez. In addition to his father, he is survived by his stepmother Janet...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Work underway for redevelopment of Fairmont’s Beltline Neighborhood

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A public comment period is underway in Fairmont in connection with plans being made for the Beltline Neighborhood. Fairmont leaders are working on a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the area that covers a portion of the city roughly from the Monongahela River to the West Fork River by way of Fairmont Avenue and Third Street.
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WDTV

Darrell Eddy

Darrell Eddy, age 91 of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1931 on Jakes Run, and is the son of the late Merle R. Eddy and Ochel B. (Chisler) Eddy. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Almeada...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Ramp on I-79 in Marion County to be closed next week

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp southbound on I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week as part of the interstate widening project. The off-ramp southbound at Kingmont Rd., exit 133, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for ramp reconstruction, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Investigation continues after “concerning social media post” connected to Buckhannon-Upshur High School

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Things returned to normal at Buckhannon-Upshur High School by midday Thursday following a precautionary lockdown earlier in the day. “We have resumed normal operations at the high school,” Upshur County Schools Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Matthew Sisk said. “We are taking some extra safety precautions for the remainder of the day just to help make sure everyone feels as safe as possible.”
BUCKHANNON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy