Saratoga DA: Amsterdam woman admits involvement in Galway shooting; Among two charged in case

BALLSTON SPA – An Amsterdam woman has admitted to taking part in a December incident in Galway where a homeowner was shot at and stabbed in the neck, authorities said.

Cassandra Morsellino, 31, of Amsterdam, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted assault in the Dec. 5 incident on Jersey Hill Road in Galway, Saratoga County District Attorney’s officials said.

She admitted to being an accomplice with co-defendant Michael Kennedy in the attempted assault of the homeowner victim following an early morning dispute, officials said.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said in December the resident had been stabbed in the neck and Kennedy had been accused of shooting at the victim with the victim’s own gun, only to have the victim fire back with another weapon and hit the suspect.

Kennedy, of Grand Street, Amsterdam, pleaded guilty earlier to first-degree attempted assault and was sentenced to nine years in prison, records show.

Morsellino, of Milton Avenue, Amsterdam, was arrested shortly after the attack. Morsellino is to receive 6.5 years in prison at her December sentencing.

“This case represents the best of cooperative efforts between law enforcement agencies,” Saratoga County District Attorney’s officials said in a statement.

Kennedy and Morsellino were accused of breaking into the residence early Dec. 5 intending to take items, sheriff’s officials said then.

While they were inside, the victim was hit in the head and stabbed multiple times, officials said. The victim and the suspects knew each other, officials have said.

The victim grabbed for a firearm, but Kennedy was able to take it away and shoot the victim, officials said Monday. The victim, however, got another firearm and returned fire, hitting Kennedy, officials said.

The victim called 911 and the suspects fled, officials said. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment of what officials described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Heggen this week cited Saratoga County Sheriff’s Investigator Matthew Kavanagh with coordinating the complicated, cross-agency investigation and Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Rossi with rendering life-saving aid to the victim as the first on the scene.

The New York State Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Amsterdam Police Department assisted in the investigation.

