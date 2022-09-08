Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Hutchinson makes flurry of appointments to boards, commissions
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments:. Ryan Howard, Melbourne, to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College. Term expires on July 1, 2029. Reappointment. Aaron Wright, Springdale, to the Board of Directors of Northwest Technical Institute. Term expires on June 30, 2027. Reappointment. Rodney Allen, Hot Springs, to the...
kiowacountypress.net
Arkansas River Report – September 9, 2022
Leadville - 0.40 inch. Canon City - 0.03-0.13 inch. Colorado Springs - 0.29-0.59 inch. The past week saw water storage in Pueblo Reservoir drop from 184,178 acre-feet to 182,230 acre-feet, putting the reservoir at 56.4% full . Water storage in Turquoise Lake decreased to 93,454.8 acre-feet or 72.2% full. The water level in Twin Lakes increased to 112,341 acre-feet, bringing the reservoir to 79.7% of full. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports 15,003 acre-feet of water currently stored in John Martin Reservoir, which has a capacity of 348,599 acre-feet.
swark.today
Arkansas Community LGBTQ Grant application guidelines announced
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Grants are available to nonprofit organizations seeking to provide mental health support to people who identify as LGBTQ+ the National Alliance on Mental Health – Arkansas announced on Thursday. Grants will range from $1000 to $10,000, and the application submission deadline...
Kait 8
CARNIVAL SAFETY: A closer look into fair ride inspections
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Corn dogs, funnel cakes, and carnival rides mean it’s the fair season in Arkansas. Hundreds of rides have already been inspected just this week by the Arkansas Department of Labor in what they call an “active fair season”. Across the state, fairs are...
swark.today
Former Governor Mike Huckabee remembers Hope during concert at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium
Hope native and former Arkansas Governor, Mike Huckabee, entertained a charmed audience tonight with nostalgic stories and humorous anecdotes throughout the concert played by his band, Capitol Offense, at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium. Huckabee, who plays the bass guitar, and his fellow band members played a variety of classic rock music spanning several decades, and spectators could be seen clapping with the festive beats and singing along with their favorite tunes. However, participants of the night’s concert seemed the most delighted with Huckabee’s occasional narratives describing the people and places from the Hope of his youth. Huckabee shared memories that included a longstanding Hope family, the Brights, the former Hope youth center, his home church Garret Memorial, and much more.
Spearfisherman Lands Possible World-Record Paddlefish in Arkansas Lake
Berryville, Arkansas resident Chris Cantrell managed to spear a huge paddlefish while diving in Northwest Arkansas’ Beaver Lake over Labor Day weekend. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission claims the 90-pound specimen could be a potential world record holder. Cantrell, along with his friend Andy Jeffries and brother-in-law Kalvin...
The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?
Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
thv11.com
Arkansas Comic Con begins this weekend
Arkansas Comic Con is coming to town this weekend! The lineup includes many fun people, including Matthew Lewis who plays Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter.
Deepest Lake in Arkansas
According to Wikipedia, the deepest lake in Arkansas is located near Hot Springs National Park, Lake Ouachita. Not only is Lake Ouachita the deepest but the largest and cleanest lake in the nation. The average depth is 50 feet, with a maximum depth of 406 feet with over 40,000 acres...
mcnews.online
Arkansas Tobacco Education Initiative Offers Resources for Teens and Adults to Quit Tobacco for Good
LITTLE ROCK – (September 8, 2022) – Today, the Arkansas Tobacco Education Initiative, which is managed by the American Lung Association in Arkansas, announced several resources available to help teens and adults quit smoking and vaping. The Arkansas Tobacco Education Initiative was formed to improve the health of...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong Fall cold front moves through Sunday
After the cold front, the winds will pick up out of the northwest and much drier air will move in. Northern Arkansas will top out in the 70s with a crisp fall-like feel to the air!
Remembering the tragedy: Arkansas lives lost in the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks
Sunday marks 21 years since the tragic tragedy of September 11, 2001 changed the lives of four Arkansas natives forever.
Man wanted in Nebraska escaped detention in Benton, Arkansas Sunday morning
On Sunday, the Saline County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas said that Smith escaped from the county detention center at approximately 10:30 a.m.
townandtourist.com
25 Treehouse Rentals in Arkansas (Private & Accommodating!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Arkansas doesn’t lack dense forests and beautiful mountain ranges, especially when you go north. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in the outdoor opportunities in the state, you may want to consider renting out a treehouse for your family’s next vacation.
kuaf.com
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy for some this Weekend
Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico with draw moisture northwestward into Arkansas which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to a good part of the state Saturday. Although widespread heavy rain is not anticipated, locally heavy downpours will be possible. A cold front will weep across the Mid South...
thv11.com
ARDOT says new I-30 bridge will open this weekend, here's how it will work
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas commuters will soon get to drive over the new I-30 bridge, as the first major milestone of the I-30 Crossing project is completed. It's been two and a half years since construction first started for the project, and while the bridge opening will be a huge step in the right direction, locals shouldn't get too excited yet.
magnoliareporter.com
Public may report misuse of "disabled" parking designations
The State of Arkansas has established a process for people to report suspected misuse of a disabled license plate, disabled placard, or a disabled parking space. Reports may be made to the Office of Motor Vehicle of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. The office said in a statement...
mcnews.online
Mount Ida pride shines in battle of the Lions
MOUNT IDA – Any doubts harbored by Mount Ida fans after last week’s second half performance was put to rest tonight as the Mount Ida Lions ran away with a 35-0 victory over the visiting Jessieville Lions. Mount Ida scored on three of their first four possessions to...
