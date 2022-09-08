ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Ida, AR

talkbusiness.net

Gov. Hutchinson makes flurry of appointments to boards, commissions

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments:. Ryan Howard, Melbourne, to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College. Term expires on July 1, 2029. Reappointment. Aaron Wright, Springdale, to the Board of Directors of Northwest Technical Institute. Term expires on June 30, 2027. Reappointment. Rodney Allen, Hot Springs, to the...
ARKANSAS STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Arkansas River Report – September 9, 2022

Leadville - 0.40 inch. Canon City - 0.03-0.13 inch. Colorado Springs - 0.29-0.59 inch. The past week saw water storage in Pueblo Reservoir drop from 184,178 acre-feet to 182,230 acre-feet, putting the reservoir at 56.4% full . Water storage in Turquoise Lake decreased to 93,454.8 acre-feet or 72.2% full. The water level in Twin Lakes increased to 112,341 acre-feet, bringing the reservoir to 79.7% of full. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports 15,003 acre-feet of water currently stored in John Martin Reservoir, which has a capacity of 348,599 acre-feet.
COLORADO STATE
swark.today

Arkansas Community LGBTQ Grant application guidelines announced

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Grants are available to nonprofit organizations seeking to provide mental health support to people who identify as LGBTQ+ the National Alliance on Mental Health – Arkansas announced on Thursday. Grants will range from $1000 to $10,000, and the application submission deadline...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

CARNIVAL SAFETY: A closer look into fair ride inspections

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Corn dogs, funnel cakes, and carnival rides mean it’s the fair season in Arkansas. Hundreds of rides have already been inspected just this week by the Arkansas Department of Labor in what they call an “active fair season”. Across the state, fairs are...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Former Governor Mike Huckabee remembers Hope during concert at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium

Hope native and former Arkansas Governor, Mike Huckabee, entertained a charmed audience tonight with nostalgic stories and humorous anecdotes throughout the concert played by his band, Capitol Offense, at Klipsch Municipal Auditorium. Huckabee, who plays the bass guitar, and his fellow band members played a variety of classic rock music spanning several decades, and spectators could be seen clapping with the festive beats and singing along with their favorite tunes. However, participants of the night’s concert seemed the most delighted with Huckabee’s occasional narratives describing the people and places from the Hope of his youth. Huckabee shared memories that included a longstanding Hope family, the Brights, the former Hope youth center, his home church Garret Memorial, and much more.
HOPE, AR
Power 95.9

The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?

Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge

We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Deepest Lake in Arkansas

According to Wikipedia, the deepest lake in Arkansas is located near Hot Springs National Park, Lake Ouachita. Not only is Lake Ouachita the deepest but the largest and cleanest lake in the nation. The average depth is 50 feet, with a maximum depth of 406 feet with over 40,000 acres...
ARKANSAS STATE
townandtourist.com

25 Treehouse Rentals in Arkansas (Private & Accommodating!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Arkansas doesn’t lack dense forests and beautiful mountain ranges, especially when you go north. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in the outdoor opportunities in the state, you may want to consider renting out a treehouse for your family’s next vacation.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas

After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Stormy for some this Weekend

Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico with draw moisture northwestward into Arkansas which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to a good part of the state Saturday. Although widespread heavy rain is not anticipated, locally heavy downpours will be possible. A cold front will weep across the Mid South...
ARKANSAS STATE
thv11.com

ARDOT says new I-30 bridge will open this weekend, here's how it will work

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas commuters will soon get to drive over the new I-30 bridge, as the first major milestone of the I-30 Crossing project is completed. It's been two and a half years since construction first started for the project, and while the bridge opening will be a huge step in the right direction, locals shouldn't get too excited yet.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Public may report misuse of "disabled" parking designations

The State of Arkansas has established a process for people to report suspected misuse of a disabled license plate, disabled placard, or a disabled parking space. Reports may be made to the Office of Motor Vehicle of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. The office said in a statement...
ARKANSAS STATE
mcnews.online

Mount Ida pride shines in battle of the Lions

MOUNT IDA – Any doubts harbored by Mount Ida fans after last week’s second half performance was put to rest tonight as the Mount Ida Lions ran away with a 35-0 victory over the visiting Jessieville Lions. Mount Ida scored on three of their first four possessions to...
MOUNT IDA, AR

