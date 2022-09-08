ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Vulnerable Woman Missing Again, Despite Tracking Device

A woman known as Carley has become familiar to Kennewick residents due to her frequently going missing, but usually for short periods of time. Carley Verduzco, who is an adult but has the mental capacity of a child, has gone missing several times already this year. This time she has...
KENNEWICK, WA
Camera Captures Kennewick Theft Suspect, Now Cops Want Her

At first glance, you might think this suspect is wanted for fuel theft but it's actually someone's wallet. Kennewick Police say this woman is wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet from the Circle K at 4th and Vancouver, the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. Police didn't...
KENNEWICK, WA
State
Washington State
Tri-Cities Priest Arrested, Accused of Rape

(Kennewick, WA) -- A Catholic priest who's served in churches in both Kennewick and Pasco was taken into custody Tuesday, accused of Rape in the 3rd Degree after an incident at a home the priest owned in Kennewick. The Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49 of the Yakima Diocese is now in the Benton County Jail after an investigation that began when Diocese officials say the victim, a woman said to be in her 30's, was at Tellez's residence August 19-20, originally for dinner.
KENNEWICK, WA
Pasco Argument Leads to Man Being Shot in the Face

A 44-year-old Pasco man is in the Franklin County jail after a Tuesday evening shooting. Argument leads to the victim being shot in the face. The victim is lucky the bullet was not a few inches further toward his nose. Around 7:40 PM Tuesday evening, Police were called to the Stop and Go Convenience store at 221 South 10th Ave. for a report of a shooting.
PASCO, WA
SCAM- BCSO Commander Cantu is NOT Calling You About Warrants

Commander Lee Cantu is the head of the Investigations Division of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. He is not, however, a phone solicitor. The BCSO is advising citizens about a new round of scammers, who call random people and demand they pay $2500 because they were sent subpoenas, didn't sign them, and now owe money. From the BCSO:
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Public Encouraged to Pay Respects at 911 Memorial on Sunday

Because of last year's 20th Anniversary event honoring those who were lost in the 911 attacks on America, there will not be a 'formal' event at the Southridge Memorial this Sunday. The public is encouraged to stop by and pay respects. The Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department released this information,...
KENNEWICK, WA
“You’re Not Alone” Kadlec Launches Anti-Suicide Campaign

(Richland, WA) -- Kadlec Health Care's Population Health Community Collaborative is launching an extensive, multimedia campaign to prevent suicides. At a news conference held at Kadlec's main hospital campus in Richland Wednesday, doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers emphasized the number of resources now available to those considering suicide and those in the position to prevent someone from taking their own life. The campaign is titled "You're Not Alone," and will emphasize the new, anti-suicide 988 hotline through billboards, banners and other ad campaigns.
RICHLAND, WA
Dairgold, Port of Pasco Break Ground on New Dairy Plant

(Pasco, WA) -- Groundbreaking was held Thursday morning for what will be a massive new dairy production facility in Pasco for the Seattle-based Darigold Corporation. It was last year that the dairy co-op announced the new facility that will cost multi-millions of dollars to construct, will be able to process some 8 million pounds of milk per day. The milk will be supplied by more than 100 family-owned dairy farms in surrounding communities. CEO Joe Coote told a crowd at the plant site they will employ about 200 people in high-paying jobs from the region.
PASCO, WA
Will Bed, Bath and Beyond Closures Hit Tri-Cities?

The list began to be formed in 2020, and Bed Bath and Beyond planned to close underperforming stores. Now, the latest list is out. Reports indicate by the end of the year, they are expected to close 150 stores. Union Gap store will close, what others in WA?. According to...
WASHINGTON STATE
McNary Wildlife Refuge Still Closed due to Toxic Algae

According to the latest information from The Fish And Wildlife Service, toxic algae continues to be a problem in the McNary Wildlife Refuge. The McNary Wildlife Refuge is a popular recreation and nature viewing area near the confluence of the Columbia and Snake Rivers, you pass through it on your way to Walla Walla just outside of Tri-Cities.
WALLA WALLA, WA
