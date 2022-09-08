Read full article on original website
Related
Sample craft beers, ciders at upcoming fall festival in Milan
MILAN, MI -- Beer drinkers will soon have the chance to choose from 24 craft beers and ciders during Milan’s annual tasting event. Milan Main Street is hosting its Route 23 Oktobe(e)rfest --previously known as Route 23 Craft Beer Fest -- from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, in historic downtown Milan.
plymouthvoice.com
Traditional Victorian Festival returns to Northville
Sep. 11 2022 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Northville will take a step back in time next weekend with the return of the Victorian Heritage Festival Sept. 16, 17 and 18. The festival, which takes place in downtown Northville every September, is a celebration of the rich history and small-town charm of the community, organizers from the Northville Chamber of Commerce said.
Watch as demolition of former Jackson school known as the ‘paczki palace’ begins
JACKSON, MI -- Crews began demolition of a 114-year-old Jackson landmark Thursday, tearing into a former school known in recent years as the “paczki palace.”. St. Joseph Catholic School, built in 1908 at 717 Waterloo Ave., housed students for nearly 100 years before it closed in 2005 due to declining enrollment.
Meet the couple opening a taco shop in a double-decker tour bus
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While most novel restaurants struggle with the menu, financing or staffing, the owners of 1923 were faced with another issue altogether – driving their restaurant to Michigan. Spouses Aaron and Miriam Orr are co-owners of 1923, a restaurant opening in September in a double-decker English...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 great places to get soup in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While the leaves may not be changing quite yet, there is a certain crispness in the air that can only mean one thing. So whether you like light, lemony broths or hearty, warming chowders, Ann Arbor’s restaurants have options to fill your bowl and your stomach.
Ann Arbor park basketball courts in rough shape, but city plans to change that
ANN ARBOR, MI — On a recent evening practicing his jump shot at Ann Arbor’s Olson Park, Jitao Wang was careful to avoid cracks in the basketball court, which he noted wasn’t level. The University of Michigan graduate student research assistant said he hits the city’s courts...
University of Michigan gives psychedelic shroom fest green light
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s second-annual psychedelic shroom fest is officially a go. The University of Michigan has approved organizers’ request to host the event known as Entheofest on UM’s Central Campus Diag off State Street from 1:11-4:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, university officials confirmed.
Woman killed in Ann Arbor remembered as artist, devoted mother
ANN ARBOR, MI -- To friends and family, Patricia “Patty” Falkenstern was best known for her art, love of animals and penchant for coming away from every shift at the local ice cream shop with an unusual story. Patricia, 65, was found dead in her apartment, the victim...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5-story development, bikeway project prompt new street closures near downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - The next stage of a project bringing a new protected bikeway through Kerrytown and construction on a new apartment complex on Main Street will be bringing new closures to streets near downtown Ann Arbor. The first is for the improvement project currently underway on Miller Avenue...
Greta Van Fleet forced to cancel remaining homecoming concerts in Flint, Ypsilanti
FLINT AND YPSILANTI, MI - They already had to reschedule them, now Greta Van Fleet is cancelling them altogether. The rockers from Frankenmuth just announced they will no longer perform their upcoming concerts in Flint and Ypsilanti. These two homecoming shows were supposed to take place at the Dort Federal...
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
All You Can Eat Country Breakfast: Sept. 18
The First Presbyterian Church of Stockbridge is hosting an All You Can Eat Country Breakfast on Sunday, September 18 from 8 a.m. to Noon for the sixteenth annual All Clubs Day event in Stockbridge. Everyone is welcome to attend the breakfast served at the First Presbyterian Church CE Building, located...
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevillagereporter.com
AKA Designs In Wauseon To Become Das Essen Haus Café
AKA Designs located at 209 North Fulton Street in Wauseon was closed due to the deteriorating health of owner Marc Matheny. Marc served the area for over thirteen years through his business. AKA Designs operated as a café and a flower shop. It was announced by the Das Essen...
People say a last goodbye as demolition of former St. Joseph School begins
JACKSON, MI – It was home to school lessons, paczki making and weddings for decades, but soon Jackson’s St. Joseph Catholic School will be no more. Construction crews from Jackson’s Smalley Construction Inc. began the demolition of the former school at 717 Waterloo St., on Thursday, Sept. 8.
‘It’s like pulling teeth.’ Ann Arbor officials growing frustrated with developers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor planning commissioners expressed a mix of appreciation and frustration as they voted on a major housing development Wednesday night, Sept. 7. They’re glad the developer of the Pontiac Trail site is at least agreeing to compromise and include some sustainability features and they welcome the hundreds of new homes and apartments proposed, but some are still frustrated the developer isn’t doing more — such as making apartments all-electric and solar-powered, in keeping with city carbon-neutrality goals.
10-year-old entrepreneur opens roadside egg and jam stand near Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- When 10-year-old Caleb Schmidt isn’t attending school or playing sports, he’s at home taking care of his chickens for his new business called Red Hen. Caleb, with help from his mother Diane Wheeler-Schmidt, recently created the roadside stand near Saline where he sells chicken...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 11
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Miller Avenue and First Street: Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, the Miller Avenue and First Street intersection will see lane closures as part of the Miller/Catherine Street Improvement Project. Eastbound Miller Avenue and southbound First Street at the intersection of Miller and First will close to traffic.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new Royal Oak restaurant has a sophisticated Italian-inspired menu
With a tight menu of tantalizing dishes and a chic, non-fussy atmosphere, you would never guess that beppé is Dom Morelli’s first restaurant. The now 23 year-old, says he got the itch to open his own place at an early age. “So my dad has been a restaurateur,...
25 proposals headed to Washtenaw County voters in November
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in jurisdictions across Washtenaw County will decide 25 local tax proposals and ballot measures when they head to the polls in November. They include a 20-year tax to fight climate change and boost environmental sustainability efforts in Ann Arbor, a long-discussed $8.4-million bond proposal for a new or updated Dexter fire station and a bond proposal for improvements to Saline Area Schools facilities.
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0