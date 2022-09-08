Saturday Night Live is "over", says former cast member Rob Schneider. And he knows exactly when it happened. Schneider, whose politics have grown increasingly conservative over the last few years, sat down with Glenn Beck to discuss his opinions and what he thinks about his old stomping grounds these days. "I hate to crap on my old show," says Schneider. "But when I saw... when Hillary Clinton lost... when Kate McKinnon went out there on Saturday Night Live in the cold opening... she started dressed as Hillary Clinton and she starts playing "Hallelujah"... I literally prayed, I said 'please have a joke at the end. Don't do this. Please don't go down there'. And there was no joke at the end," Schneider recalls. "And I went, 'it's over. It's over. It's not gonna come back.'"

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO