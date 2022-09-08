Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson Asked to Star in The Sandman Back in the '90s
Michael Jackson wanted to moonwalk in Morpheus's shoes, says Neil Gaiman. In an episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Sandman author told the host that the King of Pop expressed interest in starring in a TV adaptation of the comic book series back in 1996. "By 1996, I was being taken to Warners, where the then-president of Warner Bros sat me down and told me that Michael Jackson had phoned him the day before and asked him if he could star as Morpheus in The Sandman," Gaiman remembers.
Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Face Off in The Patient
The team behind The Americans trades in espionage for psychological warfare today with The Patient. The FX on Hulu limited series stars Steve Carell as a therapist tasked with curbing the homicidal urges of a serial killer patient, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who's holding him hostage. Also today: Untold dives...
LeVar Burton Implies Jeopardy! EP Mike Richards Lied to Him
LeVar Burton "wouldn't trust" Jeopardy!'s executive producer if he had to do it all again. During a fan Q&A this weekend at Rose City Comic Con, the Reading Rainbow host got real about his experience with the long-running quiz show. As a fan-favorite guest host of Jeopardy! following the death of long-time presenter Alex Trebek, Burton seemed like the right man for the job. Unfortunately, however, the position went to executive producer Mike Richards - a move Burton says he should have seen coming.
The Goldbergs Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character
Murray Goldberg is no more. Ahead of The Goldbergs' Season 10 premiere, showrunner Alex Barnow has confirmed that Jeff Garlin's character will already be dead when the season begins. Garlin's exit from the show comes following multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. The comedian previously gave an interview to Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan, during which he admitted to "silliness" on set, behavior Ryan called a pattern of "verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable".
A Taxonomy of TV Therapists
Therapy sessions are catnip for TV writers. They've got the bulit-in drama of two people discussing intimate things, and because of doctor-patient privilege, there's a justifiable reason to focus on juicy secrets that characters might not tell anyone else. But even if the set-up is usually the same, TV therapy...
WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Twerking to the MCU in She-Hulk
The only woman more savage than Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters? Megan Thee Stallion. In a major pop culture crossover, Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance in Thursday's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, livening up the Marvel series with her twerking skills. The rapper was referenced repeatedly throughout Episode 3,...
New Daytime Talk Show Rivals Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson Are 'Supporting Each Other'
Watch out, Whoopi Goldberg: there's a new EGOT coming to daytime talk. Premiering later this month in the daytime slot formerly occupied by Ellen DeGeneres, The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to see the Emmy, Oscar, Grammy and Tony winner take on a familiar face: fellow American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson.
The Conners Star Michael Fishman Leaving Series
The Conners is losing a family member. Legacy cast member Michael Fishman, who has played D.J. Conner since Roseanne's second episode, will not be returning to the spinoff for its fifth season. While no reason has been given for his departure, Fishman took a more behind-the-scenes role in recent seasons of the series, appearing less on screen and instead directing a handful of episodes.
Ben Kingsley Will Reprise His Iron Man 3 Villain in Disney+/Marvel Series Wonder Man
Ben Kingsley is returning to the MCU. Variety reports Kingsley will reprise the role of Trevor Slattery, Iron Man 3 villain, in upcoming Marvel/Disney+ series Wonder Man. The show centers on Simon Williams/Wonder Man, the son of a man whose company begins to struggle due to competition with Stark Industries.
The Rings of Power
Let the battle of the fantasy epics begin. Less than two weeks after HBO bowed its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Amazon Prime Video debuts its long-awaited Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power. The Second Age-set series was first announced five years ago as part of $250 million deal, and with a five-season commitment and a total budget of over $1 billion, it ranks as the most expensive TV series ever made.
Harley Quinn Avoids the Bad Omens at HBO Max, Is Renewed for Season 4
Harley Quinn, the animated supervillain show that has earned a fiercely loyal following throughout its first three seasons, has been announced as renewed for Season 4, ahead of its September 15th Season 3 finale. While it would have been a deeply unpleasant surprise to learn that Harley Quinn wasn't going...
Jeff Bezos Says Rings of Power Showrunners Ignored His Notes
Notorious micromanager Jeff Bezos poked some fun at himself at Tuesday night's London premiere of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power as he thanked the show's co-showrunners Patrick McKay and John D. Payne. "Every showrunner’s dream — and I mean every showrunner — their dream is to get...
Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor Out at SNL Ahead of Season 48
According to sources close to the show, Saturday Night Live cast members Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor will not be a part of the show's 48th season. They join previously announced departures Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney. Also reportedly leaving is Aristotle Athari, who joined...
Rob Schneider Knew Saturday Night Live Was 'Over' When Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton Sang 'Hallelujah'
Saturday Night Live is "over", says former cast member Rob Schneider. And he knows exactly when it happened. Schneider, whose politics have grown increasingly conservative over the last few years, sat down with Glenn Beck to discuss his opinions and what he thinks about his old stomping grounds these days. "I hate to crap on my old show," says Schneider. "But when I saw... when Hillary Clinton lost... when Kate McKinnon went out there on Saturday Night Live in the cold opening... she started dressed as Hillary Clinton and she starts playing "Hallelujah"... I literally prayed, I said 'please have a joke at the end. Don't do this. Please don't go down there'. And there was no joke at the end," Schneider recalls. "And I went, 'it's over. It's over. It's not gonna come back.'"
Hein’s Picks: Cobra Kai Is Still Kicking it at Season 5
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Armie Hammer 'Preparing Himself' for Bombshell House of Hammer Allegations (Report)
Content warning: This story includes references to sexual assault and domestic abuse. Armie Hammer is steeling himself for the abuse allegations set to emerge in Discovery+'s three-part docuseries House of Hammer, sources close to the actor tell Entertainment Tonight. According to ET's sources, Hammer is "trying to prepare himself as...
The Crown Finds Its Prince William and Kate Middleton
The Crown has found its Prince William and Kate Middleton. After an exhaustive search, Netflix has cast two actors as the young prince — 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey — and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton in The Crown Season 6. All three actors are newcomers...
Christine Baranski Upon Learning The Good Fight Was Ending: 'My Heart Dropped'
Actress Christine Baranski, who has played the character of Diane Lockhart for 13 years between The Good Wife and The Good Fight, says she was "stunned" when she learned that The Good Fight's sixth season would be its last. In a new interview with TVLine, Baranski describes being informed of...
Jodie Turner-Smith in Talks to Join Star Wars Prequel Series
Jodie Turner-Smith is headed to a galaxy far, far away... The leading lady of Queen & Slim and Anne Boleyn is reportedly finalizing a deal to star alongside Amandla Stenberg in Star Wars prequel The Acolyte. The Disney+ series, which comes from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, is a mystery-thriller set a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. Details about Turner-Smith's character are not known yet, but Stenberg was cast as the lead in July.
The Osbournes Set Reality TV Comeback in BBC's Home to Roost
One of reality television's most iconic families is returning to the small screen. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will star in a new BBC series, Home to Roost, which sees the family move back to the U.K. 20 years after they first ventured into Hollywood with The Osbournes. The reality series premiered on MTV in 2002 and ushered in a new era of famous-for-being-famous content that led to The Simple Life and Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
