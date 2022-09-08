ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primetimer

Michael Jackson Asked to Star in The Sandman Back in the '90s

Michael Jackson wanted to moonwalk in Morpheus's shoes, says Neil Gaiman. In an episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Sandman author told the host that the King of Pop expressed interest in starring in a TV adaptation of the comic book series back in 1996. "By 1996, I was being taken to Warners, where the then-president of Warner Bros sat me down and told me that Michael Jackson had phoned him the day before and asked him if he could star as Morpheus in The Sandman," Gaiman remembers.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson Face Off in The Patient

The team behind The Americans trades in espionage for psychological warfare today with The Patient. The FX on Hulu limited series stars Steve Carell as a therapist tasked with curbing the homicidal urges of a serial killer patient, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who's holding him hostage. Also today: Untold dives...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

LeVar Burton Implies Jeopardy! EP Mike Richards Lied to Him

LeVar Burton "wouldn't trust" Jeopardy!'s executive producer if he had to do it all again. During a fan Q&A this weekend at Rose City Comic Con, the Reading Rainbow host got real about his experience with the long-running quiz show. As a fan-favorite guest host of Jeopardy! following the death of long-time presenter Alex Trebek, Burton seemed like the right man for the job. Unfortunately, however, the position went to executive producer Mike Richards - a move Burton says he should have seen coming.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Goldbergs Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character

Murray Goldberg is no more. Ahead of The Goldbergs' Season 10 premiere, showrunner Alex Barnow has confirmed that Jeff Garlin's character will already be dead when the season begins. Garlin's exit from the show comes following multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. The comedian previously gave an interview to Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan, during which he admitted to "silliness" on set, behavior Ryan called a pattern of "verbal and physical conduct on set that made people uncomfortable".
TV SERIES
Primetimer

A Taxonomy of TV Therapists

Therapy sessions are catnip for TV writers. They've got the bulit-in drama of two people discussing intimate things, and because of doctor-patient privilege, there's a justifiable reason to focus on juicy secrets that characters might not tell anyone else. But even if the set-up is usually the same, TV therapy...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Twerking to the MCU in She-Hulk

The only woman more savage than Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters? Megan Thee Stallion. In a major pop culture crossover, Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance in Thursday's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, livening up the Marvel series with her twerking skills. The rapper was referenced repeatedly throughout Episode 3,...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Conners Star Michael Fishman Leaving Series

The Conners is losing a family member. Legacy cast member Michael Fishman, who has played D.J. Conner since Roseanne's second episode, will not be returning to the spinoff for its fifth season. While no reason has been given for his departure, Fishman took a more behind-the-scenes role in recent seasons of the series, appearing less on screen and instead directing a handful of episodes.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Rings of Power

Let the battle of the fantasy epics begin. Less than two weeks after HBO bowed its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Amazon Prime Video debuts its long-awaited Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power. The Second Age-set series was first announced five years ago as part of $250 million deal, and with a five-season commitment and a total budget of over $1 billion, it ranks as the most expensive TV series ever made.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor Out at SNL Ahead of Season 48

According to sources close to the show, Saturday Night Live cast members Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor will not be a part of the show's 48th season. They join previously announced departures Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney. Also reportedly leaving is Aristotle Athari, who joined...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Rob Schneider Knew Saturday Night Live Was 'Over' When Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton Sang 'Hallelujah'

Saturday Night Live is "over", says former cast member Rob Schneider. And he knows exactly when it happened. Schneider, whose politics have grown increasingly conservative over the last few years, sat down with Glenn Beck to discuss his opinions and what he thinks about his old stomping grounds these days. "I hate to crap on my old show," says Schneider. "But when I saw... when Hillary Clinton lost... when Kate McKinnon went out there on Saturday Night Live in the cold opening... she started dressed as Hillary Clinton and she starts playing "Hallelujah"... I literally prayed, I said 'please have a joke at the end. Don't do this. Please don't go down there'. And there was no joke at the end," Schneider recalls. "And I went, 'it's over. It's over. It's not gonna come back.'"
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Hein’s Picks: Cobra Kai Is Still Kicking it at Season 5

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Crown Finds Its Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Crown has found its Prince William and Kate Middleton. After an exhaustive search, Netflix has cast two actors as the young prince — 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey — and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton in The Crown Season 6. All three actors are newcomers...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Jodie Turner-Smith in Talks to Join Star Wars Prequel Series

Jodie Turner-Smith is headed to a galaxy far, far away... The leading lady of Queen & Slim and Anne Boleyn is reportedly finalizing a deal to star alongside Amandla Stenberg in Star Wars prequel The Acolyte. The Disney+ series, which comes from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, is a mystery-thriller set a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. Details about Turner-Smith's character are not known yet, but Stenberg was cast as the lead in July.
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Osbournes Set Reality TV Comeback in BBC's Home to Roost

One of reality television's most iconic families is returning to the small screen. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will star in a new BBC series, Home to Roost, which sees the family move back to the U.K. 20 years after they first ventured into Hollywood with The Osbournes. The reality series premiered on MTV in 2002 and ushered in a new era of famous-for-being-famous content that led to The Simple Life and Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
TV SERIES
