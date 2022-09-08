ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Pampa United Way hosting 6th Annual Dine United Banquet this Saturday

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa United Way will be hosting the 6th Annual Dine United Banquet. The event will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the M.K. Brown Auditorium, featuring Illusionists Jared Hall and Ventriloquist Maegan Hall. There will be catered food available. Tickets cost...
PAMPA, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo

I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tickets available for 2022 Best of Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the 2022 Best of Texas. This year, the headliner will be country music star Easton Corbin. Best of Texas will take place on September 24, at 8 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch. To purchase tickets, click here.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Third annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding October lineup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Third Annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding its October lineup. The event will have 10 local DJ’s who will perform on the silent disco stage and over 30 local businesses and food trucks are slated to attend. Performances from several artists - including Neil...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Quick Warm-Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -After the fall-feeling cool air over the weekend, temperatures warm back up quickly. Average highs this time of year are in the mid-80s. Much of the week ahead will be above average, getting into the 90s. A small disturbance brings a chance of some isolated showers on Monday. Most areas will be dry. By mid-week there is another small chance of a few showers. The end of the workweek and the upcoming weekend look dry.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday. According to officials, on Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?

I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

THE WRAP UP: Week 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are on Week two of The Wrap Up!. Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 3:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: 4A and 3A scores:. THE...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Sunday, Sept. 11, I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Washington Street to Avondale Street from 7 p.m. to midnight to relocate portable concrete traffic barriers. Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, the right lane...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigating fire near downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a fire broke out in a garage at a house at 10th and Jefferson on Friday morning. Amarillo firefighters responded to the fire just before 9:30 a.m. The first unit arrived on the scene about two minutes...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD board approves phase 2 of Austin Middle School Shoring

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project. Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were […]
AMARILLO, TX

