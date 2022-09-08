Read full article on original website
Pampa United Way hosting 6th Annual Dine United Banquet this Saturday
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa United Way will be hosting the 6th Annual Dine United Banquet. The event will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the M.K. Brown Auditorium, featuring Illusionists Jared Hall and Ventriloquist Maegan Hall. There will be catered food available. Tickets cost...
Pride And Jealousy Reason For Drive-By Shooting In Amarillo
I have high hopes that our city will eventually get control of crime. However, this weekend proves that it is far from it. Picture this if you will. Families sleep in on a Sunday morning enjoying their rest before getting up to go to church or sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday because that’s what people do on Sundays. However, families in Western Plateau were startled awake by a string of gunshots around 5 am on Sunday morning.
Tickets available for 2022 Best of Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the 2022 Best of Texas. This year, the headliner will be country music star Easton Corbin. Best of Texas will take place on September 24, at 8 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch. To purchase tickets, click here.
Storybridge celebrating 5,000 kids enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Storybridge is celebrating 5,000 local kids enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The Imagination Library sends each enrolled child a new book in the mail every month until their fifth birthday. Storybridge pays for the books so the families don’t have to. The program...
Tri-State Fair, Turn Center hosts Exceptional Rodeo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tri-State Fair and the Turn Center hosted the Exceptional Rodeo. The event provided an opportunity for children with special needs and disabilities to participate in rodeo-like activities. “It’s absolutely heartwarming to watch the smile on these kids faces when they get to pet a goat or ride a horse, maybe […]
Third annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding October lineup
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Third Annual Hoo-Doo Mural Festival is expanding its October lineup. The event will have 10 local DJ’s who will perform on the silent disco stage and over 30 local businesses and food trucks are slated to attend. Performances from several artists - including Neil...
Center for Advancement hosting free recovery prayer lunch next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement is hosting a recovery prayer lunch next week. The lunch is Wednesday, Sep. 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is free to the public at 2308 S.W. 7th Ave. At the event, participants will come together to support and pray...
Quick Warm-Up
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -After the fall-feeling cool air over the weekend, temperatures warm back up quickly. Average highs this time of year are in the mid-80s. Much of the week ahead will be above average, getting into the 90s. A small disturbance brings a chance of some isolated showers on Monday. Most areas will be dry. By mid-week there is another small chance of a few showers. The end of the workweek and the upcoming weekend look dry.
Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday. According to officials, on Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
Amarillo Looks Like Trash, Just Take a Drive Down the Alley’s
I have been saying this for some time. The trash situation was just going to get worse before it gets any better. When they announced the employee shortage and the one-day-a-week pickup of trash I just knew this would be the outcome. Now, remember if you have one of those...
Amarillo Community Market announces last market of season
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Market announced the last market of the season will be held from 8:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the ACM, located on 1000 S. Polk St. According to an ACM flyer, this event will be honoring our first responders on first responders day. free […]
The Most Common Citations People Get From Amarillo Police
No one likes getting pulled over and nobody likes getting a ticket. Let's face it, it sucks. However, let's be honest.....sometimes they're given to us because we, y'know, did something ticketable. . Not too long ago I found myself wondering just what kind of tickets Amarillo police write people on...
Hereford, Do You Miss the Old Days of Sugarland Mall?
I have a habit of waxing nostalgic. I like looking back on the past and remembering things that were fun and cool during childhood. I was scrolling through social media the other day and I ran across some older photos of Sugarland Mall. Now, these photos are way older than I am (I swear!). But, they brought back some old memories.
THE WRAP UP: Week 3
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are on Week two of The Wrap Up!. Below we have the list of videos we covered on The Wrap Up: Week 3:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: Game of the Week and 5A scores:. THE WRAP UP WEEK 3: 4A and 3A scores:. THE...
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. On Sunday, Sept. 11, I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane from Washington Street to Avondale Street from 7 p.m. to midnight to relocate portable concrete traffic barriers. Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, the right lane...
Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office investigating fire near downtown
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after a fire broke out in a garage at a house at 10th and Jefferson on Friday morning. Amarillo firefighters responded to the fire just before 9:30 a.m. The first unit arrived on the scene about two minutes...
Tri State Fair is Coming – A Blast From the Past
Who is ready for the Tri-State Fair to hit Amarillo at the end of next week? Does it really seem like it has been a year? I know every year we get excited. I mean fair food is definitely something we need to have in our lives. Many restaurants try...
Amarillo ISD board approves phase 2 of Austin Middle School Shoring
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District Board met Friday morning and approved beginning construction on phase two of the Austin Middle School Shoring Project. Phase two of the shoring project will focus on expanding shoring to the remainder of areas throughout the buildings including locker rooms, restrooms and other areas that were […]
Amarillo police identify man found dead near dumpster
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported that the dead man found near a dumpster on Sept. 6 has now been identified. APD identified 46-year-old Armando Misael Ramos in the case which has been ruled a homicide, APD detailed. According to a previous report by MyHighPlains.com, APD explained that a body had […]
56-year-old hiker found dead at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, TPWD says
He was found on the Capitol Peak Trail.
