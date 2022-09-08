Read full article on original website
Related
communityadvocate.com
Paul T. Veinot, 63, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Paul T. Veinot, 63, of Marlborough died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at home. He was the son of the late Philip and June (England) Veinot and was predeceased by his brother Stephen Veinot. Paul was the husband of Donna (Deffely) Veinot. Paul T. Veinot (aka Pop) was...
whdh.com
Car catches fire on Route 3 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth over the weekend. Video showed smoke and flames coming from the car while it was on the side of the road Sunday. The Plymouth Fire Department said no one was hurt and they’re investigating to determine the cause of the fire.
2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH
Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
communityadvocate.com
Wetlands cleared on Gleason Street property in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Plans that would allow for the restoration of wetlands that were cleared and stripped of their topsoil were presented to the Planning Board on Aug 23. Now, the applicant is requesting an earth moving permit. I would prefer to focus on the remedy rather than the activity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
communityadvocate.com
Peter B. Mullen, 85, of Westborough and Grafton
– Peter B. Mullen, 85, passed away after a short illness on September 5, 2022. He is survived by his sister, Linda Rogers, and many nieces and nephews. Peter was predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters. He was the son of John and Ruth (Mason) Mullen. His beloved wife, Adelaide, predeceased him in 2017.
WCVB
UNH students from Massachusetts struck by SUV in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.H. — Two Massachusetts teenagers, who are students at the University of New Hampshire, are recovering after they were struck by a vehicle in Durham, according to police. Durham police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 2:55 p.m. Saturday on the stretch of Newmarket Road between Laurel...
communityadvocate.com
Rimkus: Golf tournament benefitted Addiction Referral Center
Th annual Golf Tournament to benefit the Addiction Referral Center of Marlborough, held Aug. 19 at Juniper Hill in Northborough. The non-profit organization recently celebrated 50 years of providing addiction services to Marlborough, Hudson and surrounding towns. Tracey Gustafson, ARC board of directors president and Elsbeth Simoni, executive director, and...
PHOTOS: Harvest moon seen across western Massachusetts
A blood orange moon appeared in the night sky above many resident homes.
RELATED PEOPLE
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to three-car crash in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Elm Street in Northampton was blocked off early Saturday evening due to a three-car accident. The scene has since cleared. Police told Western Mass News the first car stopped at a pedestrian sidewalk. The car behind it also stopped. The third car slammed into the middle vehicle and in turn, that car hit the car in front.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 11, 2022
Anthony Depalma and Yunika Burgos Depalma to Lee Racine Sr., and Kris Racine, 15 Ash Lane, Unit 15, $258,000. Darlene Staples to Paul Masse and Cynthia Masse, 24 Keller Circle, $389,900.
communityadvocate.com
Scarecrows on the Shrewsbury Common returns Sept. 17
SHREWSBURY – Break out your scarecrow because Scarecrows on the Common is returning. The Shrewsbury Garden Club will be once again sponsoring the 18th Scarecrows on the Common. This year, individuals, groups, businesses and clubs are encouraged to create and place their scarecrow on display beginning on Sept. 17.
Former Northampton teacher, vice principal Eugene B. DeFilippo killed in Deerfield car crash
Authorities have identified Eugene B. DeFilippo, 97, of Easthampton as the driver who was killed in a collision on Labor Day, the Northwestern District Attorney said. DeFilippo was a former teacher, vice-principal and football coach at Northampton High School, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette. DeFilippo also played football for the College of the Holy Cross. He played in the Orange Bowl while he was on the GI Bill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Leo, the compassion puppy for the South Kingston Police Department
SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — South Kingston Police Department Chief Matthew Moynihan swore in their new compassion puppy Thursday afternoon. Leo, the 10-week-old Bernedoodle puppy, will serve as a support dog for first responders, as well as for the community. Cove Angels, a breeder in Taunton, MA, donated Leo...
George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died
George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
hopkintonindependent.com
Cars collide at West Main, School Street
The Hopkinton Fire Department shared a photo of a car accident that occurred Thursday afternoon at the intersection of West Main Street and School Street. The HFD Twitter page indicated it was a “serious” motor vehicle crash. Details on the drivers’ conditions were not immediately available.
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts
WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman speaks out following terrifying incident on Route 24 in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.
Elderly Easthampton man identified in Deerfield deadly accident
The Northwestern District Attorney's Office has released the identity of the driver in a deadly accident Monday morning in Deerfield.
Layoffs, furloughs hit Family Health Center of Worcester; branches outside city closed
WORCESTER — The Family Health Center of Worcester has laid off 35 workers, furloughed 15 and has closed branches in Southbridge and Webster. The Queen Street agency, which provides care for income-eligible patients, has been dealing with financial hardships, as well as a malware attack, according to CEO Louis Brady.
communityadvocate.com
Fran and Judy Polito named grand marshals of Spirit of Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – With Spirit of Shrewsbury right around the corner, Fran and Judy Polito have been named the grand marshals. Although the Politos were initially hesitant when President Maria Smith called, Fran later agreed. “I agreed because I thought maybe this is something the family wanted to remember,” Fran...
Comments / 0