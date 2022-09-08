BROCKTON, Mass. — Ashley Lyons says she was driving down Route 24 North in Brockton Thursday afternoon when her back window was hit. “I was driving in the fast lane on the far left and all of a sudden I hear this really weird noise, I’m looking around, what is that, and I just happen to look over my shoulder and noticed a bullet hole in the glass window in the back passenger side,” said Lyons, who was driving home from work.

