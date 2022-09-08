Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
Pocono Park Opens | Ahead of Next Week's Cowboy Luau Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert and Brett YoungStroudsburg HeraldLehman Township, PA
Popular regional grocery store chain opens new supermarket location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersScranton, PA
9/11 Survivor Gives Account 21 Years Later
In recognition of the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Pocono Update had the honor of sitting down with a World Trade Center worker who shared his account from that day. TOBYHANNA, PA | On Thursday, September 8, John Pianoforte, who was a building engineer at the World Trade Center during the September 11 attacks, sat down with Pocono Update to share his experience from that day.
Mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Lackawanna County
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — For many people in our area and all over the world, Queen Elizabeth II has been the only monarch many of us have known in our lifetimes. Amy Franklin is a foreign exchange student from England studying in Lackawanna County at Keystone College. To her and her family, the queen is all they have ever known.
Taking one step at a time to never forget
SCRANTON, Pa. — The American flag was raised high inside the Planet Fitness gym in Scranton on Nay Aug Road. Earl Granville and his team of supporters paid tribute to 9/11 victims and survivors on the anniversary of the attacks by taking one step at a time on stair climbers for the second year in a row.
WNEP-TV 16
Luzerne County business printing the queen
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Queen Elizabeth II will live on in the form of a life-sized cardboard cutout in homes across the nation, thanks to a Luzerne County business. "Now, everybody is fascinated with their lifestyle, and you know, they want to celebrate the queen's life in their own way, so they're going to order a cutout," said Scott Paull, co-owner of Wet Paint Printing and Design.
'The Tea Room' now open in Hamlin
HAMLIN, Pa. — When Finn Malakin welcomes you into "The Tea Room & Lounge" in Hamlin And brews up tea for you, there are decades of history and memories behind each cup. "It had this whole lifetime before this space, and it's really amazing for it to come so full circle, and us put life back into a building that's sat empty for so long," said Malakin, the owner of The Tea Room & Lounge.
March for Arch benefit held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network was held in Scranton Sunday afternoon at the V-Spot Bar on Providence Road. This particular event honors Jack Archer of Scranton, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2017. Jack's daughter Caroline and her husband plan...
Traveling 9/11 display stops in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — The inside of the launch box on West Broad Street in Hazleton has been transformed by The World Memorial Rememberance Mobile, which travels across the country honoring the lives lost on September 11th, 2001. "So there were three locations, so we have memorials to honor the...
Crowds gather for ‘Festival Latino de La Mega’ in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Music, entertainment, and plenty of great food are highlighting a celebration of culture at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. A nice day and a great crowd went to Kirby Park on Saturday for the second Festival Latino hosted by La Mega, a radio station. They hoped to top last year’s attendance of […]
15th and final ride to honor fallen soldier
JESSUP, Pa. — A motorcycle ride was held in Lackawanna County to honor a soldier killed during an ambush in Afghanistan in 2007. The 15th Sgt. Jan Argonish Ride is put on by his family each year and is a motorcycle ride to raise money for wounded veterans. It's...
PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
Service honors 9/11 victims in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A memorial service to honor the victims of 9/11 was held Sunday evening in Scranton. The service was held at the Cathedral Cemetary in the city by the Hook O'Malley Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 4. The service was dedicated to the more than 3,000 who...
Striking workers in Schuylkill County reach agreement
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — An update on the statewide nursing home strike. Saturday morning, striking union workers at Shenandoah Heights Healthcare Nursing Home voted yes on a new contract. The details of that agreement will be released on Monday along with information on the tentative agreements announced Friday at comprehensive...
Celebrating Hispanic heritage in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — National Hispanic Heritage Month starts next week and folks in Luzerne County got a head start on the celebrations. People packed Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre for the 2nd Annual Latin Festival hosted by radio station La Mega. There was live music, food, and vendors. Vendors say...
WOLF
Boy dies at hospital following apparent drowning in Luzerne Co.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A young boy was pronounced dead over the weekend after an apparent drowning in Luzerne County. Officials say the 12-year-old died Saturday night at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre following an incident in a Plymouth Borough creek. His autopsy is set for today. Check back with...
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Kicking off the Fleetville Fall Fair in Lackawanna County
FLEETVILLE, Pa. — The 3rd Annual Fleetville Fall Fair kicked off Saturday in Lackawanna County. Nearly 170 vendors filled the fields outside the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company for the fair. There was plenty of fun for the whole family, from petting zoos to pony rides. The fall fair is...
16 To The Rescue: Titan
THOMPSON, Pa. — Titan pretty much always has a smile on his face. He is treat-motivated, loves having a toy, and is sweet as can be. Titan is a 3-year-old bulldog hound mix living at Ruff Dog Rescue North East in Thompson. "He's a big boy, so he will...
Annual 'Welcoming Scranton' event
SCRANTON, Pa. — An event Saturday promoted diversity in the Electric City. 'Welcoming Scranton' is part of an initiative to make communities more inclusive by making sure everyone feels welcome. Local businesses, cultural artists, musicians, food vendors, and more set up at the South Side Farmers Market. Organizers say...
Times News
Camelback names new marketing executive
Theresa Lutz has been named vice president of marketing at Camelback Resort. Kit Pappas, managing director of the Monroe County resort, said Lutz is a marketing industry expert who brings years of experience to the 560-acre resort. “We are thrilled to have Terri join our team as we strive to...
Fundraiser for injured deli owner held in Wayne County
GOULDSBORO, Pa. — A fundraiser was held for a man who was attacked at his business in Wayne County. Organizers tell Newswatch 16 that Dave Genovese was attacked at Main Street Deli in Gouldsboro back in June. Genovese needed surgery after the assault and ended up closing the deli.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
