ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES MOTION TO PURSUE CYBERSECURITY GRANT

The Sedalia City Council discussed a grant application from the Office of Homeland Security for cybersecurity during its meeting on Tuesday, September 6. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw stated the need to improve cybersecurity by identifying vulnerabilities and securing their networks from those that would do harm. The grant would be...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BIDS FOR EMERGENCY VEHICLES

The Sedalia City Council awarded bids for several emergency vehicles during its meeting on Tuesday, September 6. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw says its important for the police department to have reliable vehicles. Shaw said the city has been buying used vehicles with about 40,000 miles from the Missouri State Highway...
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boonville, MO
Government
City
Boonville, MO
Boonville, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Business
City
Commerce, MO
Local
Missouri Government
kmmo.com

CARROLL COUNTY ROUTE YY RESURFACING BEGIN SOON

Carroll County Route YY will soon narrow to one lane for a resurfacing project. A news release says the Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted a company to resurface several routes in Carroll, Linn, Livingston and Sullivan counties, including Route YY. Crews plan to narrow Route YY beginning Monday, September 12.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Tax Levy#Tax Rate#Boonslick#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Ward Four
comomag.com

Taking Care of Business

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce helps support a thriving business community. In 1905, the Columbia Commercial Club launched to support businesses around COMO. Today, 117 years later, the organization — now known as the Columbia Chamber of Commerce — is still going strong and woven deeply into the fabric of the community.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Bat on the loose in the Missouri State Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House Communications Office released information regarding a bat 🦇 loose in the Capitol on Friday. And before you ask, it has nothing to do with 🧛🏽‍♂️ vampires, or does it? “There was some excitement in the Missouri State Capitol today in the form of a bat flying up and down the hallways, around the...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Drinks
kmmo.com

AREA FIREFIGHTERS TAKE PART IN 9/11 MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB

Several Sedalia firefighters climbed 110 stories in memory of the 343 firefighters who gave their lives on September 11, 2001. 343 firefighter from the Kansas City region embarked on a 110 story climb to the top of the Town Pavilion high rise in downtown Kansas City in remembrance of the 343 firefighters killed on 9/11. Firefighters climbed in honor of one FDNY firefighter as they make their way to the top with a team of other firefighters. The overall cause it to raise donations for fallen firefighters and remember the fallen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

CoMo Mojo; Love Coffee's Community Crawfish Fundraiser

Hundreds gathered on to eat crawfish, listen to music, and support Love Coffee during the shop’s first annual fundraiser on Saturday on 8th St. in Columbia. Love Coffee, a small coffee shop located inside Tiger Hotel, works to give people with disabilities and other barriers of employment a chance to gain experience in the workforce. The fundraiser was held to help the shop continue to provide its service.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy