SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES MOTION TO PURSUE CYBERSECURITY GRANT
The Sedalia City Council discussed a grant application from the Office of Homeland Security for cybersecurity during its meeting on Tuesday, September 6. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw stated the need to improve cybersecurity by identifying vulnerabilities and securing their networks from those that would do harm. The grant would be...
CONCORDIA CITY COUNCIL VOTES ON CONTRACT FOR DISPATCH SERVICES WITH CITY OF HIGGINSVILLE
The Concordia City Council met in special session recently to discuss the contract with the City of Higginsville for dispatch services. City administrator Dale Klussman told the board that it was a contract that had been done in the past. Lafayette County started dispatching internally for the Sheriff’s Department only...
PUBLIC MEETINGS SCHEDULED AT SEVERAL MISSOURI STATE PARKS AND HISTORIC SITES
Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations. The meeting locations and times are as follows:. · Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site Open House, 1-2 p.m.,...
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BIDS FOR EMERGENCY VEHICLES
The Sedalia City Council awarded bids for several emergency vehicles during its meeting on Tuesday, September 6. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw says its important for the police department to have reliable vehicles. Shaw said the city has been buying used vehicles with about 40,000 miles from the Missouri State Highway...
CARROLL COUNTY ROUTE YY RESURFACING BEGIN SOON
Carroll County Route YY will soon narrow to one lane for a resurfacing project. A news release says the Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted a company to resurface several routes in Carroll, Linn, Livingston and Sullivan counties, including Route YY. Crews plan to narrow Route YY beginning Monday, September 12.
Business Loop 70 CID looks ahead to Mizzou North demolition
The executive director of the Loop CID says she thinks there is potential for the land that houses Mizzou North. The post Business Loop 70 CID looks ahead to Mizzou North demolition appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
League of Women Voters, Missouri NAACP seek to pause voter ID law
A motion to expedite the lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters and NAACP against a new Missouri law requiring voter ID will be heard in Cole County court Friday afternoon. The post League of Women Voters, Missouri NAACP seek to pause voter ID law appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two additional clinics added in Columbia to administer new COVID booster
Columbia Boone County Public Health and Human Services added two additional clinics to administer the new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine due to high demand. The post Two additional clinics added in Columbia to administer new COVID booster appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
My House holds concert in downtown Columbia despite objection
MyHouse is hosting an outdoor concert in downtown Columbia on Friday despite a complaint the State Historical Society of Missouri lodged with the city government. The post My House holds concert in downtown Columbia despite objection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Taking Care of Business
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce helps support a thriving business community. In 1905, the Columbia Commercial Club launched to support businesses around COMO. Today, 117 years later, the organization — now known as the Columbia Chamber of Commerce — is still going strong and woven deeply into the fabric of the community.
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
Bat on the loose in the Missouri State Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House Communications Office released information regarding a bat 🦇 loose in the Capitol on Friday. And before you ask, it has nothing to do with 🧛🏽♂️ vampires, or does it? “There was some excitement in the Missouri State Capitol today in the form of a bat flying up and down the hallways, around the...
Boone County health department reports seven more COVID-19 deaths since early July
Seven more Boone County residents have been added to the county's COVID-19 death total. The post Boone County health department reports seven more COVID-19 deaths since early July appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mexico town leaders to join MU Health executives at Tuesday grand-opening of medical building
A Tuesday grand-opening celebration is planned for MU Health’s new medical building in mid-Missouri’s Mexico. The event begins at 9:30 am. Columbia-based MU Health’s south Clark medical building in Mexico houses a family medicine clinic and a new Mizzou urgent care. The town has been without a...
Plan to tear down Mizzou North gets curators’ approval
The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved a $10 million plan Wednesday to demolish Mizzou North. The post Plan to tear down Mizzou North gets curators’ approval appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia University acknowledges submitting inaccurate data for consideration in college rankings
Columbia University said that it relied on “outdated and/or incorrect methodologies” in submitting data to U.S. News & World Report for consideration in the publication’s 2021 college rankings, according to a statement released by the university Friday. “The Columbia undergraduate experience is and always has been centered...
MODOT TO CLOSE LEFT LANE OF I-70 AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS IN LAFAYETTE AND SALINE COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation is scheduled to close a lane of Interstate 70 at several locations in Lafayette and Saline County on Monday, September 12. MoDOT will close lanes of westbound I-70 at the following locations:. · The far-left lane of westbound I-70 mile marker 80.1, which is 1.9...
AREA FIREFIGHTERS TAKE PART IN 9/11 MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB
Several Sedalia firefighters climbed 110 stories in memory of the 343 firefighters who gave their lives on September 11, 2001. 343 firefighter from the Kansas City region embarked on a 110 story climb to the top of the Town Pavilion high rise in downtown Kansas City in remembrance of the 343 firefighters killed on 9/11. Firefighters climbed in honor of one FDNY firefighter as they make their way to the top with a team of other firefighters. The overall cause it to raise donations for fallen firefighters and remember the fallen.
CoMo Mojo; Love Coffee's Community Crawfish Fundraiser
Hundreds gathered on to eat crawfish, listen to music, and support Love Coffee during the shop’s first annual fundraiser on Saturday on 8th St. in Columbia. Love Coffee, a small coffee shop located inside Tiger Hotel, works to give people with disabilities and other barriers of employment a chance to gain experience in the workforce. The fundraiser was held to help the shop continue to provide its service.
Three hurt in Jefferson City crash
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. at Southwest Boulevard and Route C. The post Three hurt in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
