Watch: Massive 1,280 lb pumpkin entered into Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. ( KSNT ) – The competition for the heaviest pumpkin at the Kansas State Fair is heating up as an early contender was showcased on Wednesday.

The Geary County Convention & Visitors Bureau posted a video on social media of an early entry for the giant pumpkin competition. The massive piece of produce weighed in at 1,280 pounds, giving it a strong lead before the fair begins. It wasn’t made clear who had submitted the giant vegetable for the judge’s consideration.

Last year’s record-breaking pumpkin came in at 1,127.2 pounds, an amount that the KansasFarmer referred to as “mammoth.” That pumpkin was grown by Calvin Beeson of Clyde, Kansas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.