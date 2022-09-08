ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Watch: Massive 1,280 lb pumpkin entered into Kansas State Fair

By Matthew Self
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

HUTCHINSON, Kan. ( KSNT ) – The competition for the heaviest pumpkin at the Kansas State Fair is heating up as an early contender was showcased on Wednesday.

The Geary County Convention & Visitors Bureau posted a video on social media of an early entry for the giant pumpkin competition. The massive piece of produce weighed in at 1,280 pounds, giving it a strong lead before the fair begins. It wasn’t made clear who had submitted the giant vegetable for the judge’s consideration.

Last year’s record-breaking pumpkin came in at 1,127.2 pounds, an amount that the KansasFarmer referred to as “mammoth.” That pumpkin was grown by Calvin Beeson of Clyde, Kansas.

KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Sept 9-11)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
WICHITA, KS
