Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Register Citizen
How Ganim critic Christopher Caruso got a prime seat at mayor’s state-of-city
BRIDGEPORT — When Mayor Joe Ganim was facing trial in the early 2000s for running a pay-to-play operation out of City Hall, then-state Rep. Christopher Caruso was among the first of Ganim’s fellow Democrats to seek his resignation. And when Ganim, after serving seven years in federal prison...
Carr resigns — Norwalk needs a new Chief of Operations and Public Works
NORWALK, Conn. — Anthony Robert Carr, who became Norwalk Chief of Operations and Public Works in March 2019, resigned effective Sept. 1. Carr was said to have left City Hall in early August. He was out on leave, but his office was empty, a reliable source said. On Aug....
House Demolished, Bill Paid
A fire engulfed and destroyed a World War II-era single-family house on the far west side of town in March, leaving the building in such a dangerous state of disarray that the city hired a contractor to demolish it one month later. This week, the Board of Alders closed the...
ctexaminer.com
Facing Deadline, Stamford Drafts Local Law Allowing Apartments in Single-family Homes
STAMFORD – Last year state lawmakers, in heated debates, tackled the shortage and exorbitant cost of housing in Connecticut by passing a number of laws. One of the most controversial had to be watered down so it would pass. So it came with an opt-out. But the opt-out has...
trumbulltimes.com
Hamden man faces 75% rent increase. He and other tenants are fighting back
HAMDEN — Sameed Iqbal is afraid he and his family will be homeless next month. The Hamden resident recalled how that possibility took shape one day this summer, when he came home to find a notice on his apartment door. If Iqbal was going to keep living in the...
Register Citizen
Darien officials approve overdue affordable housing plan
DARIEN — Darien’s five-year affordable housing plan is approved and headed to the state three months after the initial deadline. The final version of the plan, with a few last-minute changes, was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning commission at Tuesday night’s meeting. Under Connecticut law,...
Register Citizen
Cromwell approves permits for $100 million housing, retail complex at former hotel site
CROMWELL — An application for a $100 million redevelopment project at the former Red Lion hotel property progressed through part of the town’s review process this week, bringing it another step closer to fruition. The Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Agency on Wednesday unanimously approved permits for the Lord...
Register Citizen
The bank planning an office building in downtown Danbury wants a 7-year break on tax increases
DANBURY — City leaders are weighing a proposal for a seven-year break on tax increases by a bank that plans to construct its $14 million office building on downtown’s Main Street. The request by the Savings Bank of Danbury to defer increases in property taxes on a structure...
Register Citizen
Brookfield to crack down on out-of-state plates and cars that should be registered in town
BROOKFIELD — The town hopes to crack down on newcomers to Brookfield who have failed to register their cars in town. Officials will seek bids from local firms to partner with the town’s tax assessors’ office in order to identify these vehicles as a way to boost revenue collections.
NewsTimes
Stamford finance board sounds alarm on education budget ‘fiscal cliff’
STAMFORD — With a “fiscal cliff” looming for the city’s education budget, members of the Board of Finance called for reining in school spending as the city looks to fund numerous school construction projects. A total of 120 Stamford school positions, at a cost of roughly...
News 12
State police: Major crime squad investigates Farmington River
A major crimes squad conducted an investigation Sunday at the Farmington River. Connecticut state police said Farmington police called for their assistance after a rug was found in the river by a social media influencer. As of Sunday night, they said the investigation was in its preliminary stages. They added...
NewsTimes
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
Register Citizen
Fairfield guide meant to end years of tension between beachside residents, university students
FAIRFIELD — Officials are hoping a new guide listing the rules and policies for the town’s beach areas will create a better experience for university students and year-round residents living there. “The hope is that this document will provide helpful information for all residents of the rules and...
sheltonherald.com
10 New Fairfield property owners owe $220K in unpaid taxes. Why the town may not recoup the money
NEW FAIRFIELD — Ten property owners owe more than $220,000 in unpaid taxes and associated charges, according to town tax collection data — and there’s a chance that some of the money may never be collected. The properties of the town’s top 10 tax delinquents include vacant...
Register Citizen
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago
GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
Lane Reduction Planned For Busy Roadway In Northern Westchester, Putnam Counties
A stretch of a busy roadway in the region will be reduced to a single lane in the coming days to facilitate roadway paving. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that motorists in Northern Westchester and Putnam counties should be aware that Route 9D between Manitou Station Road in Philipstown and Route 6 in Cortlandt will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic controlled by individuals with flags.
WTNH.com
Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: City of Torrington orders Pig Sanctuary to “cease and desist” operations; court hearing pending
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A battle over 2 acres: A Torrington pig sanctuary, under scrutiny, for not having enough land. The owner says the animals are well taken care of, while the city says the sanctuary owner is breaking the law. The sanctuary owner, Audrey Curtis, says she was born...
milfordmirror.com
Why are there so many car dealers in Milford?
MILFORD — For those in the market for a new car, Milford has long been the destination of choice, dozens of new and used car dealers lining Route 1 along its 5-miles length from Stratford to Orange. And that number will grow when Genesis opens the first free-standing dealership...
