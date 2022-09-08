ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel

BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
House Demolished, Bill Paid

A fire engulfed and destroyed a World War II-era single-family house on the far west side of town in March, leaving the building in such a dangerous state of disarray that the city hired a contractor to demolish it one month later. This week, the Board of Alders closed the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Darien officials approve overdue affordable housing plan

DARIEN — Darien’s five-year affordable housing plan is approved and headed to the state three months after the initial deadline. The final version of the plan, with a few last-minute changes, was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning commission at Tuesday night’s meeting. Under Connecticut law,...
DARIEN, CT
State police: Major crime squad investigates Farmington River

A major crimes squad conducted an investigation Sunday at the Farmington River. Connecticut state police said Farmington police called for their assistance after a rug was found in the river by a social media influencer. As of Sunday night, they said the investigation was in its preliminary stages. They added...
FARMINGTON, CT
CT or NY? State border along King Street causes confusion today just like hundreds of years ago

GREENWICH — Take a drive up King Street from the Byram River heading north, and be prepared to cross state lines again and again — and again. The route wends in and out of Connecticut and New York state three times, and the eight-mile journey north drives past old stone walls, a cemetery dating to the early 1700’s, farmland, rolling hills, as well as sprawling corporate campuses. It feels like a journey past scenery that can be ancient or ultra-modern, and it can also be hard to tell which side of the state line a traveler is on — a predicament that has characterized and vexed the King Street corridor for centuries.
Lane Reduction Planned For Busy Roadway In Northern Westchester, Putnam Counties

A stretch of a busy roadway in the region will be reduced to a single lane in the coming days to facilitate roadway paving. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that motorists in Northern Westchester and Putnam counties should be aware that Route 9D between Manitou Station Road in Philipstown and Route 6 in Cortlandt will be reduced to a single lane with alternating traffic controlled by individuals with flags.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Signs of success: Southington company’s work goes national

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who started a business when he was young and living with his parents in Berlin has turned it into a huge company in Southington. Pete Rappoccio, the president and founder of Sign Pro Inc., has gone nationwide and beyond. We take you...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Why are there so many car dealers in Milford?

MILFORD — For those in the market for a new car, Milford has long been the destination of choice, dozens of new and used car dealers lining Route 1 along its 5-miles length from Stratford to Orange. And that number will grow when Genesis opens the first free-standing dealership...
MILFORD, CT

