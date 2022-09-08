Drink Me! Tea Room announces fall events line-up

Drink Me! Tea Room, a modern and sustainable take on afternoon tea, has announced its fall line-up of special-tea events at the fully gluten-free and plant-based tea room

The restaurant is located at 1730 E Warner Rd #5, in Tempe.

Tipsy Tea Party: Sept. 8, 15, 22, and 29

Each Thursday in September, join Drink Me! Tea Room for a Tipsy Tea Party. All dates will be a discounted rate of only $45. This special tea party includes two of our fabulous cocktails made with our premium spirits and house made tea syrups. Your special reservation will also include a tray of sweets and savories selected to perfectly pair with our cocktails.

Favorite Things Tea Party: Sept. 21 through Sept. 25

Customers voted for their favorite gluten-free and plant-based tea tray bites that were found on the Drink Me! Tea Room special events menus throughout the year. This collection of specialty tray items will be the focus of tea parties from September 21 through September 25. Voted items include Bourbon Cherry Tart from Nightmare Before Christmas tea and Smoked Carrot Bruschetta from the Easter Tea.

Literary Club: Kingsbridge #2 on Sept. 22

Drink Me! will bring back the Literary Book Club for its second installment. We will be reading Ken Follett's Kingsbridge #2: World Without End. The book club will meet for discussion, tea and small bites on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.

To reserve your seat at the literary meet-up, please sign up by September 15: https://www.meetup.com/tea-with-ken-follett-book-club/events/284791088

Oct. 19 through 30

Hocus Pocus Literary Tea at Drink Me! Tea Room

Join in celebrating All Hallows' Eve and all things witchy with a Hocus Pocus inspired afternoon tea service. The Hocus Pocus inspired Literary Tea will be held Oct. 19 through Oct. 30 with reservations available from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Reservations include a pot of tea in any flavor, as well as gluten-free and plant-based savories and sweets. There will be spooky decorations, plenty of books to enjoy and amazing photo backdrops. Dressing up in theme is highly encouraged. Reservations are required and fill up fast!

Nov. 25 through Dec. 4

Nightmare Before Christmas Tea Party

This Literary Tea is inspired by the beloved mash-up of Halloween and Christmas. The Pumpkin King knows this is a perfect way to enjoy the best of both holiday worlds.

Each reservation includes a pot of tea and a tray of plant-based and gluten-free savories and sweets that are themed to the Pumpkin King’s liking.

Reservations are available from Nov. 25 through Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 7 through 30

Winter Wonderland Tea Party

As the holiday season approaches, Drink Me! Tea Room will be transforming its space into a magical Winter Wonderland. Along with delightful tea, savories and sweets, guests will have plenty of photo opportunities in the snow enchanted wonderland. This is the perfect way for the whole family to gather, celebrate and reminisce during the happiest time of the year. A customer favorite is the Winter Wonderland Tea, a full afternoon tea celebrating beloved holiday flavors including savories, scones, and sweets with a pot of tea. Some items on the tray include Christmas decorated shortbread cookies and Snowman Meringue. Tea packages are available Dec. 7 through Dec. 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information and reservations (which are required) please visit www.drinkmetearoom.com.