Melissa Peterman is bringing “The Sing-A-Long Sound of Music” back to the Hollywood Bowl. She returns to host the annual event for the 17th time!

Get dressed up, bring your picnic and join Melissa for her favorite night of the year.

You can see Melissa host the Hollywood Bowl’s annual “Sing-A-Long Sound of Music” live on Saturday, Sept. 17. For tickets and more information, head online to hollywoodbowl.com .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 8, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.