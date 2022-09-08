ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Melissa Peterman is bringing ‘The Sing-A-Long Sound of Music’ back to the Hollywood Bowl

By Sam Rubin, Emily Evans
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uq0R_0hnWITSQ00

Melissa Peterman is bringing “The Sing-A-Long Sound of Music” back to the Hollywood Bowl. She returns to host the annual event for the 17th time!

Get dressed up, bring your picnic and join Melissa for her favorite night of the year.

You can see Melissa host the Hollywood Bowl’s annual “Sing-A-Long Sound of Music” live on Saturday, Sept. 17. For tickets and more information, head online to hollywoodbowl.com .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 8, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

‘Magic Happens,’ new ‘World of Color’ show coming to Disneyland next year

ANAHEIM, Calif. — During Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim this weekend, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products announced two all-new nighttime spectaculars will debut at Disneyland next year in addition to the return of the “Magic Happens” parade. As part of Disney’s 100th celebration, Disneyland will introduce multiple “limited-time” celebrations throughout the year. […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Country singer Tyler Hubbard talks E.P., touring with Keith Urban

Newly solo Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is currently on the road with Keith Urban and joined us live via Skype ahead of his L.A. show on Saturday, Sept. 10. Tyler also shared how his family inspired his new E.P. “Dancin’ In The Country,” which is available to stream on all major music platforms. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Things to do this weekend in L.A.: Disney’s D23 Expo, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball, Chargers vs. Raiders and more

This weekend is full of football, soccer, Disney fun and good music. Disney’s D:23 Expo D23 is the official Disney fan club celebrating the wonder and excitement of Disney’s stories, characters, songs and experiences. The annual event is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center on Sept. 9, 10 and 11. For more information, head here. Universal Studios Hollywood: Halloween […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KTLA

Disney voice actors gather for D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

When it comes to Disney, the brand’s lovable characters are one of the first things that come to mind. What really brings them to life are the voices behind them like, voice actors, Ashley Eckstein and Bret Iwan who have their imprint on Disney history. Eckstein voices Ahsoka Tano from “Star Wars Clone Wars” and […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.

Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Peterman
KTLA

2 teen boys fatally shot at Lincoln Heights carnival

A street carnival in Lincoln Heights turned violent Sunday evening when two teenagers were shot and killed. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. when officers “observed” a shooting in progress in the 2700 block of North Broadway, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. A male suspect approached the two victims and fired multiple […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

15 tiny houses for veterans go up in flames in west Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed 15 tiny homes that were housing homeless veterans in west Los Angeles overnight. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Friday at the Veterans Administration’s West Los Angeles Campus at 11301 W. Wilshire Blvd. Fire crews arrived to find more than a dozen tiny houses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Hollywood shooting leaves man hospitalized; Gunman at large

A man was hospitalized after being found with a gunshot wound in Hollywood Monday morning. The shooting was reported in the 800 block of Highland Avenue around 3:30 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Arriving officers found a Black male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, the spokesperson said. The unidentified victim was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Hollywood Bowl#Sound Of Music#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Rep. Karen Bass says home was burglarized; firearms stolen

Candidate for Los Angeles mayor and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass says her home was burglarized overnight. Bass said Saturday afternoon that her home had been broken into late Friday evening and two firearms were stolen, “despite being safely and securely stored.” A Bass spokesperson confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the guns were in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man stabbed in Long Beach gay bar dies; suspect still wanted

One of two men who were stabbed inside a Long Beach gay bar early Saturday morning has died from his injuries. Long Beach police say Christopher Finley, a 28-year-old resident of Long Beach, died about eight hours after the attack. Finley and another unidentified man were stabbed in the “upper torso” around 1:50 a.m. at […]
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets. The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Mudslides trap dozens of motorists in Lake Hughes area

Mudslides in the Lake Hughes area trapped dozens of motorists after heavy rains hit the region Sunday evening. A large mudslide was reported in the area of 20120 Pine Canyon Road around 7:41 p.m., a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed. Emergency crews rescued about 50 people from vehicles that were stuck in the […]
LAKE HUGHES, CA
KTLA

Video shows coordinated DC-10 slurry drop on the Fairview Fire

Firefighting crews from across Southern California have been deployed to Riverside County to contain the nearly 27,000-acre Fairview Fire, which erupted Monday on the outskirts of Hemet. A crew from Santa Barbara County captured impressive footage of a small “spotter” plane guiding a DC-10 that dropped flame retardant along the fire perimeter Thursday evening. Video […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Firefighters on Fairview Fire find and feed frightened goat

A pair of firefighters were able to help out a frightened and thirsty goat that was found wandering not far from the Fairview Fire burning in Riverside County. Firefighter Chris Johnson and Engineer Brett Weise from Cal Fire San Diego County happened upon the goat Wednesday while staging for an assignment, according to an Instagram […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

72K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy