EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Four days after the 96-year-old queen died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as her oak coffin, draped in the red-and-yellow Royal Standard of Scotland, was borne from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh under late-summer sunshine. King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of the Royal Company of Archers, the king’s ceremonial bodyguard in Scotland. Inside, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand an topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves Balmoral: What to expect each day until funeral
Queen Elizabeth's state funeral will take place Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.
Meghan Markle Pauses Release of ‘Archetypes’ Podcast After Queen’s Death
Meghan Markle is pausing the release of new episodes of Archetypes, her podcast with Spotify, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen,” a note appearing in the show’s description said.More from The Hollywood ReporterMeghan Markle and Prince Harry Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Archewell Foundation WebsiteKara Swisher to Debut "Much More Sassy" Podcast This Month With Vox MediaSpotify Looks to Audiobooks, Ticket Sales In Next Steps for Business Archetypes debuted on Aug. 23 and has featured interviews with Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and...
