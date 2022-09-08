‘Alchemy of Souls’ and 3 Shin Seung-ho K-Dramas the Actor Is Known for

The popular 2022 fantasy K-drama , Alchemy of Souls, has skyrocketed its main cast to stardom due to its character portrayals. Alongside Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min, and Hwang Min-hyu, actor Shin Seung-ho gained praise for his role as the Crown Prince Go Won in Alchemy of Souls . But the budding actor is well regarded for another popular Netflix K-drama and a few teen dramas.

Shin Seung-ho starred in both seasons of ‘A-Teen’ K-drama

Early into his career, Shin Seung-ho starred in his first K-drama in 2018 in A-Teen as the character Nam Shi-woo. The drama is a sequel to the《Seventeen》drama and tells the story of a group of high school teenagers. The basis of the storyline focuses on what it means for teenagers to grow up in a different world full of life’s stresses and teen drama.

A-Teen focuses on six teenagers, Do Ha-na (Shin Ye-eun), Kim Ha-na (Lee Na-eun), Yeo Bo-ram (Kim Su-hyun), Ha Min (Kim Dong-hee), Nam Si-woo (Shin Seung-ho), and Cha Gi-hyun (Ryoo Ui-hyun). Each character has a story as they try their best to understand what lies ahead as they are on the cusp of adulthood.

A-Teen is available to stream on Viki .

‘At Eighteen’ is about three complex teens who battle through life

One of K-drama’s most well-known teen storylines is 2019’s At Eighteen or Moment of Eighteen . It follows eighteen-year-old Choi Joon-woo, played by Ong Seong-wu. He has a menial life and is forced to transfer schools due to a violation he did not commit. Wanting to stay under the radar proves difficult.

He soon faces the many battles that life thrusts upon him and other teens. He meets Yoo Soo-bin, played by Kim Hyang-gi. She has no real life goals as her mother’s dream for her heavily controls her. Her friendship with Joon-woo develops into a crush.

Shin Seung-ho stars as Ma Hwi-young in At Eighteen K-drama. He has it all from good grades and wealth. But no one is aware of his father’s physical mistreatment of him. Due to his father’s ideal, he sees everyone as inferior to him.

At Eighteen is available on Viki .

Shin Seung-ho starred in the military K-drama ‘D.P.’ as a bully

After starring as Il-sik in the highly acclaimed Song Kang K-drama, Love Alarm , Shin Seung-ho astounded fans in his role in D.P. But this time, Shin’s character was highly disliked for a reason. In D.P. , he played the supporting role of Hwang Jang-soo.

Jang-soo is one of the K-drama’s villains who found pleasure in torturing his subordinates and fellow soldiers. D.P. told the real-life story of mistreatment in the South Korean military inflicted on soldiers by their superiors. Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan starred as soldiers in the deserter’s pursuit team, tasked with bringing back AWOL soldiers.

Shin’s character played into the army’s dark side and would terrorize, bully, blackmail, assault, and torture. But once leaving the military, his supposed superiority complex did not apply to the real world.

D.P. is available to stream on Netflix .

‘Alchemy of Souls’ starred Shin Seung-ho as the reasonable Crown Prince

Fans gravitate toward Shin’s character of Daeho Crown Prince Go Won in Alchemy of Souls on Netflix. The fantasy K-drama takes place in a make-believe world where people harness the magical powers of a grand lake to become mages.

The drama focuses on a mage assassin named Nak-su (Go Yoon-jung) . When gravely wounded, she transports her soul to the blind and unassuming Mu-deok (Jung So-min). To get back her body and sword, she becomes the maid of Jang Uk and becomes his master.

But the K-drama also stars Daeho’s Crown Prince, played by Shin. Fans praised Shin’s character of Go Won for being the unconventional prince who is not ruled by power or greed. The character also develops feelings for Mu-deok alongside Jang Uk and another mage.

Watch Alchemy of Souls on Netflix .

