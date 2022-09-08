Read full article on original website
Weill Cornell Medicine’s Clinical and Translational Science Center awarded $61.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health
Weill Cornell Medicine was awarded a $61.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) to continue funding its Clinical and Translational Science Center (CTSC) until 2027. It is the largest federal grant ever awarded to Weill Cornell Medicine and the fourth consecutive time this initiative has been funded by the NIH, representing 20 years of continuous funding.
COVID-19 drugs persist in wastewater, may pose risk to aquatic organisms
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Certain drugs used to treat COVID-19 patients — including remdesivir, dexamethasone and antibiotics for associated bacterial infections — persist through wastewater treatment and may occur in waterways at levels high enough to negatively affect aquatic organisms, according to a new study led by researchers at Penn State. The findings highlight the broad utility of wastewater surveillance as a tool for monitoring the effects of human health on water quality and ecosystem health.
