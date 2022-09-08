Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: How the royal family will say goodbye to their matriarch
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion a period of mourning which will culminate with a state funeral on September 19. Here's a day-by-day guide for what is expected to happen between now until then.
Here's Where Queen Elizabeth's Beloved Corgis Will Live After Her Death
After Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced on Thursday, Sept. 8, royal watchers and dog lovers everywhere had one lingering question: What would happen to her beloved pets?. The queen was known for her love of corgis (and dorgis, a crossbreed of corgis and dashchunds), as well as other animals....
Queen death – live: King Charles and senior royals attend St Giles’ Cathedral service
King Charles III and other senior royals are attending a thanksgiving service for the late Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.A procession, starting at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, carried Her Majesty’s coffin along the Royal Mile to the cathedral, where it will lie in rest for 24 hours.Earlier, the new monarch vowed to uphold parliamentary traditions in his first address to MPs and peers, saying he would aim to follow in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by maintaining the principles of constitutional government.The Duke of Sussex also paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother as he thanked her for her “sound advice” and “infectious smile”, describing her as a “guiding compass” through her commitment to service and duty. Read More Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?Everything royal experts have said about Prince William and Prince Harry’s reunionHow can you attend the Queen’s lying-in-state ahead of her funeral?Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to take the Queen’s corgis
Oprah Winfrey says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an ‘opportunity for peacemaking’ with royal family
Oprah Winfrey weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family as they reunite to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.While speaking to Extra in an interview published on Monday, Winfrey said she hopes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can use the opportunity to make peace with their family members.“Well, this is what I think,” the talk show host said. “I think in all families – you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s...
