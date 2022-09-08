ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen death – live: King Charles and senior royals attend St Giles’ Cathedral service

King Charles III and other senior royals are attending a thanksgiving service for the late Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.A procession, starting at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, carried Her Majesty’s coffin along the Royal Mile to the cathedral, where it will lie in rest for 24 hours.Earlier, the new monarch vowed to uphold parliamentary traditions in his first address to MPs and peers, saying he would aim to follow in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by maintaining the principles of constitutional government.The Duke of Sussex also paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother as he thanked her for her “sound advice” and “infectious smile”, describing her as a “guiding compass” through her commitment to service and duty. Read More Who will attend the Queen’s funeral?What are Charles III’s duties and powers as King?Everything royal experts have said about Prince William and Prince Harry’s reunionHow can you attend the Queen’s lying-in-state ahead of her funeral?Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to take the Queen’s corgis
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an ‘opportunity for peacemaking’ with royal family

Oprah Winfrey weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family as they reunite to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.While speaking to Extra in an interview published on Monday, Winfrey said she hopes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can use the opportunity to make peace with their family members.“Well, this is what I think,” the talk show host said. “I think in all families – you know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s...
WORLD
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
72K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy