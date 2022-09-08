ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

COVID-19 drugs persist in wastewater, may pose risk to aquatic organisms

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Certain drugs used to treat COVID-19 patients — including remdesivir, dexamethasone and antibiotics for associated bacterial infections — persist through wastewater treatment and may occur in waterways at levels high enough to negatively affect aquatic organisms, according to a new study led by researchers at Penn State. The findings highlight the broad utility of wastewater surveillance as a tool for monitoring the effects of human health on water quality and ecosystem health.
New antiviral therapy may block COVID-19 transmission

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—By the time you test positive for COVID-19, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has already taken up residence in your respiratory system. With each breath, you expel invisible viral particles into the air—a process known as viral shedding. Existing drugs aimed at treating COVID-19, even when they address symptoms of the virus, do little to quell viral shedding.
Oncoscience | As expected, based on rapamycin-like p53-mediated gerosuppression, mTOR inhibition acts as a checkpoint in p53-mediated tumor suppression

“SASP is one of the mechanisms of tumor-promotion by senescent cells and is inhibited by both rapamycin and p53 [12, 18–20].”. “SASP is one of the mechanisms of tumor-promotion by senescent cells and is inhibited by both rapamycin and p53 [12, 18–20].”. BUFFALO, NY- September 12, 2022 –...
