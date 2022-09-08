Read full article on original website
Related
Put Your Pup on a Board – Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon Poised to Make Waves in Del Mar
Registration remains open for surf-lovers and their canines to enter the 17th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sept. 18. All proceeds from the event support work at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe. Top pooches are also eligible for prizes for their humans, including a stay at the Town & Country Resort and $200 worth of dining credits.
KPBS
San Diego leaders tour new homeless shelter in Midway before Monday opening
Up to 150 San Diegans experiencing homelessness will be able to move into the Rosecrans Shelter when it officially opens Monday, following a tour by city and county leaders of the facility Friday. The Lucky Duck Foundation — which donated the use of the shelter structure and covered construction costs...
kprl.com
Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022
A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
thevistapress.com
Kids Free San Diego is Back This October!
This October, kids and their families can enjoy awesome autumn weather and San Diego Kids Free fun with deals from our partners below on attractions, meals and more!. LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT – Get a FREE child ticket with paid adult hopper ticket. AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® families ages 2-12, plus enjoy your choice of SEA LIFE® Aquarium or LEGOLAND Water Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hundreds take part in San Diego 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
Hundreds of people geared up Saturday morning for the San Diego 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel to remember the courage and sacrifice of emergency responders.
NBC San Diego
Several Events Throughout San Diego County to Remember and Mourn Those Lost on 9/11
As the nation mourns the loss of 2,977 people who perished 21 years ago in the terrorist attacks on 9/11, several organizations around San Diego County will hold memorials and remembrances this weekend. Events begin Saturday at 8 a.m. with the 2022 San Diego 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the...
WATCH: Massive Whale Shark Captured On Video Spotted Off San Diego Coast
In an extremely rare moment, bystanders in San Diego were lucky enough to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event: seeing a whale shark swim freely. The magical moment occurred on Labor Day and was captured by Captain Bryan McGrory, who steers the ship for San Diego Whale Watch. It happened on Labor Day with 149 people aboard who could witness the majestic sea creature.
chulavistatoday.com
Kids 11 and younger enter the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park free throughout the month of October
The San Diego Zoo and Safari Park will be admitting youth 11 years and younger for free throughout October, officials announced recently. Tickets will not be required for up to five youngsters 11 and younger when accompanied by an adult aged 18 and older with a valid form of admission. The promotion begins Oct.1 and will be effective throughout the month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Burger Destination Rocky's Crown Pub Changing Hands In Crown Point
San Diego's 45-year-old burger destination Rocky's Crown Pub in the quiet Crown Point area of Pacific Beach is in the process of changing ownership. Fresh out of college, Chicago-native Patricia "Patty" Rockwood moved to San Diego to join her two brothers who were stationed in America's Finest City while in the Navy. She eventually went into an old bar on the corner of Ingraham and La Playa in the Pacific Beach outskirts known as Crown Point, and when she found out the bar was for sale, Patty decided to buy herself a job. Patty leveraged her stocks and savings and borrowed what she could and Rocky's Crown Pub was born in 1977. Over the four decades since, the bar has become known as the place to get one of San Diego's most delicious burgers.
NBC San Diego
Beachgoers Urged Not to Enter Water After Rain in San Diego County
A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday. A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay. "Beachgoers are advised that...
Who killed Maria Cortes? Investigators search for new leads 30-years later
Investigators continue searching for answers 30 years after a mother was found killed in a Mission Valley field.
Some San Diego County events cancelled due to Kay, others continued rain or shine
SAN DIEGO — Concerts and events in San Diego County have been postponed due to initial extreme weather concerns from Tropical Storm Kay. Alicia Keys cancelled her sold out show at San Diego State University on Friday night due to impending weather. The Cruisin' Grand Escondido Classic Car Show...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrillist
San Diego's Best Bars for Boozing by the Beach
If drinking at the beach was a competitive sport, San Diego would be the equivalent of Super Bowl Champions. Not only do we have over 70 miles of stunning coastline, and famously perfect weather, but the sheer number of SD bars a stone’s throw from the ocean is practically endless. From Mission Beach to Oceanside, we’ve checked out the best of the best and gathered our 15 favorite beach bars into this handy guide, so all you have to do is relax and enjoy the sunset.
eastcountymagazine.org
GOFUNDME SITES SET UP TO HELP SURVIVORS OF BORDER 32 FIRE
September 11, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Some lost homes. Others lost outbuildings, horses, and vehicles. Damages included wells needed for water, orchards, and more. One needs help to pay her dog’s emergency veterinary bill. All are survivors of the Border Fire, which scorched through the Barrett Junction, Dulzura and Potrero communities – and all need your help through donations at GoFundMe.com.
New COVID-19 boosters now available in San Diego County
The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus, in addition to the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, according to the county.
pacificsandiego.com
6 of the latest restaurant and wine tasting rooms to open in San Diego County
Fresco Cocina, a new Latin-inspired restaurant, has opened in the former KoKo Beach space at Carlsbad Boulevard and Grand Avenue in Carlsbad. The restaurant’s executive chef is Carlsbad resident Chris Idso, the former longtime chef at Pacifica Del Mar in Del Mar. Fresco Cocina is the second restaurant opened...
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego: Sept. 8-11
September 8-11 FilmOut San Diego LGBTQ Film Festival. The only LGBTQ+ Film Festival in San Diego returns for another year with screenings from filmmakers from around the world and several Q&A sessions. The festival has the world and U.S. premieres for several LGBTQ+ and cult genre films and dozens of award-winning features and short films will be screened over four days at the San Diego Natural History Museum (Nat) and the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA). The Opening Night Film and Party will kick things off on Thursday at 7 p.m. at THE NAT and following the Closing Night Film, the festival will end on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at MOPA with a closing night dessert reception. Tickets can be purchased here. | 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park.
coolsandiegosights.com
Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.
A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
travellemming.com
31 Best San Diego Historical Sites & Landmarks (By a Local)
A city rich in history and culture, there are some excellent San Diego historical sites and landmarks. Because of San Diego’s pivotal role for so many groups throughout history, the city has tons of historically significant places. Many of these are the best things to do in San Diego.
sandiegocountynews.com
City of San Diego makes incentives for affordable housing projects
San Diego, CA–Homebuilders can now apply for affordable housing incentives in the City of San Diego’s beach communities following the action by the California Coastal Commission to certify the city’s Complete Communities program in the Coastal Overlay Zone. The Complete Communities program includes planning strategies that create...
Comments / 0