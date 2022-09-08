Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 12 - Sept. 18
Sept. 15 - Oct. 31. Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre. The Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina; 4000 Summit Boulevard NE, Atlanta. Sept. 15. Taste the most popular and delicious offerings from 15 different Brookhaven restaurants. Regular tickets...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Postino opens in Buckhead
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wine gallery Postino opens today in Buckhead! The restaurant occupies a former Blockbuster and pays homage to its former tenant. Rodney Harris went to the restaurant to check out the food and the restaurant’s wall of VHS tapes.
CBS 46
Chido & Padre’s to celebrate Mexican Independence Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Buckhead restaurant Chido & Padre’s will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the restaurant will have a suckling pig taco bar with mojo and sour orange suckling pig taco plates, selling three tacos for $22. There will also be a garnish station with tomatillo, salsa verde, cilantro, onions, radishes, and cotija cheese. The restaurant’s regular menu will still be available during the event.
CBS 46
Iconic Atlanta Eagle bar reopening on Piedmont Avenue
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After nearly two years of fighting, the iconic Atlanta Eagle bar is reopening its doors at a new location. The owner announced the news on social media Thursday night. The bar was known for its gay nightlife and famous dance floor. It will take over the...
atlantaonthecheap.com
Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival
Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival is a family-friendly annual event. Admission is FREE. It takes place on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You’ll enjoy live music, Taste of BBQ bites, vendors, and artist market, and a Family Fun Zone. The BBQ tasting...
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this week
Atlanta Food and Wine Festival- Drink ShotPhoto Credit ( @Askwame Instagram- Kwame Ofosu) Next week marks the beginning of the 11th year of the Atlanta Food and Wine festival. AFWF will gather food and drink enthusiasts together for a variety of activities that will take place at various locations all throughout the city from the 15th to the 18th of September. At this event, more than 30 chefs across the south from Florida to Texas will participate. Here are a few upcoming events that you should keep an eye out for.
atlantafi.com
50+ Free And Cheap Things To Do In Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best places to visit if you’ve got some time on your hands. And having fun by visiting many of Atlanta’s best places shouldn’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, many of the top sites, venues and landmarks are free!
@VedaHoward Warns Good Day Atlanta Viewers about the “Illusion of Safety”
Veda Howard Warns Fox 5's Good Day Atlanta Viewers about the "Illusion of Safety"
CBS 46
Atlanta rapper, icon Ludacris celebrates 45th birthday with new films, projects
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning rapper, actor, entertainer and philanthropist Ludacris has had a groundbreaking and successful career. He has broken countless boundaries, destroyed stereotypes and kicked down doors for not only Atlanta rap music, but southern rap music as well. Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges,...
Atlanta building that was Hawkins lab in ‘Stranger Things’ will be torn down
The Atlanta building that represented the Hawkins National Laboratory in "Stranger Things" is going to be torn down to make way for a senior living community.
gotodestinations.com
22 of the BEST Breakfast Spots in Atlanta
Often called “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast gives you the energy needed to get things done. Throughout the day, you need to replenish your glucose supply to help boost your energy levels and stimulate your brain. When you skip breakfast you are not giving the required nutrients that your body needs. As a result, you easily get tired and not be productive.
Rapper T.I. talks about Atlanta's Trap Music Museum, activism in hip-hop, #ProtectBlackArt movement | 11Alive Uninterrupted
11Alive's Neima Abdulahi sits down with Atlanta's own T.I. who opens up about everything from the music to the movements that inspire him. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive) Published: 10:22 PM EDT September 10, 2022. Updated: 10:22 PM EDT September 10, 2022. ATLANTA. 11Alive Uninterrupted is a series focused...
whee.net
FBI joins search for ‘endangered’ teen missing in Atlanta
(LONDON) — The FBI has joined the search for a 17-year-old Ohio girl who vanished after arriving at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, authorities said. The FBI Atlanta office described the missing girl, Emma Linek, as being “endangered” and in need of medication that she did not...
CBS 46
Fun Fall Finds + Gift Ideas!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kelly MacNeal from TheBuzzOnGifts.com joins us with some fantastic must-haves for fall + gift ideas for your holiday radar!
Atlanta Daily World
Jazz in the Garden Features Tony Hightower at Hammonds House
Hammonds House Museum Celebrates My View From Six Feet Exhibition with Outdoor Concert. Hammonds House Museum continues Joe Barry Carroll’s My View From Seven Feet exhibition with jazz vocalist and songwriter, Tony Hightower, Sunday, September 18, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., at the museum’s outdoor garden. With years of experience as a musical performer, Hightower, an Atlanta native, takes up the mantle to be a bridge that ushers R&B audiences into jazz. Purchase tickets by visiting https://TonyHightowerMVFSF.eventbrite.com. The My View From Seven Feet exhibition has been extended until Sunday, October 2.
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic is Back
The Miguel Wilson Collection, Bentley Atlanta to host 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation. The annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic returns for its fifth year hosted by the Miguel Wilson Collection and sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and The Corbett Family.
Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhood...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
CBS 46
Georgia 9/11 memorial stair climb
FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl last seen at Atlanta airport with unknown man. The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario join us to share why this is the perfect time to plan your next vacation. For more information, visit www.travelguard.com. Sponsored By: The Travel Mom.
CBS 46
New COVID-19 boosters available Sept. 12 at several Fulton County locations
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Board of Health will begin offering the new COVID-19 boosters, which protect against the original Covid strain as well as omicron, on Monday, Sept. 12. The vaccine will be available to those above the age of 12 whose most recent booster or vaccination...
