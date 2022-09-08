ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 12 - Sept. 18

Sept. 15 - Oct. 31. Explore Lawrenceville's "haunted" history on a tour led by a ghost! Purchase tickets through Aurora Theatre. The Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina; 4000 Summit Boulevard NE, Atlanta. Sept. 15. Taste the most popular and delicious offerings from 15 different Brookhaven restaurants. Regular tickets...
INTERVIEW: Postino opens in Buckhead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wine gallery Postino opens today in Buckhead! The restaurant occupies a former Blockbuster and pays homage to its former tenant. Rodney Harris went to the restaurant to check out the food and the restaurant’s wall of VHS tapes.
Chido & Padre’s to celebrate Mexican Independence Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Buckhead restaurant Chido & Padre’s will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the restaurant will have a suckling pig taco bar with mojo and sour orange suckling pig taco plates, selling three tacos for $22. There will also be a garnish station with tomatillo, salsa verde, cilantro, onions, radishes, and cotija cheese. The restaurant’s regular menu will still be available during the event.
Iconic Atlanta Eagle bar reopening on Piedmont Avenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After nearly two years of fighting, the iconic Atlanta Eagle bar is reopening its doors at a new location. The owner announced the news on social media Thursday night. The bar was known for its gay nightlife and famous dance floor. It will take over the...
Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival

Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival is a family-friendly annual event. Admission is FREE. It takes place on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You’ll enjoy live music, Taste of BBQ bites, vendors, and artist market, and a Family Fun Zone. The BBQ tasting...
Kwame Ofosu (Askwame)

2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this week

Atlanta Food and Wine Festival- Drink ShotPhoto Credit ( @Askwame Instagram- Kwame Ofosu) Next week marks the beginning of the 11th year of the Atlanta Food and Wine festival. AFWF will gather food and drink enthusiasts together for a variety of activities that will take place at various locations all throughout the city from the 15th to the 18th of September. At this event, more than 30 chefs across the south from Florida to Texas will participate. Here are a few upcoming events that you should keep an eye out for.
50+ Free And Cheap Things To Do In Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best places to visit if you’ve got some time on your hands. And having fun by visiting many of Atlanta’s best places shouldn’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, many of the top sites, venues and landmarks are free!
Atlanta rapper, icon Ludacris celebrates 45th birthday with new films, projects

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning rapper, actor, entertainer and philanthropist Ludacris has had a groundbreaking and successful career. He has broken countless boundaries, destroyed stereotypes and kicked down doors for not only Atlanta rap music, but southern rap music as well. Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges,...
gotodestinations.com

22 of the BEST Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

Often called “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast gives you the energy needed to get things done. Throughout the day, you need to replenish your glucose supply to help boost your energy levels and stimulate your brain. When you skip breakfast you are not giving the required nutrients that your body needs. As a result, you easily get tired and not be productive.
FBI joins search for ‘endangered’ teen missing in Atlanta

(LONDON) — The FBI has joined the search for a 17-year-old Ohio girl who vanished after arriving at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, authorities said. The FBI Atlanta office described the missing girl, Emma Linek, as being “endangered” and in need of medication that she did not...
Fun Fall Finds + Gift Ideas!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kelly MacNeal from TheBuzzOnGifts.com joins us with some fantastic must-haves for fall + gift ideas for your holiday radar!
Jazz in the Garden Features Tony Hightower at Hammonds House

Hammonds House Museum Celebrates My View From Six Feet Exhibition with Outdoor Concert. Hammonds House Museum continues Joe Barry Carroll’s My View From Seven Feet exhibition with jazz vocalist and songwriter, Tony Hightower, Sunday, September 18, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., at the museum’s outdoor garden. With years of experience as a musical performer, Hightower, an Atlanta native, takes up the mantle to be a bridge that ushers R&B audiences into jazz. Purchase tickets by visiting https://TonyHightowerMVFSF.eventbrite.com. The My View From Seven Feet exhibition has been extended until Sunday, October 2.
Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic is Back

The Miguel Wilson Collection, Bentley Atlanta to host 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation. The annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic returns for its fifth year hosted by the Miguel Wilson Collection and sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and The Corbett Family.
Georgia 9/11 memorial stair climb

FBI: Endangered Ohio teen girl last seen at Atlanta airport with unknown man. The Travel Mom, Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario join us to share why this is the perfect time to plan your next vacation. For more information, visit www.travelguard.com. Sponsored By: The Travel Mom.
