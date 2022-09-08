Read full article on original website
Henry Co. man barricades himself in home and threatens deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a domestic assault on Saturday night that lead to the subject barricading himself in a home. The sheriff’s office says they responded to the incident at 3:30 p.m. on the 115 block of Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville. When deputies approached […]
Gretna Man Charged in Murder
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office has arrested a 28-year-old Gretna man in connection to a February murder. Daniel Neal is being charged with the murder of Charles Van Hooker, who was found shot to death in his Gretna home on the morning of February 11. Neal is also being charged with entering a house with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery, or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. He is being held in the Pittsylvania county jail without bond and is awaiting his first court appearance.
Virginia State Police investigating shooting on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County on Sunday. The shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Bureau of Criminal Investigation units...
Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau of Criminal...
VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
Fata Pittsylvania County crash last night
PITTSYVANIA, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Sept 10) at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County. A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route...
28-year-old man arrested in connection with February murder in Pittsylvania County
GRETNA, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in connection with a February murder. On February 11 at 7:23 a.m., deputies were sent to the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna to find Charles Van Hooker dead at the scene, authorities said.
Campbell County Sheriff's Office requests public assistance in case of stolen vehicle near Appomattox County line
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a vehicle theft in the locality. Recently, a 1988 Chevrolet pickup, black in color, was stolen from County Line Road in Campbell County (near the Appomattox County/Campbell County line). Featured in this release is an actual picture of the truck. The...
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
Arrest made in Gretna murder
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. Daniel Wayne Neal, 28, of the 1600 block of Gallows Road in Gretna was charged with murder as well as entering a dwelling with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
80+ animals seized from abandoned house in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — More than 60 dogs and 5 cats were seized from an abandoned house on September 6 in Callands, according to law enforcement. Pittsylvania County Animal Control and the Sheriff's Office said they found dozens of animals inside and outside the house. The front door of the residence was standing open.
2 vehicle crash on I-81 on Sunday, motorcyclist dies, VSP reports
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6:10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 169 in Botetourt County. Police say 60-year-old Randall David Lucabaugh of Bunker Hill, West Virginia was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. That’s when Lucabaugh hit the backend of a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
Woman dead after crash along Rt. 29N in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Route 29N in Pittsylvania County Saturday evening left one person dead and another in the hospital. According to Virginia State Police, Samuel C. Pickral, 26 of Hurt, Va., was driving when the SUV ran off of the left side of the roadway and overturned in the median before resting in the southbound lanes.
Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An I-81N motorcycle crash at mile marker 169 is causing one and a half miles of delays Sunday in Botetourt County. Check back for updates.
Campbell Co. Deputies investigating death with unknown circumstances
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a death with unknown circumstances. Deputies responded to the area of the 4800 block of Colonial Highway. Deputies say the investigation is on-going and more more information will be released as it becomes available.
Cause of death determined in Colonial Highway investigation in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a death with unknown circumstances on Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, the Sheriff said the death was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The sheriff's office said the investigation took place in the area...
The Lynchburg Police Department relies on community to report crimes as they occur
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department relies on help from the community to report suspicious activity and crimes as they occur. They said a citizen reported a package stolen from their porch. The citizen was able to provide police with Ring camera video footage police said. The...
Rocky Mount police looking for missing juvenile last seen at school
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing juvenile. Police identified the juvenile as Nyear "Will" Maxcy. Police said Maxcy was last seen at Franklin County High School on Friday. Police describe Maxcy as a light-skinned...
One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg
BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
Roanoke crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along I-581N at mile marker .2 is causing delays Sunday in Roanoke. The north left lane, center lane and shoulder are closed, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
