ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crosby, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

A quick phone call for Steelers season tickets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's no surprise to any Pittsburgh fan that the Steelers are immensely popular in this town.Season ticket waiting lists can sometimes balloon into years-long affairs."My first game was in 1989, it was Week 3. The Minnesota Vikings were playing at Three Rivers Stadium and no one was giving the Steelers a shot. The Steelers came out and beat them. I was really hyped up and excited about it and told my brother I was going to get season tickets," diehard Steelers fan Steve Harlow said, describing his first foray into Steeler Nation.Harlow dialed the Steelers ticket office...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

FanSided

282K+
Followers
534K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy