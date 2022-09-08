Man Stabbed At South Jersey Bus Terminal: Report

Vineland police Photo Credit: VINELAND PD

A 57-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a bus station, NJ Advance Media reported.

Police responded to West Landis Avenue at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 for a stabbing and found that the incident occurred at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal, the outlet said citing local police.

James D. Smith, of Millville, allegedly stabbed the victim several times during a fight before being taken into custody and charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, the report says.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.