WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “Especially today I noticed the prices are pretty high, it’s just not stopping to go up,” says Williston resident Isabelle Doris. Through the past three years of the pandemic food insecurity has become a worldwide issue. According to Feeding America, over fifty thousand people in Vermont are facing hunger every day. In an effort to help with food insecurity, the Scottish Rite Valley of Burlington, Williston Boy Scouts, and Shaw’s have come together for the first time to collect food for the Williston Food Shelf.

WILLISTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO