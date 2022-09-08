ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3d ago

Who cares. When the Vermont legislator finds a way to pay for all this without burdening the taxpayer, go for it. Otherwise, NO NO NO!! Time to vote these individuals out of office.

cutoday.info

Former CEO, 4 Former Board Chairs of VSECU Issue New Statement Calling on Members to Oppose Merger

MONTPELIER, Vt.–The former CEO and four former board chairs at Vermont State Employees Credit Union have published a joint letter calling for members to vote against a proposed merger with New England FCU, suggesting more than a million dollars has been spent to date to suggest the “merger will somehow produce more of everything and everything will be better.”
WCAX

Cannabis testing labs gear up for Vt. retail market

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont moves closer to the October 1st date when retail cannabis can begin hitting store shelves, lab techs are already hard at work making sure the product is safe for consumers. Luke Emerson-Mason and Carly Farmer are with Bia Diagnostics, which is one of two...
Montpelier, VT
WCAX

New partnerships forming to fight food insecurity in Vermont

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “Especially today I noticed the prices are pretty high, it’s just not stopping to go up,” says Williston resident Isabelle Doris. Through the past three years of the pandemic food insecurity has become a worldwide issue. According to Feeding America, over fifty thousand people in Vermont are facing hunger every day. In an effort to help with food insecurity, the Scottish Rite Valley of Burlington, Williston Boy Scouts, and Shaw’s have come together for the first time to collect food for the Williston Food Shelf.
WILLISTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Hunger Free Vermont receives $38,977 grant from Shaw’s

Vermont Business Magazine The work to mitigate hunger issues was aided recently by a $38,977 grant from Shaw’s and Star Market’s Foundation Nourishing Neighbors Program that aims to help connect qualified individuals with existing federal meal programs such as SNAP, WIC, P-EBT, and free or reduced school nutrition programs.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. National Guard holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Vermont National Guard welcomes thousands of community members at open house. The Vermont National Guard took time off from their normal duties on Sunday to welcome the community to see what their job is all about. Our Hailey Morgan was there. Renovated former hospital now housing for firefighters. Updated: 6...
VERMONT STATE
Axios

New Hampshire Democrats keep distance from Biden

DOVER, N.H. — Even as President Biden's approval ratings have inched up, New Hampshire Democrats facing competitive re-elections are keeping some distance from the White House. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) on border security: "I'll continue to stand up to the Biden administration on the issue of securing the border,...
WCAX

Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont's Jay Peak

Emergency access to care is improving for psychiatric patients throughout our region. Officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, cut the ribbon Thursday on the facility’s expanded emergency department. The Kelly Brush Ride returns to Middlebury this weekend for the 17th year. Vermont startup aims to...
WCAX

US Army and GlobalFoundries joining forces

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont organizations are joining forces to give veterans and those in the armed forces a chance to further their career paths outside of the military. “We’re starting it now, but we believe it’s going to really carry through to the future,” John Lafreniere, Deputy Director...
VERMONT STATE

