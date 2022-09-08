Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly going to have to live with one another this season. The Lakers have attempted multiple trades that include Westbrook, as well as two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. This hasn't been enough for a few of the teams they have talked to, especially since the Lakers are looking to acquire solid shooters who would be of value to any team in the league.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO