Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Lakers Reportedly Spoke To This Team About Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly going to have to live with one another this season. The Lakers have attempted multiple trades that include Westbrook, as well as two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. This hasn't been enough for a few of the teams they have talked to, especially since the Lakers are looking to acquire solid shooters who would be of value to any team in the league.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can End The Clippers' Dominance Over The Lakers: "I Think Russ Got A Chance To Resurrect Himself."
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the superior team in L.A. when we compare them to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Clippers have been in the league for quite some time now, they are yet to make an appearance in the NBA Finals. On the other hand, the...
Son of ex-NBA champion commits to play at TCU
TCU has officially landed a second-generation basketball star. Four-star recruit Jace Posey announced on an episode of his father James Posey’s podcast for Basketball News on Friday that he will be committing to the Horned Frogs for college. Jace, a 6-foot-4 wing, already attends high school in Texas at...
Yardbarker
The Montrezl Harrell Signing Exposes Deeper Concern for Sixers
While it has improved the Sixers’ roster for the regular season, the Montrezl Harrell signing exposes deeper concern. For a moment, it seemed like the Philadelphia 76ers‘ offseason may be over. The additions of De’Anthony Melton, PJ Tucker, and Danuel House provided notable upgrades to the supporting cast surrounding James Harden and Joel Embiid. It was an impressive off-season where the Sixers covered some notable holes as inconsistent bench production has plagued the team for several years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Von Miller blasts NFL over Leonard Fournette’s block on Micah Parsons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette made a big play in pass protection on Sunday night that helped Tom Brady complete a deep pass to Julio Jones, but one Pro Bowl player was not impressed. Fournette threw a huge block on Micah Parsons that sent the Dallas Cowboys linebacker...
WATCH: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson
Le'Veon Bell knocked Adrian Peterson out.
Myles Garrett’s parting words to Baker Mayfield on field after Browns stun Panthers
Baker Mayfield’s time with the Cleveland Browns may have ended in a rather ugly way, but the relationships he has built in his four years there remain. Just ask Myles Garrett. Garrett, who met Mayfield on Sunday for the first time since the QB’s trade to the Carolina Panthers...
New York Knicks should call Utah Jazz about an Evan Fournier for Mike Conley swap
While the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz couldn’t agree on a trade for All-Star Donovan Mitchell, New York’s front
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Steph Curry's take on Durant-to-Celtics speculation proved wise
If you believe the Boston Celtics were better off not trading for Kevin Durant this offseason, you're on the same page as Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors star watched along with the rest of us as his former teammate requested a trade from the Nets and spent nearly two months trying to get out of Brooklyn before agreeing to stay with the team in late August.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Buys $100K Championship Rings After Winning His Rec Basketball League
Drake is a massive basketball fan. The man can be seen courtside at nearly any Toronto Raptors game, and he's been training his son in the ways of the sport for years. He's also an avid player, and is deeply passionate about hooping in his SBL Recreational Basketball League. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Young Has A Suggestion For Bronny James Jr.
Bronny James Jr. is heading into his final year at Sierra Canyon, which means next year, he can explore some very serious options before perhaps even going to the NBA. Most believe that Bronny is going to go the college route. LeBron James has always spoken about how he wishes he had the college experience, and now, he gets to impose that wisdom on his son.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook And Carmelo Anthony Pose In Incredible Photo With Drake, Lisa Leslie And Travis Scott
NBA players are often spotted hanging out with other celebrities. They can be seen spending some time with their fellow players, sometimes they're rocking with rappers, kicking it with actresses, and more. In the past, we saw how certain players got together and created legendary pictures, showing a lot of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brooklyn Nets Land Kristaps Porzingis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA draft is a beast of its own. Across the internet, you’ll find basketball fans who can tell you in great detail about 16-year-olds more easily than they can players who are currently in the NBA. The draft may be fun to follow, but it also certainly attracts...
Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens
Although Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the best of terms, they got off to a great start in the 2022 season. Baltimore took the win over the New York Jets by a score of 24-9. Even if they continue to rack up wins, Jackson’s contract situation will be under scrutiny all […] The post Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Rival NBA Executive Claims Brooklyn Nets Never Wanted To Trade Kevin Durant
View the original article to see embedded media. Perhaps the biggest news of the 2022 NBA offseason came early on, as right before the start of free agency at the end of June, Brooklyn Nets All-Star forward Kevin Durant requested a trade. This request from Durant shocked many teams and...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Offers 'Inside Information' on Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Trade
According to Charles Barkley, New York Knicks senior Vice President William Wesley channeled the Hall-of-Famer's TNT catchphrase and partly called the Donovan Mitchell negotiations with the Utah Jazz ... terrible. Speaking on SiriusXM Radio, Barkley revealed "inside information from Wesley himself, claiming to have gained such intel over dinner with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Candace Parker poses in iconic photo with Justin Fields
Justin Fields met Sky guard Candace Parker after Sunday's game to take an iconic photo. Parker flashed a signature Walter Payton for the Bears' win over the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10. Fields recorded 148 total yards and two touchdowns in a gusty, upset win over the 49ers. Unfortunately, the Sky...
Falcons need more from Kyle Pitts, Drake London explosive in Week 1 loss to Saints
Andy Bunker & Randy McMichael were doing their best to help listeners in Atlanta get through the Falcons devastating 27-26 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Falcons reporter Joe Patrick talked about Kyle Pitts and Drake London.
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Joins The Skeptics On The Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley Pairing
And Patrick Beverley responds...
Comments / 0