ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lakers Reportedly Spoke To This Team About Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly going to have to live with one another this season. The Lakers have attempted multiple trades that include Westbrook, as well as two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. This hasn't been enough for a few of the teams they have talked to, especially since the Lakers are looking to acquire solid shooters who would be of value to any team in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-NBA champion commits to play at TCU

TCU has officially landed a second-generation basketball star. Four-star recruit Jace Posey announced on an episode of his father James Posey’s podcast for Basketball News on Friday that he will be committing to the Horned Frogs for college. Jace, a 6-foot-4 wing, already attends high school in Texas at...
FORT WORTH, TX
Yardbarker

The Montrezl Harrell Signing Exposes Deeper Concern for Sixers

While it has improved the Sixers’ roster for the regular season, the Montrezl Harrell signing exposes deeper concern. For a moment, it seemed like the Philadelphia 76ers‘ offseason may be over. The additions of De’Anthony Melton, PJ Tucker, and Danuel House provided notable upgrades to the supporting cast surrounding James Harden and Joel Embiid. It was an impressive off-season where the Sixers covered some notable holes as inconsistent bench production has plagued the team for several years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
NBC Sports

Steph Curry's take on Durant-to-Celtics speculation proved wise

If you believe the Boston Celtics were better off not trading for Kevin Durant this offseason, you're on the same page as Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors star watched along with the rest of us as his former teammate requested a trade from the Nets and spent nearly two months trying to get out of Brooklyn before agreeing to stay with the team in late August.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Buys $100K Championship Rings After Winning His Rec Basketball League

Drake is a massive basketball fan. The man can be seen courtside at nearly any Toronto Raptors game, and he's been training his son in the ways of the sport for years. He's also an avid player, and is deeply passionate about hooping in his SBL Recreational Basketball League. The...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Young Has A Suggestion For Bronny James Jr.

Bronny James Jr. is heading into his final year at Sierra Canyon, which means next year, he can explore some very serious options before perhaps even going to the NBA. Most believe that Bronny is going to go the college route. LeBron James has always spoken about how he wishes he had the college experience, and now, he gets to impose that wisdom on his son.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Hnhh
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens

Although Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are not on the best of terms, they got off to a great start in the 2022 season. Baltimore took the win over the New York Jets by a score of 24-9. Even if they continue to rack up wins, Jackson’s contract situation will be under scrutiny all […] The post Lamar Jackson reacts to rumors of him rejecting $250 million contract offer from Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Offers 'Inside Information' on Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Trade

According to Charles Barkley, New York Knicks senior Vice President William Wesley channeled the Hall-of-Famer's TNT catchphrase and partly called the Donovan Mitchell negotiations with the Utah Jazz ... terrible. Speaking on SiriusXM Radio, Barkley revealed "inside information from Wesley himself, claiming to have gained such intel over dinner with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy