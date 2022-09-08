ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

City gets right of way to fix flooding problem on Pemberton Square Boulevard

The city of Vicksburg is getting a permanent right of way to repair a drainage problem on Pemberton Square Boulevard. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Friday approved an agreement with property owner Pemberton LLC granting the city a “perpetual and permanent easement” on the property where a Merit Health clinic is being built. Pemberton LLC owns the clinic property.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg board approves $33 million budget for city

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved a $33.169 million fiscal 2023 budget with no pay raises, no tax increase and a projected $12,379 surplus. The board passed the new budget eight days after holding a public hearing on the spending plan. It was passed with little discussion. The city’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
VICKSBURG, MS
thesource.com

Jackson Mississippi Mayor Gives an Update on The Water Crisis

The Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi updated residents on the water crisis and revealed the city will soon have safe drinking water, but the problem is far from solved. Appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said it could just be a matter of days before the boil water notice is lifted for approximately 150,000 people. “And so we believe that it’s a matter of days, not weeks before that boil water notice can be lifted,” shared Lumumba.
JACKSON, MS
News4Jax.com

2 men arrested for putting waste in Mississippi sewage system

JACKSON, Miss. – Two men appeared in federal court Friday for illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. It is unclear if this is linked to the water crisis. A nine-count federal indictment was unsealed in Jackson on Sept. 2, charging Thomas Douglas, Jr., 61, and John...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg, MS
Vicksburg Post

Two Vicksburg businesses seek resort status

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved resolutions to submit resort status applications for two local businesses to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Resort status, which is granted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, allows a business to sell alcohol without having a kitchen and is given to the property, not the business.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woke Vote to hold water, voter registration drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Woke Vote will water distribution and voter registration drive, Hydrate with Hope, in Jackson on Sunday, September 11. The organization will provide cases of water to families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Participants will also have an opportunity to register to vote. The drive will be held from 3:00 p.m. to […]
JACKSON, MS
fox29.com

Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis

JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Guns found on minors to become property of Yazoo police

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Police Department is starting a new initiative to keep guns out the hands of minors. The Yazoo Herald reported any gun found in possession of a minor will be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun won’t be released once confiscated, either. […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WLBT

Celebrity organizations distribute water to Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For more than 40 days, Jackson residents have been under a boil water notice and many have to depend on bottles of water due to no water pressure in their homes. Now, even though water pressure is increasing in Jackson, cases of water through this giveaway...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Electric car charging station to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kenneth Cleveland, the owner of Universal Solar Enterprise, plans to open an electric car charging station in the City of Jackson. The charging station is expected to be located on John R. Lynch Street. Cleveland believes the new charging station will help the city, which has been impacted by crime and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Roll-off Dumpster Day continues in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got the chance to get rid of unwanted items. During Roll-off Dumpster Day, everyone is encouraged to drop off old furniture, appliances, trees, home accessories and more. One Jacksonian says everyone should participate in an effort to clean up the Capital City. “It’s very convenient, very convenient. This […]
JACKSON, MS
NBC News

Federal watchdog is probing Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. — A team from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General arrived in Jackson last week to begin a “multidisciplinary” top-to-bottom review of the current drinking water crisis, an agency spokesperson told NBC News. “The EPA OIG is keenly interested and concerned about...
JACKSON, MS
houmatimes.com

TPSO provided meals after recent Jackson, MS flooding

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office recently provided assistance to out of state Public Safety Partners, during a recent tragic event that affected their community. Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office had the pleasure of cooking and...
WAPT

Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
JACKSON, MS
accountingtoday.com

Victims of Mississippi water crisis get filing relief

Victims of the water crisis that began in Mississippi on Aug. 30 now have until February to file various individual and business returns and make tax payments. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Internal Revenue Service said that affected taxpayer individuals and households that reside or have a business in Hinds County qualify for tax relief. Certain deadlines falling on or after Aug. 30 and before Feb. 15, 2023, are postponed through Feb. 15.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

