Read full article on original website
Related
Vicksburg Post
City gets right of way to fix flooding problem on Pemberton Square Boulevard
The city of Vicksburg is getting a permanent right of way to repair a drainage problem on Pemberton Square Boulevard. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Friday approved an agreement with property owner Pemberton LLC granting the city a “perpetual and permanent easement” on the property where a Merit Health clinic is being built. Pemberton LLC owns the clinic property.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg board approves $33 million budget for city
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved a $33.169 million fiscal 2023 budget with no pay raises, no tax increase and a projected $12,379 surplus. The board passed the new budget eight days after holding a public hearing on the spending plan. It was passed with little discussion. The city’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
thesource.com
Jackson Mississippi Mayor Gives an Update on The Water Crisis
The Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi updated residents on the water crisis and revealed the city will soon have safe drinking water, but the problem is far from solved. Appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said it could just be a matter of days before the boil water notice is lifted for approximately 150,000 people. “And so we believe that it’s a matter of days, not weeks before that boil water notice can be lifted,” shared Lumumba.
News4Jax.com
2 men arrested for putting waste in Mississippi sewage system
JACKSON, Miss. – Two men appeared in federal court Friday for illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. It is unclear if this is linked to the water crisis. A nine-count federal indictment was unsealed in Jackson on Sept. 2, charging Thomas Douglas, Jr., 61, and John...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg Post
Two Vicksburg businesses seek resort status
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen have approved resolutions to submit resort status applications for two local businesses to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. Resort status, which is granted by the Mississippi Department of Revenue, allows a business to sell alcohol without having a kitchen and is given to the property, not the business.
EPA launches investigation into Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
JACKSON, MS — CBS News reports that the EPA has announced an investigation into the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. The crisis has left thousands of residents without water for multiple days. Jennifer Kaplan, spokesperson for the EPA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG), said that the agency had...
Vicksburg Post
PHYSICAL MODEL COMPLETE: USACE Vicksburg District partners with Engineer Research and Development Center to build model of Yazoo Backwater Pump Project
What comes to mind when you hear the term physical model? Do you think of it as something you can touch and feel? Do you picture something from your childhood such as a model airplane or car? Or do you think of it as a miniature replica of a building or design project?
Woke Vote to hold water, voter registration drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Woke Vote will water distribution and voter registration drive, Hydrate with Hope, in Jackson on Sunday, September 11. The organization will provide cases of water to families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Participants will also have an opportunity to register to vote. The drive will be held from 3:00 p.m. to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
Guns found on minors to become property of Yazoo police
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Police Department is starting a new initiative to keep guns out the hands of minors. The Yazoo Herald reported any gun found in possession of a minor will be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun won’t be released once confiscated, either. […]
WLBT
Celebrity organizations distribute water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For more than 40 days, Jackson residents have been under a boil water notice and many have to depend on bottles of water due to no water pressure in their homes. Now, even though water pressure is increasing in Jackson, cases of water through this giveaway...
Electric car charging station to open in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kenneth Cleveland, the owner of Universal Solar Enterprise, plans to open an electric car charging station in the City of Jackson. The charging station is expected to be located on John R. Lynch Street. Cleveland believes the new charging station will help the city, which has been impacted by crime and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roll-off Dumpster Day continues in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got the chance to get rid of unwanted items. During Roll-off Dumpster Day, everyone is encouraged to drop off old furniture, appliances, trees, home accessories and more. One Jacksonian says everyone should participate in an effort to clean up the Capital City. “It’s very convenient, very convenient. This […]
Federal watchdog is probing Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — A team from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General arrived in Jackson last week to begin a “multidisciplinary” top-to-bottom review of the current drinking water crisis, an agency spokesperson told NBC News. “The EPA OIG is keenly interested and concerned about...
Football fans traveling Mississippi ‘s I-55 could experience delays because of emergency bridge repair work
Football fans traveling to Oxford and to Memphis will likely face travel delays because of an interstate closure Saturday. Ole Miss fans traveling to Oxford and Jackson State fans traveling to Memphis should be aware of the closure and detours, officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said. MDOT officials...
fox40jackson.com
Reeves claims Miss. gave Jackson $200M for infrastructure. Where did that money come from?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – On Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves said the state gave Jackson $200 million over the last five or six years to address its litany of infrastructure needs. However, an analysis of the numbers provided by Reeves’ office shows that most of that amount referenced likely didn’t...
houmatimes.com
TPSO provided meals after recent Jackson, MS flooding
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office recently provided assistance to out of state Public Safety Partners, during a recent tragic event that affected their community. Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office had the pleasure of cooking and...
WATCH: Jackson, Mississippi Resident Reveals State of Tap Water in Horrifying Sink Footage
Residents in Jackson, Mississippi are still living without clean drinking water months after flooding caused a citywide outage. And though water pressure has been restored, a viral Twitter post proves the crisis is far from over. At a Glance. A social media post is making headlines after showcasing the dire...
WAPT
Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
accountingtoday.com
Victims of Mississippi water crisis get filing relief
Victims of the water crisis that began in Mississippi on Aug. 30 now have until February to file various individual and business returns and make tax payments. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Internal Revenue Service said that affected taxpayer individuals and households that reside or have a business in Hinds County qualify for tax relief. Certain deadlines falling on or after Aug. 30 and before Feb. 15, 2023, are postponed through Feb. 15.
Comments / 1