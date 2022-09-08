ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naked DC Man Fires Shots At Officers During Lengthy Standoff: Police

 3 days ago
Deandre Bigesby Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department/Deandre Bigesby's Facebook Page

A D.C. man was apprehended after remaining on a rooftop in a long standoff with officers, officials said.

On September 7, at around 4 p.m., police arrived at the scene in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street, to find the suspect, who fired multiple shots at the officers and forcibly entered a nearby residence, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Witnesses reported that the man, 39-year-old Deandre Bigesby, briefly disrobed and stood on roof of the home, authorities said.

The suspect was allegedly experiencing a mental health crisis, as he climbed across nearby power lines to evade police contact, Fox5 DC said.

Throughout the standoff, Bigesby walked across the tops of multiple residences, dropped a backpack that had marijuana and other contents inside, and eventually, threw down his weapon, the website said.

Bigesby finally surrendered at around 1 a.m., nearly 10 hours after the incident began, and no one was reported injured, police said.

He was charged with assault on a police officer while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, and burglary two, police reported.

Daily Voice

