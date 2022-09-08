South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem disclosed Monday that she recently underwent back surgery to treat a condition impacting her spine. The 50-year-old Republican governor said she traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for the surgery after receiving medical treatment for several weeks in South Dakota. She said the recovery from the surgery will limit her activity, including the amount of travel she can do and the time she can spend standing.

