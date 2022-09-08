Read full article on original website
Smiley pushes term limits, town halls, penalizing congressional salaries, in Washington State Senate showdown
FIRST ON FOX: Enacting term limits for members of Congress and revoking congressional salaries if federal lawmakers fail to pass a budget are among the policy proposals being unveiled by Washington State GOP Senate nominee Tiffany Smiley. Smiley, the military wife, nurse, veterans rights advocate and first-time Republican candidate trying...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem recovering from back surgery, is in 'excellent health'
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem disclosed Monday that she recently underwent back surgery to treat a condition impacting her spine. The 50-year-old Republican governor said she traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for the surgery after receiving medical treatment for several weeks in South Dakota. She said the recovery from the surgery will limit her activity, including the amount of travel she can do and the time she can spend standing.
Watch: Oz disputes Dem message that abortion gives Fetterman edge with voters in Pennsylvania Senate race
Democrats across the nation have latched on to abortion as a key midterm issue, but Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz disagrees — and he's not alone. "The average voter wants and desires some type of bipartisan solution because they know the middle is where the truth often lies," Oz told Fox News Digital in an interview last week.
Illinois mayor drops hammer on new state law eliminating cash bail: 'massive threat'
An Illinois mayor sounded the alarm on "how dangerous" a state law that eliminates cash bail will be, arguing communities will be left more vulnerable and victims of crimes will lose "their constitutional rights." "We must not allow this law to stand as passed," Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said...
Washington Post editorial board urges DC Mayor Bowser to take action on bussed migrants from Texas
The Washington Post editorial board is calling on Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to formulate a long-term plan to help deal with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to send busses of migrants up to the nation’s capital. The board noted Friday that Bowser, a democrat, has been challenged...
Republican J.D. Vance, Democrat Tim Ryan tied in Ohio Senate race, according to new poll
The race for Ohio's next U.S. senator remains tight as a new Monday poll shows Republican nominee J.D. Vance and Democratic nominee Rep. Tim Ryan neck and neck just eight weeks ahead of the November midterm elections. The poll, conducted by USA Today Network Ohio and Suffolk University between Sept....
Arizona Dem prosecutor candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign staffers back defunding police, posts reveal
An Arizona left-wing attorney candidate attempting to lead the nation's third-largest prosecutor's office and several of her campaign staffers have expressed support for defunding police, according to a Fox News Digital review of videos and social media posts. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, is vying to...
Marsha Blackburn slams liberal leaders: They 'raised their hands' to be sanctuary cities
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., called out Democratic leaders over the migrant influx, saying they "raised their hands" to become sanctuary cities as busloads of illegal immigrants arrive from Texas. Blackburn joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss the Democrats' response as various cities become overrun. MARSHA BLACKBURN: These cities like Chicago...
Arizona's Blake Masters says voters question why Washington Republicans are not investing more in his race
AVENTURA, FLA. – GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters told Fox News Digital on Sunday that Arizona voters are wondering why national Republicans are not investing more money into his race, even as polls show the contest narrowing. Masters said during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that while...
North Dakota delays $4.2 million road post project after farmers complain
A $4.2 million project to install metal poles with reflective markers along two-lane highways across North Dakota has been put on hold because of worries about how the new poles affected farmers driving large equipment. The posts installed this summer along state highways with shoulders less than 8-feet-wide will be...
Democrat Elissa Slotkin moved into home of lobbyist, campaign donor to run in new district
Fox News Digital has learned that Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently moved into a Lansing, Michigan, condo owned by a lobbyist, who also happens to be one of her campaign donors, in order to run for re-election in a new congressional district. Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District,...
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
Illinois mayor reacts to governor's 'ill-advised' comment inferring 'xenophobia' amid Chicago migrant crisis
The Republican mayor of a town in the suburban Chicagoland area says that Governor J.B. Pritzker's office is calling him "xenophobic" for questioning why a busload of 64 migrants were shipped out of Chicago into his town. 147 migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago on Wednesday and sixty-four of...
Illinois mayor fires back at Lightfoot, Pritzker after migrants were secretly bussed to his town
A suburban Illinois mayor called out Gov. J.B, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after more than 60 migrants were bussed to his town and checked into a hotel without his knowledge. Lightfoot previously criticized the bussing of migrants around the country from Texas. On Monday, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary...
FEMA will offer home improvement sessions for Kentucky flood victims
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering home improvement sessions for eastern Kentucky flooding victims who are rebuilding after the July floods. The rebuilding and repair tip sessions will be held at hardware stores in Clay and Floyd Counties through Friday. Mitigation specialists will offer tips on how to rebuild...
'Jihad against Americans' suspect in string of Seattle-area, New Jersey murders sentenced to another 93 years
A man accused of going on a killing spree as part of a "jihad against Americans" was sentenced on Friday to nearly a century behind bars in connection to three murders in Washington state in 2014. Ali Muhammad Brown, 37, had already been serving life in prison without the possibility...
Illinois mayor blasts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 'hypocrisy' after migrants shipped to 'Republican suburb'
The Republican mayor of a suburban Chicago town is calling out Windy City Mayor Lori Lightfoot after over 60 migrants were shipped to his town and dropped off at a local hotel. After being bussed from Texas, 147 migrants arrived in Chicago on Wednesday, according to FOX 32. Sixty-four of...
Captured Alabama prison escapee Casey White's attorneys ask for transfer to breakout-prone prison
Former Alabama prison escapee and murder suspect Casey White's attorneys are asking that he be transferred to a new detention center, according to Lauderdale County court records. White, whom U.S. Marshals recaptured in Indiana after 11 days on the run in May, is currently being housed at the William E....
Alex Murdaugh alleged drug trafficking ring: 2 newly indicted SC men tied to Bloods-affiliated gang: report
Two men indicted last month in disgraced South Carolina former attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged drug and money laundering ring reportedly have ties to a Bloods-affiliated gang. Spencer Anwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers were slapped with obstruction of justice, money laundering, computer crime and fraudulently obtaining signature-related charges on...
