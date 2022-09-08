ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fox News

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem recovering from back surgery, is in 'excellent health'

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem disclosed Monday that she recently underwent back surgery to treat a condition impacting her spine. The 50-year-old Republican governor said she traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for the surgery after receiving medical treatment for several weeks in South Dakota. She said the recovery from the surgery will limit her activity, including the amount of travel she can do and the time she can spend standing.
HEALTH
Fox News

Watch: Oz disputes Dem message that abortion gives Fetterman edge with voters in Pennsylvania Senate race

Democrats across the nation have latched on to abortion as a key midterm issue, but Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz disagrees — and he's not alone. "The average voter wants and desires some type of bipartisan solution because they know the middle is where the truth often lies," Oz told Fox News Digital in an interview last week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Arizona Dem prosecutor candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign staffers back defunding police, posts reveal

An Arizona left-wing attorney candidate attempting to lead the nation's third-largest prosecutor's office and several of her campaign staffers have expressed support for defunding police, according to a Fox News Digital review of videos and social media posts. Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, is vying to...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Fox News

Alex Murdaugh alleged drug trafficking ring: 2 newly indicted SC men tied to Bloods-affiliated gang: report

Two men indicted last month in disgraced South Carolina former attorney Alex Murdaugh's alleged drug and money laundering ring reportedly have ties to a Bloods-affiliated gang. Spencer Anwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers were slapped with obstruction of justice, money laundering, computer crime and fraudulently obtaining signature-related charges on...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Fox News

Fox News

