ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
financefeeds.com

KuCoin opens door to crypto connectivity provider Talos

“As Talos develops software that enhances market participants’ connectivity to liquidity destinations, trade execution tools, analytics and other services, the KuCoin exchange values its latest partnership and is confident that cooperation will benefit both parties and the market at large.”. Kucoin has partnered with Talos to in order to...
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Canada’s IIROC warns of crypto broker eTrade Markets

Canada’s mega regulator, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization (IIROC), today warned Canadian investors not to be fooled by eTrade Markets. The company has been targeting citizens of Canada’s provinces via commercial ads on classified websites, but eTrade Markets is not allowed to, since it is not registered to trade in or advertise on, securities or exchange contracts in the province.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Adv#Equity Markets#Government Bonds#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Tradeweb Markets#European#Yoy
financefeeds.com

From L2 to DAG, Meet the Acronyms Making Blockchain Scale

Wouldn’t it be great if blockchain worked straight out of the box? No setup; no learning curve; no scalability issues. For years, the concept of a blockchain network that works for everyone all of the time, with no loss of service or fee variance, have seemed an impossible dream.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy