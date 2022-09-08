Read full article on original website
S&P 500 companies could see the smallest earnings growth in 2 years as recession chatter from corporate execs reaches highest in a decade
The financial and industrial sectors have the highest number of companies that cited "recession" in their most recent earnings, according to FactSet.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will surprise investors to the upside as cooling 'on the ground' inflation means the Fed won't hike rates to extremes
"It seems like everyone that wants to be out of the market is out, and everyone that wants to be tactical is short," Jeremy Siegel said.
KuCoin opens door to crypto connectivity provider Talos
“As Talos develops software that enhances market participants’ connectivity to liquidity destinations, trade execution tools, analytics and other services, the KuCoin exchange values its latest partnership and is confident that cooperation will benefit both parties and the market at large.”. Kucoin has partnered with Talos to in order to...
Canada’s IIROC warns of crypto broker eTrade Markets
Canada’s mega regulator, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization (IIROC), today warned Canadian investors not to be fooled by eTrade Markets. The company has been targeting citizens of Canada’s provinces via commercial ads on classified websites, but eTrade Markets is not allowed to, since it is not registered to trade in or advertise on, securities or exchange contracts in the province.
From L2 to DAG, Meet the Acronyms Making Blockchain Scale
Wouldn’t it be great if blockchain worked straight out of the box? No setup; no learning curve; no scalability issues. For years, the concept of a blockchain network that works for everyone all of the time, with no loss of service or fee variance, have seemed an impossible dream.
