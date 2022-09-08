Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Related
Bangor is Getting A New Peruvian Restaurant In A Pretty Familiar Spot
When Korean Dad opened its doors a while back in Veazie, it was met with big, open arms here in Bangor. Maybe even a little too open. In some ways, it seemed they weren’t ready for just how instantly popular they became. And then almost as quickly as they opened, they closed.
Wait … Could Bangor Soon Be Home to FOUR Starbucks Locations?
It's been a pretty big few months for Starbucks in the Bangor area. Earlier this summer, the location at Bangor Mall Blvd. closed for a couple of months to undergo a major renovation, reopening in August. Then news broke this week that the City of Bangor Planning Board had approved...
Together Place Mural On Shaw’s Bangor Wall Artist Named
Lots of things going on right around Shaw’s Supermarket on Main Street in Bangor. Maine Savings Amphitheater looks nice with the changes and the signage. Now Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center is looking to further spruce up Bangor. And artist Sam Bullard has been chosen to paint a...
The Thomas Hill Standpipe Fall Tour Is Coming October 5th
This is a must for anyone who has a Bangor area bucket list!. In July, the Bangor Water District hosted their summer tour of the iconic Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor. Everyone was more than ready to return. Hundreds of people turned out to get a glimpse of one the coolest visuals in town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sting’s Still Got It: Wows Crowd On Bangor Waterfront
Full disclosure; I expected Sunday night's Sting show at the Maine Savings Amphitheater to be cool, but not necessarily extraordinary. I was pleasantly surprized and entirely mistaken by the end of the show. As we walked up to the ticket booth, the crowd was definitely a more mellow one than...
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
ROAD TRIP: The Maine Cheese Festival Is Sunday In Pittsfield
If the kickoff of the NFL season isn’t for you, we found an event that is guaranteed to be a "gouda" time on a Sunday Funday. This Sunday, September 11th, from 11am-6pm, The Maine Cheese Guild presents The 6th Annual 2022 Maine Cheese Festival, at Manson Park in Pittsfield, along the Sebasticook River.
Some Real Progress Has Been Made On the Saliba’s Building
I hated History in school, but I love knowing about where I live. I never really had a lot of interest in world history or anything. Social studies was by no means my forte. Well, school as a whole wasn't, but that's another story. On the other hand, I could sit for hours and listen to elder family members tell stories about Hancock Street back in the day. Or Hampden's houses full of secret tunnels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Know the Song + Enter to Win Tickets to Styx, REO Speedwagon, Loverboy in Bangor
When Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Loverboy bring their Live and Unzoomed Tour to Bangor on Sunday, Sept. 18, we want to send some of our most loyal listeners to the show for free. Here's what to do: Starting Monday, Sept. 12, listen to J. Stew and Cori in the morning....
Did You Buy A Roll Top Desk In Winterport A Couple Of Weeks Back?
Imagine growing up with a certain item that has been around since you were very young. This particular item is something your dad made, and it's been in your family's home for as long as you can remember. It's something so special to you, that when your parents pass, it's something you home to keep in your home to remember them by.
Something New Is Coming To Main Road (1A) Holden
Maybe you've seen the clearing of land in the past couple of weeks, very efficiently by the way. In the photo the Nutrition Shack is at the very bottom on the right. The first of a few private homes is on the left closer to Bagaduce Road. In between is the land we're talking about that is almost being cleared.
Join Bangor JROTC At 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Sunday AM
A remembrance ceremony to commemorate the 21st Anniversary of the events of September 11th will take place this coming Sunday morning in Bangor. According to a press release sent out by the Bangor School Department, The Bangor High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will be hosting the memorial, which will feature some guest speakers, a 21-gun salute and taps, and the laying of a wreath at the flag pole on the Bangor Waterfront.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to Go Cashless Beginning this Week
Starting this week, a Bangor venue will go cashless. The Cross Insurance Center is the latest venue to go cashless. Announced on Wednesday, the venue says it will go cashless as of Friday, September 9. Payments at the venue will have to be made by debit or credit card. Apple Pay and Android Pay will also be accepted.
Two Dead After An Early Morning Head-On Collison In Bangor
An early morning crash has claimed the lives of two individuals in Penobscot County. The incident took place on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway. Det. Lieutenant Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor Police Department said the crash was reported just before 1 AM Saturday morning. "Upon arrival, officers discovered...
Belfast’s Most Famous Lobster, Passy Pete, is Predicts An Early Winter
Predicting the weather is important business. You can hunt down just about any source for predicting the weather. In Maine, we choose all sorts of different methods. In other places, they have their own methods too. For instance, almost everybody has heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the world famous groundhog that everyone looks forward to hearing from in the late winter.
Bangor City Hall’s Front Steps Are Finally Open Once Again
It's been a minute since folks visiting or working at City Hall in Bangor have been able to use the front steps to get in and out of the building. According to John Theriault, City of Bangor Engineer, the project has been going on for 3 years, and experienced some hiccups along the way, that prevented it from being finished on time.
Cole Land Transportation Museum hosts Night at the Museum
Here comes a special event at Cole Land Transportation Museum with a twist. The museum will come alive on Thursday the 15th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. That night the museum will truly be alive. With actors from Some Theater Company and Cole Museum volunteers dressed up to represent Maine’s working history.
Check Out This Wicked Awesome Interview with Lawrence Gowan of Styx
Lawrence Gowan is the coolest... In our line of work, every now and then, you get to talk to someone famous. Sometimes it's a famous TV or movie star, or maybe even a popular sports figure. But the other day, Cori and I got to have a super awesome chat with Lawrence Gowan of the band Styx, who will be in Bangor this coming weekend.
Take A Video Stroll Through The Orono Bog Walk
Looking for a mellow spot to chill and take a walk? This is it!. The Orono Bog Boardwalk covers 600 acres. This 4,200 feet long trail is open to the public. The bog is in both the city of Bangor and the town of Orono. The bog is also partially protected as part of both the Bangor City Forest and land owned by the University of Maine. It became a National Landmark back in 1973.
Maine Savings Amphitheater Shares Video Of Fans Enjoying ‘Epic Weekend’ Shows
It was the most epic Labor Day Weekend on the Bangor Waterfront, ever!. Three incredible shows in three straight days, from two huge artists. For one weekend, the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor was the epicenter of the music world. Friday night, country superstar Luke Combs, played to a sold-out...
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0