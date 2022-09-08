WATCH: New British Prime Minister Liz Truss reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Related
WATCH: Sunny Hostin blasts Queen Elizabeth II's crown for having 'pillaged stones'
The View host Sunny Hostin shared her thoughts about Queen Elizabeth II's death Friday, exhorting viewers to "mourn the queen and not the empire" for its colonization.
Queen Elizabeth II death leads to surprise Harry and Meghan, William and Kate reunion
Prince Harry reunited with his brother William, the Prince of Wales, on Saturday, along with their respective wives Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, for the first time since March 2020.
Queen Elizabeth II's most memorable moments with US presidents
Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed many engagements with American presidents over the years, beginning with Harry Truman while she was still a princess and ending with a visit from Joe Biden some 70 years later.
How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.
King Charles III vows life-long dedication to UK as new British monarch
The United Kingdom's new monarch, King Charles III, vowed to continue the legacy of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, by dedicating his life to service during his first televised address to the nation Friday.
U.K.・
WATCH: Chelsea Clinton attacks Ivanka Trump and accuses Jared Kushner of ‘lying’ about her
Chelsea Clinton rejected claims in Jared Kushner's book that Ivanka Trump invited her to a dinner with Donald Trump, bashing the 45th president's daughter and confirming that the two are no longer friends.
WATCH: Reporter asks if Trump is responsible for killing of Las Vegas journalist
A Las Vegas sheriff shut down questions from a reporter asking whether former President Donald Trump has any connection to the killing of a local journalist, pointing to Trump’s past criticism of the profession.
Woman impaled on metal fence after being hit by car in New York City
A woman in New York City has been hospitalized in critical condition after getting hit by a car and being impaled onto a fence.
Stimulus update 2022: Massive direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in just 10 days
Alaska will begin distributing its first batch of yearly oil-wealth dividend checks to residents earlier than usual this year, paired with a one-time energy relief payment meant to help Alaskans with high energy costs.
'Implausible': Judge rips Trump in scathing dismissal of Hillary Clinton-Russiagate lawsuit
A federal judge threw out a sprawling racketeering lawsuit brought by former President Donald Trump against his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, members of her campaign, and an array of figures tied to Trump-Russia collusion claims.
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just five days away
Maryland residents who are seeking to file a claim for up to $1,000 in student loan debt relief tax credits have just five days left to submit their paperwork.
Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly SSDI checks worth up to $3,345 to go out in 4 days
Recipients who are eligible for the maximum payment of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their $3,345 checks in just four days.
Tourist raped by stranger in New York subway
A 21-year-old tourist was raped by a stranger in the New York City subway, police say.
WATCH: Man tries to kidnap girl, 5, after mother refuses to sell her
Footage is going viral of a man attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old girl he tried to purchase on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday.
Migrants bused to sanctuary city Chicago are promptly shipped off to suburbs
Some migrants being bused from the southern border are being sent to a Chicago suburb instead of the city with no warning, local officials said.
Social Security payment 2022: See the date second half of September $1,682 checks will arrive
Those who receive Supplemental Security Income are set to get their second of two September payments three weeks from Friday.
Video shows Trump boarding jet with boxes days after being told of missing docs: Report
Newly resurfaced video from May 2021 shows former President Donald Trump loading a private jet with several boxes just days before he was reportedly first told about the missing documents.
John Fetterman holding pro-abortion rally on 9/11 with anti-police Planned Parenthood activist
John Fetterman is set to appear at a rally in support of women’s reproductive rights on Sunday, marking the Democratic candidate’s latest public appearance since suffering a stroke in May.
Grizzly mauls hunter after he finds her cubs
A mother grizzly bear attacked a hunter in Alaska on Tuesday after he approached her three cubs, authorities said.
Police in Florida arrest 160 in seven-day human trafficking sting operation
A Disney employee, two teachers, and two law enforcement officers were among the 160 arrested in a recent seven-day human trafficking sting operation in Florida.
