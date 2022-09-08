ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

WATCH: New British Prime Minister Liz Truss reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Maria Leaf
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#British Prime Minister#A New Era#King Charles#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
233K+
Followers
69K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy