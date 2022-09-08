ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m definitely not a fan’: Mavs owner Mark Cuban goes full savage on NBA’s rumored plan for in-season tournament

NBA insider Shams Charania dropped a massive bomb on Friday, claiming that the NBA is already working on the implementation of an in-season tournament for as early as the 2023-24 season. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is well aware of these rumors, and it is clear on which side of the fence he’s sitting in. […] The post ‘I’m definitely not a fan’: Mavs owner Mark Cuban goes full savage on NBA’s rumored plan for in-season tournament appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Karl-Anthony Towns drops wild praise upon himself that will catch LeBron James, Michael Jordan’s attention

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns does not lack confidence. The big man recently revealed his true opinion of himself from a basketball standpoint, per CBS Sports. “I think I’m one of the best offensive players and talents the NBA has ever seen,” Towns said. That is quite the claim from Karl-Anthony Towns. There is no […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns drops wild praise upon himself that will catch LeBron James, Michael Jordan’s attention appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former NBA champion sees’ advantage’ in adding Carmelo Anthony to Celtics

Carmelo Anthony is still an NBA free agent. The latest team to get linked to the future Hall of Famer was the Boston Celtics, but it’s already been reported that the reigning Eastern Conference champions are not too excited about the idea of adding Melo to their roster. That being said, it’s not stopping former […] The post Former NBA champion sees’ advantage’ in adding Carmelo Anthony to Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Von Miller explains why he’s the ‘Kevin Durant of the NFL’

Comparing NBA players with NFL players is always fun — and tricky because basketball and football are two completely different athletic realms. When asked who he thinks is the NFL’s version of Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller was quick to say that he is the Kevin Durant of […] The post Von Miller explains why he’s the ‘Kevin Durant of the NFL’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant Twitter meltdowns ranked, 5-1

Kevin Durant’s turn into villainy began when he spurned the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team that drafted him and teamed him up with dynamite point guard Russell Westbrook, for the Golden State Warriors in 2016, reinforcing a 73-win Warriors team that fell victim to a 3-1 comeback. Durant may have won big with the Warriors, […] The post Kevin Durant Twitter meltdowns ranked, 5-1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The real status of trade talks between Lakers, Jazz amid Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson buzz

The Utah Jazz have already pulled the trigger on arguably the two of the biggest blockbuster trades this summer. It doesn’t sound like they’re done just yet, though, with rumors suggesting that a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers could be in the works as well. NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic has confirmed […] The post RUMOR: The real status of trade talks between Lakers, Jazz amid Russell Westbrook, Jordan Clarkson buzz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Nuggets star Nikola Jokic pulls off unreal off-the-shot clock banker that didn’t count

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic pulled off quite the incredible trick shot on Sunday during Serbia’s EuroBasket Round of 16 showdown with Italy. During the third quarter of the contest, Jokic was trying to force his way to the basket before being fouled. After the whistled was called, he proceeded to complete the drive, though what happened next was probably something he didn’t plan.
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren speaks out for the first time after Lisfranc surgery

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is currently recovering from Lisfranc injury, and it certainly looks like he is missing basketball. For the first time since undergoing surgery to address the issue, Holmgren took to Twitter to express how much he wants to play basketball right now. He didn’t provide any details about his recovery, […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren speaks out for the first time after Lisfranc surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA wild schedule announcement will change the entire league dynamic

The NBA is reportedly working on an in-season tournament that could be implemented as soon as the 2023-2024 campaign, per Shams Charania. According to Charania, there will be “Cup games through November.” 8 teams will move on and participate in a single-elimination tournament in December. The 22 teams that miss out on the tournament will […] The post NBA wild schedule announcement will change the entire league dynamic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
