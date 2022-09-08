Justice Dept. appeals judge's order allowing for outside review of records seized by FBI from Trump's Florida home

Read full article on original website
Trump lawyers reject US government’s arguments against special master – live
Trump team submit response to justice department appeal – follow all the latest politics news
Trump asks judge to reject DOJ's request to continue to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Monday urged a federal judge to reject the Justice Department's attempt to continue to review classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago as part of its criminal investigation, saying that the materials may not be classified and that his Florida resort is secure.
