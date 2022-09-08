Bomb threat made against Kansas State Capitol, suspect arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. ( KSNT ) – One suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a “bombing” at the Kansas State Capitol.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, earlier this week the sheriff’s office received a tip about a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol. An individual, through the use of a social media platform, made a post about “bombing” the capitol.

The capitol building was evacuated, and bomb detection K9s were used to clear the building. No threats were found on the premises.

Investigators later found that the social media post came from a 13-year-old living in Shawnee County. The juvenile suspect was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections for the felony crime of aggravated criminal threat.

Law enforcement takes threats to the safety of their citizens and community very seriously, according to the sheriff’s office. They advise parents to talk with their children and loved ones about the consequences associated with this type of conduct.

