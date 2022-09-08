Read full article on original website
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Spokane: Drew Mcintyre Beats Sami Zayn
WWE held their ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ branded live event last night at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) * Karrion Kross def. Drew...
WWE News: Braun Strowman Destroys Otis On Smackdown, Karrion Kross Attacks Drew McIntyre
Braun Strowman made good on his promise from Raw, appearing on Smackdown and wiping out Otis. Strowman appeared on tonight’s show after Alpha Academy were out to have Chad Gable cut a promo on the returning WWE star and laid out both stars, including powerbombing Otis:. – Drew McIntyre...
PCO Explains Why He Chose ROH Over AEW Back In 2018
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, PCO spoke about why he chose to stay with ROH rather than go to a then-brand new AEW when talking to them in 2018. He said: “When AEW started, I was so confused. I was talking to Marty [Scurll] on one side, which was ROH, and I was talking with Cody [Rhodes] and the Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) on the other side. They weren’t talking to each other, I was not aware. I knew they were such great friends. I never in my mind thought that maybe [Scurll] was not going to follow, was not going to go to AEW.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Forgot to Cut the Feed for Ending of WWE Clash at the Castle
– If you thought the ending to WWE Clash at the Castle was strange, it appears that portion of the show was never meant to make the live television broadcast. Fans thought it was odd that the cameras continued rolling when Tyson Fury came to the ring to console Drew McIntyre and started singing Don McClean’s “American Pie.” According to actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wrestling with Freddie, that moment was never meant to make it on the air.
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando 09.10.22
WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the at the Englewood Center in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Cameron Grimes def. Stacks. Tony D’Angelo was not at ringside. * Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs.
NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Night Seven Results: Okada, Tanahashi & Makabe Beat TMDK
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night seven of its Burning Spirit tour from G Messe Gunma in Takasaki, Gunma, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) & Tomoaki Honma beat House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) * Six Or Nine...
WWE News: RAW Stars Set For This Friday’s Smackdown Taping, A&E Filming Most Wanted Treasures, Rikishi Seeking Umaga’s Ring Gear
– PWInsider reports that RAW stars Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory are set to appear at the Smackdown taping on Friday. It’s likely they will be involved with a dark match to end the show. – A&E filmed WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures over the weekend in Pennsylvania, featuring Rikishi,...
Update On When There Will Be Movement on MLW vs. WWE Lawsuit
Major League Wrestling filed a lawsuit against WWE back in January, claiming that WWE interfered with MLW’s contractual relationship with Tubi and other business prospects. PWInsider reports that there has been no movement on the lawsuit at this time. However, the US District Court of the Northern District of California will rule on WWE’s motion to dismiss on September 29.
WWE News: Note On When Ryan Katz Is Expected To Return To NXT, Frequent WWE Venue Gets New Name, Note On Next WWE Event at Madison Square Garden
– As previously reported, NXT creative producer Ryan Katz, who was released from the company back in January, confirmed he was coming back to the WWE. PWInsider reports that Katz is expected to be back soon, possibly even as early as this week. There is talk backstage that more people...
Kofi Kingston Has An Idea For Sami Zayn To Stay Loyal To Both Bloodline & Kevin Owens
Sami Zayn has found his loyalty caught between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens recently, and Kofi Kingston has an idea on how he can toe both lines. Kingston posted to Twitter to have some fun with the storyline, in which Zayn has found his loyalty tested between his longtime frenemy and Roman Reigns’ stable with a name change.
JCW Uncensored Results: Masha Slamovich Beats Jungle Kyona
Jersey Championship Wrestling held their Uncensored event last night at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Barbed Wire Match: Mance Warner vs SLADE is a no contest when Hoodfoot interferes. * Bodyslam Challenge: Joey Janela def. Beastman. * Bullrope Match: Charles Mason def....
Impact Wrestling News: Internal Discussion About Recent Ratings Drop, Note On Victory Road Opponent For Mike Bailey, New Vignettes Set To Air
– PWInsider reports that there has been a lot of discussion backstage in Impact Wrestling about the numbers for their latest episode. As previously reported, the show had 60,000 viewers and an 0.01 rating, the lowest since last year. The website notes that several viewers have said that cable and...
Booker T Doesn’t See AEW As Similar To the End of WCW
Whatever problems AEW may be going through right now, Booker T doesn’t see the comparisons between it and the end of WCW. Booker spoke with Wrestling Inc recently and was asked about whether the backstage drama in AEW — as exemplified by CM Punk’s media scrum tirade and the backstage brawl that followed — was similar to the chaos at the end of WCW in 2001.
AEW News: AEW Rampage Grand Slam Listed As Two Hours, Update on All Out Investigation, Several Events On Sale This Week
– Current TV listings have AEW Rampage Grand Slam on September 23, airing on TNT, for two hours. – The third party investigation into the events of AEW All Out is still ongoing as of today. Last week, there was a brawl after the PPV event which resulted in the suspensions of CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and more.
Ken Anderson on Original Plans to Make Him Vince McMahon’s Illegitimate Son, Why He Got Fired From WWE
– During a recent interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, former WWE Superstar Ken Anderson (aka Ken Kennedy) discussed how he was originally planned to be revealed as Vince McMahon’s biological, illegitimate son in 2008. Instead, the identity was revealed to be Hornswoggle. Below are some highlights:
Tony Khan Promotes ROH World Title Match For Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Tonight’s AEW Rampage features a ROH World Championship match, and Tony Khan took to Twitter today to hype the match. Claudio Castagnoli will defend the title against Dax Harwood on tonight’s show and Khan posted to Twitter to promote the bout, writing:. “At the end of ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor...
NJPW Sets Tornado Dog Cage Survival Match For Next Weekend’s Burning Spirit Show
NJPW will hold the first-ever Tornado Dog Cage Survival Match on next Sunday’s Burning Spirit show. NJPW announced on Sunday that YOH, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI will defend NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships against EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi and SHO of House of Torture in the September 18th show’s semi-main event.
Producers For Last Week’s WWE Raw & Smackdown
A new report has the list of producers for last week’s episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on matches for the two shows, including the WWE Main Event tapings:. Raw. * Jamie Noble produced Edge’s promo. * Petey Williams &...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight, with eight matches streaming on Youtube. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:. * Brody King & Buddy Matthews vs. Isaiah Prince & Kubes. * Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. JC Storm & Joelle Clift.
