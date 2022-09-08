ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
PCO Explains Why He Chose ROH Over AEW Back In 2018

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, PCO spoke about why he chose to stay with ROH rather than go to a then-brand new AEW when talking to them in 2018. He said: “When AEW started, I was so confused. I was talking to Marty [Scurll] on one side, which was ROH, and I was talking with Cody [Rhodes] and the Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) on the other side. They weren’t talking to each other, I was not aware. I knew they were such great friends. I never in my mind thought that maybe [Scurll] was not going to follow, was not going to go to AEW.
Charlie Dempsey
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Forgot to Cut the Feed for Ending of WWE Clash at the Castle

– If you thought the ending to WWE Clash at the Castle was strange, it appears that portion of the show was never meant to make the live television broadcast. Fans thought it was odd that the cameras continued rolling when Tyson Fury came to the ring to console Drew McIntyre and started singing Don McClean’s “American Pie.” According to actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wrestling with Freddie, that moment was never meant to make it on the air.
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando 09.10.22

WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the at the Englewood Center in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Cameron Grimes def. Stacks. Tony D’Angelo was not at ringside. * Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs.
ORLANDO, FL
Update On When There Will Be Movement on MLW vs. WWE Lawsuit

Major League Wrestling filed a lawsuit against WWE back in January, claiming that WWE interfered with MLW’s contractual relationship with Tubi and other business prospects. PWInsider reports that there has been no movement on the lawsuit at this time. However, the US District Court of the Northern District of California will rule on WWE’s motion to dismiss on September 29.
Kofi Kingston Has An Idea For Sami Zayn To Stay Loyal To Both Bloodline & Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn has found his loyalty caught between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens recently, and Kofi Kingston has an idea on how he can toe both lines. Kingston posted to Twitter to have some fun with the storyline, in which Zayn has found his loyalty tested between his longtime frenemy and Roman Reigns’ stable with a name change.
JCW Uncensored Results: Masha Slamovich Beats Jungle Kyona

Jersey Championship Wrestling held their Uncensored event last night at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Barbed Wire Match: Mance Warner vs SLADE is a no contest when Hoodfoot interferes. * Bodyslam Challenge: Joey Janela def. Beastman. * Bullrope Match: Charles Mason def....
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Booker T Doesn’t See AEW As Similar To the End of WCW

Whatever problems AEW may be going through right now, Booker T doesn’t see the comparisons between it and the end of WCW. Booker spoke with Wrestling Inc recently and was asked about whether the backstage drama in AEW — as exemplified by CM Punk’s media scrum tirade and the backstage brawl that followed — was similar to the chaos at the end of WCW in 2001.
AEW News: AEW Rampage Grand Slam Listed As Two Hours, Update on All Out Investigation, Several Events On Sale This Week

– Current TV listings have AEW Rampage Grand Slam on September 23, airing on TNT, for two hours. – The third party investigation into the events of AEW All Out is still ongoing as of today. Last week, there was a brawl after the PPV event which resulted in the suspensions of CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and more.
BOSTON, MA
Tony Khan Promotes ROH World Title Match For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

Tonight’s AEW Rampage features a ROH World Championship match, and Tony Khan took to Twitter today to hype the match. Claudio Castagnoli will defend the title against Dax Harwood on tonight’s show and Khan posted to Twitter to promote the bout, writing:. “At the end of ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor...
NJPW Sets Tornado Dog Cage Survival Match For Next Weekend’s Burning Spirit Show

NJPW will hold the first-ever Tornado Dog Cage Survival Match on next Sunday’s Burning Spirit show. NJPW announced on Sunday that YOH, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI will defend NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships against EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi and SHO of House of Torture in the September 18th show’s semi-main event.
Producers For Last Week’s WWE Raw & Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers for last week’s episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on matches for the two shows, including the WWE Main Event tapings:. Raw. * Jamie Noble produced Edge’s promo. * Petey Williams &...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation tonight, with eight matches streaming on Youtube. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:. * Brody King & Buddy Matthews vs. Isaiah Prince & Kubes. * Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. JC Storm & Joelle Clift.
