Trump's juggernaut Save America PAC draws DOJ inquiry: Report

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

F ederal investigators have reportedly begun putting former President Donald Trump's mighty nine-figure political action committee under the microscope to assess whether his juggernaut fundraising arm is above board.

A federal grand jury participating in the Department of Justice's sweeping inquiry of the Jan. 6 riot has doled out subpoenas demanding testimony and records from witnesses to gain insights into the inner workings of Trump's lucrative Save America PAC, including how it has amassed and spent its pot of cash, according to the New York Times and ABC .

‘WE SPENT EARLY’: RICK SCOTT DEFENDS NRSC AS GOP FRETS OVER DWINDLING WAR CHEST

During a summer hearing for the Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) alleged that Trump and his allies swindled his supporters with pleas for donations needed to fight the 2020 election results.

Chastising Trump for exploiting the "big lie" to help embark on a "big rip-off," Lofgren underscored that very little of the donations went to efforts to overturn the 2020 election and instead landed in Trump's PAC.

“Throughout the committee’s investigation, we found evidence that the Trump campaign and its surrogates misled donors as to where their funds would go and what they would be used for. So not only was there the big lie, there was the big rip-off,” Lofgren contended.

Allies of Trump formed the Save America PAC days after the 2020 election, and it has reaped over $135 million in the time since its inception, with just shy of $100 million of cash on hand, according to its latest Federal Election Commission filing.

As a leadership PAC, Trump has broad discretion over how he can spend the money, with campaign finance experts noting that there are very few restrictions. One thing he can't do is tap into the cash pot for a presidential run.

This has led to a cacophony of questions from Republicans such as longtime GOP adviser Karl Rove about what exactly Trump plans to do with his golden goose. Much to the chagrin of some Republicans, he has largely refrained from deploying his war chest to aid Republicans struggling in tight races ahead of the midterm elections.

Meanwhile, top Republican officials have reportedly been scurrying behind the scenes to neutralize the Democrats' whopping cash storm as the midterm elections loom and their polling edge wilts away.

Trump's fundraising apparatus was recently charged by news of the FBI search and seizure on his lavish Mar-a-Lago estate last month.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the DOJ and a Trump representative for comment.

Coinciding with its expansive proprietorial efforts against the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, the DOJ has been investigating the conterminous efforts to challenge the 2020 election and has subpoenaed key witnesses such as former White House counsel Pat Cipollone .

Trump has reportedly been a subject of interest in lines of questioning while investigators zero in on the alternative elector scheme, and his team has been gearing up in preparation for charges.

WashingtonExaminer

