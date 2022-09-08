Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE News: Kevin Owens Attacks People On WWE Playlist, Liv Morgan Signing, Upcoming DVD Releases
– WWE has featured a YouTube clip of Kevin Owens that you can see below, described as:. Watch Kevin Owens viciously attack people from opposing Superstars to celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly. – Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has a signing at the Cricket Wireless Store in Burien (Seattle), WA...
411mania.com
WWE News: RAW Stars Set For This Friday’s Smackdown Taping, A&E Filming Most Wanted Treasures, Rikishi Seeking Umaga’s Ring Gear
– PWInsider reports that RAW stars Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory are set to appear at the Smackdown taping on Friday. It’s likely they will be involved with a dark match to end the show. – A&E filmed WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures over the weekend in Pennsylvania, featuring Rikishi,...
411mania.com
WWE News: Note On When Ryan Katz Is Expected To Return To NXT, Frequent WWE Venue Gets New Name, Note On Next WWE Event at Madison Square Garden
– As previously reported, NXT creative producer Ryan Katz, who was released from the company back in January, confirmed he was coming back to the WWE. PWInsider reports that Katz is expected to be back soon, possibly even as early as this week. There is talk backstage that more people...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
WWE News: Braun Strowman Destroys Otis On Smackdown, Karrion Kross Attacks Drew McIntyre
Braun Strowman made good on his promise from Raw, appearing on Smackdown and wiping out Otis. Strowman appeared on tonight’s show after Alpha Academy were out to have Chad Gable cut a promo on the returning WWE star and laid out both stars, including powerbombing Otis:. – Drew McIntyre...
411mania.com
Wrestling Fans Troll Mindy’s Bakery In Chicago With Reviews Mentioning AEW or CM Punk
Following AEW All Out last week, Mindy’s Bakery in Chicago got some unexpected publicity when CM Punk ate a muffin from there during his infamous media scrum. He plugged them by name, noting they were closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, in between burying Scott Colton and taking shots at the AEW EVPs and Hangman Page. Now, Fightful reports that wrestling fans have been trolling the bakery’s Google page with reviews that mention Punk and AEW. You can find examples below:
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Spokane: Drew Mcintyre Beats Sami Zayn
WWE held their ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ branded live event last night at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos def. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) * Karrion Kross def. Drew...
411mania.com
WWE NXT Live Event Results From Orlando 09.10.22
WWE ran a live event for its NXT 2.0 brand last night at the at the Englewood Center in Orlando, FL. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Cameron Grimes def. Stacks. Tony D’Angelo was not at ringside. * Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Erica Yan & Sloane Jacobs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Motionless in White Singer Recorded New Theme Song For Rhea Ripley
Chris Motionless, the lead singer of the metal band Motionless in White, revealed on Twitter that he recorded a new theme song for Rhea Ripley. He wrote: “Huge announcement! I am so beyond thrilled to reveal that I had the honor of working with @WWE recording the vocals for @RheaRipley_WWE’s new entrance theme “Demon In Your Dreams.” It will be available worldwide on @Spotify, @AppleMusic and @YouTube next Monday, September 19.”
411mania.com
PCO Explains Why He Chose ROH Over AEW Back In 2018
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, PCO spoke about why he chose to stay with ROH rather than go to a then-brand new AEW when talking to them in 2018. He said: “When AEW started, I was so confused. I was talking to Marty [Scurll] on one side, which was ROH, and I was talking with Cody [Rhodes] and the Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) on the other side. They weren’t talking to each other, I was not aware. I knew they were such great friends. I never in my mind thought that maybe [Scurll] was not going to follow, was not going to go to AEW.
411mania.com
Details On Atmosphere At Titan Tower Following Regime Change In WWE
PWInsider has details on the atmosphere of WWE’s headquarters at Titan Tower since Vince McMahon announced his retirement back in July. Previous reports noted that the news “energized” the locker room and the production team and it appears the same is true for the staff. The vibe is said to be much better as the employees are able to better balance their professional and personal lives. With Vince in charge, there was a fear that taking time off for personal reasons could put your standing with the company in jeopardy. At the time, employees felt they should “keep their heads down.” If Vince worked long hours, employees expected to be asked to do the same and felt they could never turn off their cell phones. The higher up in the company the employee, the more they would be on call.
411mania.com
Madusa Will Release Autobiography The Woman Who Would Be King In April 2023
ECW Press has announced that they will release the autobiography of Debra ‘Madusa’ Miceli on April 1, 2023. The book is called The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story. It was written by Miceli along with Slam Wrestling’s Greg Oliver and will be available in hardcover. There is also a foreword by Paul Heyman. The synopsis reads:
411mania.com
The Last Match Musical Announces Full Cast & Creative Team
The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical premieres its concert event and concept album launch this month, and the full cast and creative team have been announced. The musical will hold its concert event on September 26th, and the show’s producers sent out the following press release with all the creative team and cast details:
411mania.com
Black’s WWE Smackdown Review 09.09.2022
Kicking off this weeks Smackdown with a recap of the end of the main event between Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as well as the debut of Solo Sikoa at Clash At The Castle this past Saturday. 6 Man Tag Team Match. Imperium vs....
411mania.com
The Best Cosplay Pics From Rose City Comic Con 2022: Stranger Things, Lord of the Rings, More
Rose City Comic Con took place in Portland this weekend, and as always there was some fantastic work from cosplayers on display. This year’s convention was at full strength after it had to skip 2020 due to the pandemic and was open last year under strict COVID protocols. Masks were still required inside the convention, which is never one to stop cosplayers as they came out in force as a variety of characters from film, television, anime, video games, comics and much more.
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.10.22 – Ronda Rousey Takes Shots at Liv Morgan, and More!
-Boo! No Jackie! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later. -They start with Solo and Camp calls him a blue chipper. Other headlines: Karrion Kross ended the night by putting Drew McIntyre to sleep, Braun Strowman destroyed Alpha Academy, and Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes in a BANGER.
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE Forgot to Cut the Feed for Ending of WWE Clash at the Castle
– If you thought the ending to WWE Clash at the Castle was strange, it appears that portion of the show was never meant to make the live television broadcast. Fans thought it was odd that the cameras continued rolling when Tyson Fury came to the ring to console Drew McIntyre and started singing Don McClean’s “American Pie.” According to actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on Wrestling with Freddie, that moment was never meant to make it on the air.
411mania.com
Various News: John Morrison To Debut New Gimmick in AAA, Luke Hawx In New Season of Cobra Kai, GCW Still Set To Hold Shows In UK
– Fightful Select reports that John Morrison is set to unveil an “unusual” new gimmick in his AAA appearance this weekend. He has been out of action due to an injury. – Luke Hawx appears in the new season of Cobra Kai on Netflix. He’s also helping to cast the NBC series Young Rock and previously appeared on Starz’ Heels. He is helping promote a November MMA show in New Orleans along with his own Wildkat wrestling.
43 Thoughts I Had Watching "House Of The Dragon" Episode 4, Including "EWWW"
It was only a matter of time before we got to THIS point.
411mania.com
Sasha Banks Comments On Her Future, Says Music Is The Next Big Thing For Her
Sasha Banks recently spoke with the Ahch to Radio: A Star Wars Podcast (h/t Fightful) and discussed her future, saying that she’s “creating so much” right now. Sasha has been busy lately despite not being on WWE TV since May. She was recently at the premiere of She-Hulk and also walked at New York Fashion Week, and of course had a role on The Mandalorian. Highlights from her comments are below.
Comments / 0