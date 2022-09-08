Read full article on original website
Why is there is no 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 1? NFL adds a twist to the prime-time window
For those who are just getting back into the NFL waters after an offseason of hibernation, you may be wondering why there is no "Monday Night Football" doubleheader on the Week 1 slate. After all, this has been a staple on the schedule dating back to 2006, with the late game (typically a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff) featuring West Coast clubs.
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season
Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Injures hamstring
Allen was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a hamstring injury. Prior to his exit from Sunday's season opener, Allen caught all four of his targets for 66 yards. If he's forced to miss any time, Jalen Guyton and/or DeAndre Carter would be candidates to see added snaps behind fellow WRs Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Out Week 1
Ojulari (calf) is out Sunday against the Titans. Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari was considered doubtful coming into Sunday, so his absence was mostly expected, although he was able to log limited practices all week. In his absence, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should see extra opportunity.
Jets' Denzel Mims: Inactive for Week 1
Mims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens. With Mims the odd man out in Week 1, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios are in line to work as the team's top wideout options versus Baltimore.
Texans' Nico Collins: Two catches in Week 1
Collins brought in two of three targets for 26 yards in the Texans' 20-20 overtime tie with the Colts on Sunday. Collins drew the start alongside Brandin Cooks, but he was able to deliver only modest numbers overall. The second-year wideout has the talent to make an impact in the offense over the course of the season while developing alongside fellow sophomore Davis Mills, but a Week 2 surge may be an uphill battle with a road matchup against the Broncos on tap next Sunday.
Texans' Davis Mills: Solid effort in Week 1 tie
Mills completed 23 of 37 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble. Mills nearly turned in a mistake-free effort and was key in the Texans outperforming...
Jaguars' James Robinson: Leads backfield Sunday
Robinson (Achilles) rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for three yards and another score in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Washington. Robinson was removed from the injury report before the game despite suffering a torn Achilles last December. The 2020 waiver-wire sensation didn't appear limited at all, quickly outplaying Travis Etienne Jr. (initially named starter by the team) and taking over most of the work in the second half. It is unclear if head coach Doug Pederson will now use Robinson as the lead back or if he truly wants to split work between the two heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Colts. Regardless, Robinson -- and his miraculous recovery from an Achilles tear nine months ago -- should immediately become one of the hotter waiver claims once the dust settles from Week 1.
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Questionable for Week 1
Peters (knee) is questionable for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Jets. Peters suffered a torn ACL before the start of the 2021 campaign, and he began training camp on the active/PUP list. He was activated off the PUP list in August and appeared on track to play in Week 1 after recording back-to-back limited practices to start the week. However, he was held out of Friday's practice, leaving his status for the season opener once again in doubt. If the veteran cornerback is sidelined Sunday, expect Kyle Fuller and Brandon Stephens to have expanded roles.
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky: Rough debut with new team
Trubisky completed 21 of 38 pass attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown in an overtime win against Cincinnati on Sunday. No turnovers is a good thing, but Trubisky was unacceptably ineffective as a passer in this game, as he repeatedly missed opportunities and made inaccurate throws the few times he did recognize a passing opportunity. Though they pulled out a victory in Week 1 thanks largely to five turnovers by opposing quarterback Joe Burrow, the Steelers will need Trubisky to play better going forward if they hope to be competitive in 2022. They play at home against a reeling New England squad in Week 2.
Texans' Jeff Driskel: Bumps to active roster
The Texans elevated Driskel to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. This move may be a contingency in the event one of the Texans' top two quarterbacks -- Davis Mills or Kyle Allen -- suffers an injury during pregame warmups for Week 1 against the Colts. A decision on Driskel's availability, or lack thereof, will come about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
One surprise NFL team was ready to sign Jimmy Garoppolo if 49ers had decided to release him, per report
If the 49ers had made the decision to release Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, he wouldn't have been a free agent for very long and that's because it appears that one of San Francisco's NFC West rivals was ready to pounce on the quarterback. Although the Seahawks were one of the...
Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Suffers significant injury
James tore his left Achilles tendon according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. James joined the Ravens last offseason and missed the entire year due to an Achilles injury. Now he'll miss the rest of the 2022 season with a similar injury. James was starting at left tackle in place of Ronnie Staley, who is still recovering from a 2021 season-ending ankle injury.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Leads backfield in touches
Elliott rushed 10 times for 52 yards and caught one pass for a loss of three yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Elliott looked to be running well with the opportunities he got, but none of his teammates decided to show up in this primetime matchup. To make matters worse, the Cowboys lost Dak Prescott (thumb) late in the contest, and he has already been ruled out for several weeks at a minimum. Zeke and the rest of Dallas' talented positional talent will likely suffer until their star quarterback returns from surgery. On the plus side, there should be plenty of work for the veteran tailback heading into a matchup against the Bengals next Sunday.
Packers' Christian Watson: Wastes early opportunity
Watson caught two of four targets for 32 yards and rushed once for seven yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Vikings. Watson dropped a would-be 75-yard touchdown on Green Bay's first offensive play, beginning his NFL career on a sour note. Although he subsequently got involved as a ball carrier and made a couple catches late in the game, the rookie second-rounder will surely strive for a better showing in Week 2 versus the Bears. Fortunately for him, he should continue to get opportunities to make plays as the Packers' receiving corps remains relatively fluid.
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Tops 100 from scrimmage
Cook rushed 20 times for 90 yards and caught three of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Packers. Cook garnered a healthy workload in his first game under new coach Kevin O'Connell. Although he didn't manage to find the end zone, Cook looked quick while topping 100 scrimmage yards to begin the campaign. He'll next face an Eagles defense that surrendered 175 yards and a touchdown to D'Andre Swift in Week 1.
Michael Irvin Responds to Colin Kaepernick, Cowboys Suggestion
Dallas might be on the lookout for a new quarterback after Dak Prescott suffered a significant hand injury in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Quiet showing in opener
Golladay caught both his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Titans. The 28-year-old's second season with the Giants began in the same disappointing fashion as his first campaign, as Golladay failed to make much of an impact. He's now failed to reach 25 receiving yards in four straight games and six of his last nine, and he's still looking for his first touchdown with New York after scoring 13 in his last 21 games for the Lions.
Sean Payton explains Saints were going to draft Patrick Mahomes before Chiefs traded up: 'It was gonna happen'
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had yet another magnificent season opener on Sunday, completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs are 5-0 in Week 1 games with Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid simply chalks his Week 1 success up to his quarterback being great.
Eagles' Derek Barnett: Leaves with injury
Barnett (knee) is questionable to return Sunday against the Lions. Barnett's current absence will leave the Eagles thin on the edges, and likely impact their pass rush abilities. In his absence, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham will likely see extra snaps.
