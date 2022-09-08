ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Classic Rock

‘Gene Simmons Likes Giving Me a Hard Time’ Says Dave Mustaine

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recalled two thought-provoking experiences with Gene Simmons, saying the Kiss icon appeared to enjoy giving him a "hard time." In a recent episode of Pandora’s Tales From the Metalverse (video below), Mustaine recalled how he'd been taken aback during a press event when he felt Simmons had insulted the memory of his late Metallica colleague Cliff Burton.
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Dave Mustaine
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’

Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
Loudwire

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That Kelly Osbourne + Sid Wilson Are Expecting a Baby Boy

The Osbourne family continues to grow larger, as Ozzy and Sharon became grandparents again earlier this year when son Jack and his his fiancée Aree welcomed baby daughter Maple. But fans who follow the Osbournes know that Kelly Osbourne is currently pregnant with her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, and Ozzy confirmed that she'll be having a baby boy during an album preview for Patient Number 9 on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard.
loudersound.com

Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Jim Root are planning to launch a new project

In the new issue of Metal Hammer, Corey Taylor reveals that he's talking about a new project with bandmate Jim Root. Corey Taylor has revealed exclusively to Metal Hammer that he and his Slipknot bandmate Jim Root are in talks to start a new project together. As Slipknot prepare to...
Loudwire

Firstborne, Featuring Chris Adler + James LoMenzo, Release 2 New Songs

Firstborne, the metal group featuring drummer Chris Adler (ex-Lamb of God, ex-Megadeth) and bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, ex-White Lion), released two new songs this week — "Bad Things" and "One of a Kind." They're the first tunes this year from the two musicians' joint act, and there's plenty more...
loudersound.com

Watch an on-fire Megadeth blaze through a scorching three-song set for SiriusXM

If you're wondering how Megadeth sound in 2022 as they launch new album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, here's your answer. Life hasn't been entirely smooth for Megadeth over the past 18 months, but with the sacking of bassist Dave Ellefson and the recruitment of new/old four-stringer James LoMenzo now firmly in the rear view mirror, Dave Mustaine's band can look forward to a period of stability as they launch their 16th studio album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!
Loudwire

New Megadeth Album Debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart

Congratulations to Megadeth, whose brand new album The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead! has debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Megadeth are the only metal artist in the Top 10 of the chart. Bad Bunny and Morgan Wallen claimed the first two spots with the albums Un Verano Sin Ti and Dangerous: The Double Album, respectively, while DJ Khaled, Harry Styles, Beyonce, Rod Wave and Twice follow The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead!.
Kerrang

Album review: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Ozzy is a man who is often down, but crucially one who is never out. Three years ago, when he released his Ordinary Man album, he was still recovering from a year and a half of physical ailments – staph infection, major neck surgery following a fall that dislodged previous neck surgery – and announced around its release that he was living with a form of Parkinson's disease. The album itself occasionally looked deep into the darkness, oft talking about The End, while the title-track was a duet with Elton John that sang about bringing the curtain down and 'just an empty stage', with a feeling not unlike Sinatra's My Way.
Kerrang

Listen: Ozzy Osbourne shares new single featuring Zakk Wylde

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Patient Number 9 is almost here – and ahead of release, the Prince Of Darkness has shared one final single from the record. Following the title-track (featuring Jeff Beck) and Degradation Rules (featuring Tony Iommi), for this one Ozzy teams up with his longtime on-and-off guitarist Zakk Wylde for Nothing Feels Right.
Louder

Ozzy Osbourne launches video for One Of Those Days ft. Eric Clapton

Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for One Of Those Days, one of the highlights of new album Patient Number 9, which came out on Friday. The track features Eric Clapton on guitar, a contribution Osbourne describes as "fucking great" in the current issue of Classic Rock. In the same...
Loudwire

Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins

The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
Loudwire

Loudwire

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

