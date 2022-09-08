Read full article on original website
Dave Mustaine Asserts Why He Was the ‘Alpha Male’ During His Time in Metallica
Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine didn't mince words while discussing the personality dynamics in his old band Metallica, saying that he was "clearly the alpha male" in the group. Mustaine fired that off while talking about Megadeth's latest album The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! in an interview with Classic Rock magazine.
‘Gene Simmons Likes Giving Me a Hard Time’ Says Dave Mustaine
Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recalled two thought-provoking experiences with Gene Simmons, saying the Kiss icon appeared to enjoy giving him a "hard time." In a recent episode of Pandora’s Tales From the Metalverse (video below), Mustaine recalled how he'd been taken aback during a press event when he felt Simmons had insulted the memory of his late Metallica colleague Cliff Burton.
Ozzy Osbourne Likens Parkinson's Disease To 'Walking Around In Lead Boots'
The singer was diagnosed in 2019, the same year he suffered a serious fall that required him to undergo invasive neck surgery.
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s New Song ‘Nothing Feels Right’
Ozzy Osbourne has released "Nothing Feels Right," the third single from his upcoming album, Patient Number 9. The song features Osbourne's longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde. You can listen to the track below. Patient Number 9, which is set for release on Sept. 9, includes guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo,...
Corey Taylor Plans to Take Bands That ‘Haven’t Had a Shot’ on Next Solo Tour
Slipknot's The End, So Far will be out at the end of this month, but Corey Taylor is already talking about what his plans are for his second solo album. He doesn't have a timeline for its release just yet, but he intends on bringing bands that "haven't had a shot" out with him when he goes on tour to support it.
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That Kelly Osbourne + Sid Wilson Are Expecting a Baby Boy
The Osbourne family continues to grow larger, as Ozzy and Sharon became grandparents again earlier this year when son Jack and his his fiancée Aree welcomed baby daughter Maple. But fans who follow the Osbournes know that Kelly Osbourne is currently pregnant with her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, and Ozzy confirmed that she'll be having a baby boy during an album preview for Patient Number 9 on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard.
loudersound.com
Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Jim Root are planning to launch a new project
In the new issue of Metal Hammer, Corey Taylor reveals that he's talking about a new project with bandmate Jim Root. Corey Taylor has revealed exclusively to Metal Hammer that he and his Slipknot bandmate Jim Root are in talks to start a new project together. As Slipknot prepare to...
Firstborne, Featuring Chris Adler + James LoMenzo, Release 2 New Songs
Firstborne, the metal group featuring drummer Chris Adler (ex-Lamb of God, ex-Megadeth) and bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, ex-White Lion), released two new songs this week — "Bad Things" and "One of a Kind." They're the first tunes this year from the two musicians' joint act, and there's plenty more...
Official Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Merch Revealed, Will Benefit Charities
Official Taylor Hawkins tribute merch will go on sale starting tomorrow (Sept. 2), the day before one of the two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. The merch sold will benefit two charities, Music Support and MusiCares. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts are "two global events celebrating the memory & music of...
loudersound.com
Watch an on-fire Megadeth blaze through a scorching three-song set for SiriusXM
If you're wondering how Megadeth sound in 2022 as they launch new album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, here's your answer. Life hasn't been entirely smooth for Megadeth over the past 18 months, but with the sacking of bassist Dave Ellefson and the recruitment of new/old four-stringer James LoMenzo now firmly in the rear view mirror, Dave Mustaine's band can look forward to a period of stability as they launch their 16th studio album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!
New Megadeth Album Debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart
Congratulations to Megadeth, whose brand new album The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead! has debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Megadeth are the only metal artist in the Top 10 of the chart. Bad Bunny and Morgan Wallen claimed the first two spots with the albums Un Verano Sin Ti and Dangerous: The Double Album, respectively, while DJ Khaled, Harry Styles, Beyonce, Rod Wave and Twice follow The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead!.
Lars Ulrich + Brian Johnson Rock Electrifying AC/DC Set at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
It's one big performance after another at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert going on at London's Wembley Stadium. The audience just got an electrifying dose of rock with AC/DC's Brian Johnson joining the Foo Fighters with special guest drummer Lars Ulrich sitting in behind the kit. The two song set...
Kerrang
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Ozzy is a man who is often down, but crucially one who is never out. Three years ago, when he released his Ordinary Man album, he was still recovering from a year and a half of physical ailments – staph infection, major neck surgery following a fall that dislodged previous neck surgery – and announced around its release that he was living with a form of Parkinson's disease. The album itself occasionally looked deep into the darkness, oft talking about The End, while the title-track was a duet with Elton John that sang about bringing the curtain down and 'just an empty stage', with a feeling not unlike Sinatra's My Way.
Kerrang
Listen: Ozzy Osbourne shares new single featuring Zakk Wylde
Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Patient Number 9 is almost here – and ahead of release, the Prince Of Darkness has shared one final single from the record. Following the title-track (featuring Jeff Beck) and Degradation Rules (featuring Tony Iommi), for this one Ozzy teams up with his longtime on-and-off guitarist Zakk Wylde for Nothing Feels Right.
Fat Mike Says NOFX Will Break Up – ‘Next Year Will Be Our Last Year’
NOFX to break up? Bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett may be the happiest clown with the biggest frown, but it appears he's planning on disbanding the veteran California punk rock act in 2023. Will NOFX say So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes next year for real?. According to responses...
Ozzy Osbourne on the 'uplifting experience' of singing alongside Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne took part in a lengthy conversation with Audacy’s Ryan Castle as The Prince of Darkness released his thirteenth studio album ‘Patient Number 9.’
How Working With Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Differed for Robert Trujillo
Robert Trujillo says Metallica's James Hetfield and former boss Ozzy Osbourne liked his approach to bass – but in different ways. He played with Osbourne during the ‘90s before joining Metallica in 2003. More recently, Trujillo reunited with Osbourne for the Black Sabbath icon's latest solo album, Patient Number 9.
Ozzy Osbourne launches video for One Of Those Days ft. Eric Clapton
Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for One Of Those Days, one of the highlights of new album Patient Number 9, which came out on Friday. The track features Eric Clapton on guitar, a contribution Osbourne describes as "fucking great" in the current issue of Classic Rock. In the same...
Tearful Dave Grohl Plays First Foo Fighters Song Without Taylor Hawkins
The moment had to come and when it did it was met with a powerful emotional weight. The Foo Fighters, having backed a wealth of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, would eventually have to perform one of their own songs for the first time since Hawkins' death earlier this year, and the chosen song would be "Times Like These."
