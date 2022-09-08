Proposed affordable housing in Durham will be affordable for single-income households of over $30,000

Read full article on original website
Durham don't know with affordable it people don't have the big money like they have as a disable people some of our income can not afford they price we will need a place we're the water or the light are included. they need to build some duplex and stop building the stacker apartment like the one up town. our some houses we are going to be like New York apartments so close you can see in your neighbors apartment. we that like in Durham love to have a yard so we can plant some flowers and decorate our yard
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
City of Raleigh buying land on Western Blvd. to create more affordable housing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh says it’s in the final stages of purchasing land near Western Boulevard and Hillsborough Street for future affordable housing. The city council just authorized the purchase and the city’s housing department tells CBS 17 it will soon start looking for a developer to build the homes.
Chatham County’s 9 x 9 x 9 summer: $9 billion in investment, 9,000 jobs
PITTSBORO – Wolfspeed’s announcement on Friday that the Durham company would build a $5 million semiconductor plant in Chatham County and create more than 1,800 jobs took on an almost victorious election campaign atmosphere complete with campaign buttons. But these colorful pins weren’t about Democrats or Republicans.
Developer proposes revitalization of Braggtown neighborhood in north Durham, including affordable housing
Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council heard from the public Thursday about a proposed development in an area of town that residents say has been neglected for decades. LDG Development is seeking a rezoning of a 10-acre property at the intersection of Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road. The plan is to build as many as 182 affordable apartments with up to 5,000 square feet of community space.
Chatham Receives State Funding To Improve Broadband Access
Chatham County received state funding to improve broadband access for more than 1,900 homes through the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Grant program. Last week, Governor Roy Cooper announced $206 million in state funding toward improving broadband access across the state. The money aims to bring high-speed...
Durham skeptical of $5M offer to replace downtown deck with city’s tallest building
“We don’t really need $5 million. We do need affordable housing,” City Council member DeDreana Freeman said.
29 breweries combine at Raleigh event to raise nearly $400,000 for flights for seriously ill children
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An event in Raleigh’s North Hills Saturday helped raise nearly $400,000 for a non-profit that provides air travel for children in need of special medical care. The event, Hops for Hope — in its seventh year — was held at Midtown Park in North...
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
Wolfspeed to build chip manufacturing plant in NC, bringing 1,800 jobs to Chatham County
The incoming chip manufacturing facility said it expects to invest $5 billion in Chatham County. It’s the second massive economic project the county has landed this year.
Should teachers be allowed to have guns in class? Wake school board candidate says yes.
Wake school board candidate Michele Morrow says every citizen, including teachers, should be allowed to exercise their Constitutional right to carry a concealed firearm.
1,700 students moving to different school district following Nash and Edgecombe de-merger
Rocky Mount, N.C. — After years of planning, the de-merger of the Nash and Edgecombe school districts is officially moving forward. The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners voted to split the school districts down county lines during a meeting on Tuesday, initiating a shakeup of the area’s district maps for the first time in decades.
Microchip manufacturer bringing high-paying jobs to Chatham County
SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) – Wolfspeed Inc, a company that manufactures semiconductors that are used in EV charging stations and many other products, received nearly $800 million in state and local incentives to open a facility in Chatham County that will add hundreds of high-paying jobs. The Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee unanimously approved […]
Despite 425% spike in Wake County home foreclosures, experts say not time to panic
The number of Wake County homeowners defaulting on their mortgage payments is up dramatically since last year. But experts say the data looks worse than it is.
CEO of Carolina Theatre pushes back against $5 million proposal to turn Durham parking deck into residential tower
Durham, N.C. — Business owners and local leaders are pushing back on a developer's wish to turn a city-owned parking deck in downtown Durham into a tower of apartment buildings. The CEO of Carolina Theatre Randy McKay said he is strongly opposed to the proposed development due to the...
Foreclosures in Wake County are surging – up 425% from a year ago
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including tracking mortgage rates as of today and an increasing rate of foreclosures, topics of this week’s reports. And the author of the report, WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, who is a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
REAL ID: Who needs it, and when?
Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States is finally getting ready to implement more secure ID requirements for air travel and federal facilities. The REAL ID was passed by Congress in 2005 in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. REAL ID, a way to more strictly verify identities and addresses, has been delayed for many years, but it will be required May 3, 2023.
Chatham County's small towns and rural areas are about to see a population surge
Chatham County's small towns and rural areas are about to see a population surge. In 2020, about 80,000 people lived in Chatham County. That number could boom with the addition of three big manufacturing plants, but leaders say it is growth they have prepared for. Reporter: Sarah Krueger. Photographer: Vinnie...
New data reflects poorly for some local schools, but experts say take with a grain of salt
There is a lot more parents must consider when choosing a school for their child. Recently, schools across the state took a hit – many more were listed as low-performing. Amy Davis recently had to decide what school her child would attend in Wake County. “As any parent, you...
QueenBurger, with its excellent smashburgers, is ready to open in Durham. Here’s when.
Durham’s QueenBurger debuts this week as the backyard cookout that never ends.
WakeMed reports significant increase in people seeking mental health care, proposes new psychiatric hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Local doctors say they’re seeing a big increase in people seeking care for mental health concerns. To keep up with the need, WakeMed wants to build a new psychiatric hospital. Hospital leaders say it’s important to have an environment geared specifically toward people dealing...
Walton Street Originates $69.8 Million Loan to Bainbridge and Virtus for Acquisition of 344-Unit Aventura Crossroads in North Carolina
CARY, NC - An affiliate of Walton Street Capital originated a $69.8 million loan to a partnership between The Bainbridge Companies and Virtus Real Estate Capital for the acquisition of Aventura Crossroads, a 344-unit apartment community located at 1010 Legacy Village Drive in Cary, NC. Built in 2009, the garden-style...
