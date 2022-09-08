Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins road work for drainage repair, expect traffic delaysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The son of a famous pirate (maybe) haunts the old jail on Amelia IslandEvie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Trial of former Clay County sheriff begins MondayJulie MorganClay County, FL
2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
4 Florida Cities Mentioned in Southern Living's 2022 Prettiest Towns in the SouthL. CaneFlorida State
Jacksonville Daily Record
Breeze Airways beginning nonstop service to Las Vegas
The inaugural nonstop flight on Breeze Airways from Jacksonville International Airport to Las Vegas is Sept. 8. The service from Jacksonville will be offered on Thursday and Sunday. The Las Vegas flight leaves at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at 11:50 a.m. Flights from Las Vegas leave at 12:30 p.m. and...
Looking back at Hurricane Irma 5 years ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are now at the peak of Hurricane season but also a somber anniversary in the tropics. It’s been five years since Hurricane Irma moved over the state of Florida. It brought wide spread flooding across the First Coast, tornadoes and hurricane force winds to the sunshine state.
SPOTLIGHT: Ringo Starr on Thursday, Jaguars home opener Sunday
The Jaguars will face an early season test against an AFC South opponent when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Jaguars fell 28-22 in the season opener against Washington. Indy tied with Houston, 20-20. Sunday’s game kicks off at 1 pm at TIAA Bank Field. You can watch on WJAX - CBS 47.
Help for South Florida restaurant workers gripped by drug and alcohol abuse — from chefs who have been there
Jennifer Brock was on the way to her job as a sous chef at fashionable French restaurant Bistro Aix in Jacksonville’s trendy San Marco neighborhood when she realized that, on a sunny afternoon on busy Interstate 10, she was losing control of her car. She was overdosing, that much she knew. It did not totally surprise her — heroin and crack cocaine were her preferred company. Gripping the ...
News4Jax.com
‘It’s a piece of history’: Springfield home designed by architect Henry Klutho is on the market
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville home designed by architect Henry John Klutho is now for sale. The house, which is known as the Henry John Klutho House or the Klutho Residence, is located on West Ninth Street in Springfield. It was originally built in the early 1900s and originally located on Main Street, according to the listing on Zillow.
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. With the Jim Dotson Foundation Inc. at 3754 University Club Blvd starting at 7:30 a.m. (Last names A-M) With Light in the World at 8625 New Kings Rd starting at 8 a.m. With Safe...
10NEWS
Military, first responders and teachers sail free on Margaritaville cruise
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from an unrelated story) Need a vacation? Active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators sail free on the Margaritaville at Sea cruise to the Bahamas. "For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad,...
Grocery stores to offer online shopping, delivery services
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, will soon offer a new, convenient means to shop for groceries online that will allow customers to enjoy the same prices as shopping in store. Starting in...
First Coast News
Wawa: More than a gas station
Wawa is celebrating 10 years in Florida, and five years in Jacksonville! Hear what all they have to offer.
News4Jax.com
Housing market shifting toward affordability, Northeast Florida Realtors say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors says the housing market is shifting toward affordability. Rates skyrocketed over the last few years. High rent, inflation, insurance companies leaving the state and a property insurance crisis have all contributed to this. Mark Rosener, the 2022 president of NEFAR,...
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts In and Around Jax this Week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners...
INVESTIGATES: ‘Industry standards:’ Some JTA buses considered on-time even when late
Action News Jax Investigates has uncovered significant delays with city buses. We looked through four years of data from the Jacksonville Transportation Authority and found the agency is failing to meet some of its own on-time goals. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The No. 1 North Main is...
First Coast News
All female surf competition takes over Jacksonville beach, raising money for a good cause
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Women of all ages and surf levels hit the water Saturday morning for the 24th Annual Sisters of the Sea Surf Classic & Beaches Go Green Women's Pro. “When we all started surfing, there were hardly any girls in the water, and we all wanted...
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
Jacksonville firefighter to climb 110 floors in full gear on anniversary of 9/11
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A firefighter with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will be making quite a climb this weekend. Jacksonville-native Nick Billups will be climbing 110 floors in full firefighter gear on Sept. 11 in honor of the men and women who died as a result of the terrorist attacks 21 years ago.
paigemindsthegap.com
8 Rainy Day Activities in Fernandina Beach, Florida
Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Not every beach trip is going to be sunny and free of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville
From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Earl soon to become post-tropical
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
Farm Share to distribute meals to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday 8 a.m. until supplies last at the Farm Share distribution with Lake Butler Community Center (155 NW 3rd St., Lake Butler). Recipients...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Topaz Village in Ortega sells for $66 million
Two properties that make up the Topaz Villas at 5327 Timuquana Road sold for $66 million Sept. 7. Through Mission Springs JV 2019 LLC, Lynd Co. of San Antonio sold the apartments to NS Property Management of Fort Lauderdale, which bought the property through Villas at Ortega LP. Lynd bought...
