Tehechapi News
Willow Rock energy storage facility near Rosamond could be online by 2028
Hydrostor, the Canadian company working to build an energy storage facility near Rosamond, is committed to working with the community as it works its way through the permitting process for the largest stand-alone energy storage project in California. That was the message from Curt Hildebrand, the company’s senior vice president,...
Fire destroys Fallas Discount Store in South Bakersfield
A fire broke out in South Bakersfield on Friday morning in the area of White and Hughes lanes, completely taking out the Fallas Discount Store.
Bakersfield Californian
Another big fire wreaks havoc in shopping center, this time in south Bakersfield
Barely 32 hours after a three-alarm fire gutted historic structures in downtown Bakersfield on Wednesday, another three-alarm blaze tore through commercial businesses in south Bakersfield early Friday morning, causing heavy damage to two retail stores and a fitness center in the 2300 block of White Lane. The fire started outside...
Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield issues traffic alerts
The city of Bakersfield shared several alerts late Friday afternoon regarding several road improvement projects. Real Road is scheduled to be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. A single lane will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic. This closure is needed for the installation of falsework.
Bakersfield Channel
This weeks forecast: Kern County cools down
Kern is keeping out of the triple digits this week. And for Bakersfield, not only are we in the double digits, we are seeing highs in the 80s this week!. Monday's predicted high is 92° and after that, the week mostly hangs out in the mid to upper 80s.
Road closures in Bakersfield starting on Monday, September 12th
Starting on Monday, September 12th, 2022, there will be various road closures in and around the Bakersfield area.
The Central California town where McDonald's, Taco Bell and Carl's Jr. test market their newest creations
A visit to the Central Calif. town where your future fast food faves are tested.
CHP investigating hit-and-run pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers are investigating a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon. The collision was reported just before 2:45 p.m. at South Union Avenue and Adams Street, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The driver of a sedan collided with a woman and drove off from the scene, […]
Bakersfield Now
Several road closures scheduled in Bakersfield next week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Numerous road closures are scheduled for next week beginning Monday, September 12, according to the City of Bakersfield. Northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 will be closed nightly from Monday, Sept. 12 through Sept. 15. The closure will be in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closure is needed for removal of falsework.
At Least 1 Killed In Motor Vehicle Collision In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, a motor vehicle collision killed at least 1 person in Bakersfield. The accident was reported to have happened just [..]
1 dead after collision near Arvin
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a collision just outside of Arvin Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the collision happened near Malaga Road and Sunset Boulevard just after 10 p.m. between a gray sedan and a truck. It is not […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in Rosamond shooting: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Sandra Way and 20th Street West in Rosamond at around 3:15 a.m. Two people were found suffering from […]
Power outage impacts PG&E customers in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage Wednesday afternoon impacted 50-500 customers in east Bakersfield, according to PG&E’s outage center. The outage impacted residents around 1:11 p.m. in east Bakersfield south of E. California Ave. to E. 4th Street and east of Highway 204 and South King Street. Temperatures were recorded at 106 degrees […]
Bakersfield Now
Over 1,500 flags retired during Flag Day Ceremony
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The City of Tehachapi held a Flag Retirement Ceremony over the weekend. Several organizations, including the Boy Scouts, Tehachapi American Legion Post 221, and the Blue Star Moms, came together and retired more than 1,500 flags on Sunday. The City of Tehachapi has not had...
Bakersfield Now
Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened on P St. near 6th St. Police said that on Sunday, Sept. 11 around 10:44 P.M. they responded to a call for a man involved in a traffic collision. The BPD investigation...
KTLA.com
Strong storms flood Southern California, swamping streets and stranding motorists
Thunderstorms and heavy rain doused Southern California Sunday evening, and some of those who ignored the flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service fell victim to fast-moving floodwaters and debris flows. In addition to the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — between 1...
55-Year-Old Elvira Lopez Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Interstate 5 on Wednesday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
KGET 17
Covered in Kern: Tejon Ranch Conservancy
Sponsored Content by Tejon Ranch Conservancy. Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Executive Director, Jaron Cramer with Tejon Ranch Conservancy to learn more about their mission and how we as a community, can get involved. Cramer shares, “Tejon Ranch Conservancy is a 501c3 non-profit based in Frazier...
