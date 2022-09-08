ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Squirrel caused more than 10,000 homes, businesses to lose power in Virginia

By Brian Reese
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cz7r_0hnW5Cpt00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — More than 10,000 people lost power Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach after a squirrel got into a substation, Dominion Energy says.

The outage stretched from the Kempsville area northeast across I-264 to the King’s Grant neighborhood, including Town Center.

Dominion expected power to be back sometime between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but was able to restore power to about half of those affected shortly after things went out.

When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?

Dominion spokesperson Bonita Billingsley Harris then said in a tweet at 10:05 a.m. that all of the outages had been restored. The squirrel sadly is not believed to have survived after getting into a substation around 8:45 a.m., causing the outage.

The outage area included multiple schools, but a Virginia Beach Schools spokesperson said there were no changes to school schedules.

To view the outage map, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virginialiving.com

Shocking Truth About Virginia's Peanuts

An old-school farming method returns...and yields spectacular results. The world’s oldest peanut looks puny and unassuming as it rests in a display case at the Isle of Wight County Museum in Smithfield. The man who harvested it, Pembroke D. Gwaltney Sr., wrote “1890” on the smoothest side and saved it as a promotional tool for his business, one of Virginia’s earliest peanut processing plants.
VIRGINIA STATE
UPI News

Squirrel knocks out power to 10,000 customers in Virginia

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Virginia said 10,000 customers, including at least two schools, were without power for over an hour when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment. Dominion Energy spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris said in a Twitter post that the power outage began about 8:45...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Energy#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy